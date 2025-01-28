South Africa's Juwi Renewable Energies has announced plans to build three large-scale solar plants with a combined capacity of 340 MW that will serve major players in South Africa's mining, data centre and energy sectors. Juwi Renewable Energies, part of the Juwi Group, is set to construct three large-scale private solar projects in South Africa this year with a combined capacity of 340 MW. The three projects include a 120 MW solar facility for Teraco Data Centres, Africa's largest data center company, that will supply multiple locations via power wheeling from a generation site in the Free ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...