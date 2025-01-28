The researchers built the cell with a hole transport layer (HTL) based on PEDOT:PSS and were reportedly able to reduce the losses caused by this compound with the utilization of a thiocyanate additive. The champion lab-sized device achieved an open circuit voltage of 0. 875 V, a short circuit current density of 31. 84 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 83. 23%. An international research team led by the University of Surrey with Imperial College London has identified a strategy to improve both the performance and stability of lead-tin perovskite solar cells, achieving a champion device with 23. 2% power ...

