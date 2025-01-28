The first product line from Mattel Brick Shop is set to launch globally this Spring

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), an innovator in toys for 80 years and leading global toy and family entertainment company with one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, announced today a new brand in the building sets category, Mattel Brick Shop. Mattel Brick Shop is being introduced for the first time at Nuremberg International Toy Fair. Leveraging trusted legacy and expertise of Mattel, Mattel Brick Shop is designed to disrupt the status quo, bending the rules of building with innovative features, materials and techniques that inspire builders to try something new.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250127322842/en/

Mattel expands its portfolio into building sets with new brand, Mattel Brick Shop. The first product line from Mattel Brick Shop is set to launch globally this spring. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Putting the builder at the center of every experience, Mattel Brick Shop provides a quality brick fit, easy to follow playbooks, sturdy builds and endless creativity to expand the builder's imagination. The goal of Mattel Brick Shop is to deliver value with every product, including more surprise features, more post-build opportunities like customization and more piece count, all at a competitive price.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter as we introduce Mattel Brick Shop," said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president, global head of vehicles and building sets. "Our commitment is to deliver building sets that surpass builder's expectations, with elevated designs and authentic details at accessible price points and I'm looking forward to revealing our first product line in a few months."

The first product drop from Mattel Brick Shop will be this May with new building sets to be released in the years to come. Building fans can stay up to date on the latest information from Mattel Brick Shop at www.MattelBrickShop.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com

MAT-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250127322842/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Mattel Press Office

Press@mattel.com