Capital for Colleagues Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting; Proposed Board Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials

28 January 2025

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; PROPOSED BOARD CHANGE

Annual General Meeting

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 2pm on Wednesday, 26 February 2025 at The Marriott Worsley Park Country Club, Walkden Road, Worsley, Greater Manchester M28 2QT,has been posted to shareholders in the Company. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.capitalforcolleagues.com .

Board Change

Bill Ainscough is retiring by rotation at the forthcoming AGM and will not be seeking re-election. The Board of C4C would like to thank Bill, on behalf of all the Company's stakeholders, for his wise counsel and valuable contribution, not just as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, but also as an important co-investor in several of C4C's investments.

The Company is proposing that Malcolm Edge be appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 March 2025. Malcolm is a former vice chairman of KPMG in the UK and a board member of KPMG in Europe. Malcolm spent most of his career at KPMG, but is now involved in various other activities, including as chair of the North West Business Fund and as a non-executive director at a number of companies. Malcolm also provides consultancy services to Harrock Capital Partners, an investment company owned by Bill Ainscough.

Further information about Mr Edge will be announced when his appointment is confirmed in March 2025.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC Richard Bailey, Chairman Alistair Currie, Chief Executive John Lewis, Finance Director 01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED Mark Anwyl 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).