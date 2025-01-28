Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907602 | ISIN: FR0004527638 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YK
Frankfurt
28.01.25
08:05 Uhr
45,000 Euro
-1,300
-2,81 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXEL INDUSTRIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXEL INDUSTRIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,30046,30008:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 08:10 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXEL Industries: First quarter 2024-2025 sales down 19.0%

Finanznachrichten News
First quarter 2024-2025 revenue down 19.0%

First quarter impacted by a downturn in agricultural sales,
but other activities holding up well


3-month revenue
(October 2024-December 2024))

 2023-2024 2024-2025Change
(reported)		Change
(LFL*)
Reported Reported €m % €m %
AGRICULTURAL SPRAYING 90.9 62.2 -28.8 -31.6% -28.7 -31.6%
SUGAR BEET HARVESTING

 27.1 19.1 -8.0 -29.4% -8.0 -29.5%
LEISURE

 11.1 12.9 +1.8 +16.3% +1.2 +10.7%
INDUSTRY

 71.0 67.8 -3.2 -4.5% -3.2 -4.6%
EXEL Industries Group 200.1 162.0 -38.1 -19.0% -38.8 -19.4%

* Like-for-like (LFL) = at constant consolidation scope and foreign exchange rates

First quarter 2024-2025 revenue
The EXEL Industries Group posted revenue of €162.0 million for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, down 19.0% as reported and 19.4% at constant foreign exchange rates and scope.

  • AGRICULTURAL SPRAYING DOWN 31.6%

Agricultural Spraying sales showed an expected decline of 31.6% as reported, penalized by low volumes and a challenging business climate. This downturn follows two exceptional years in the agricultural equipment sector, and business now seems to be returning to a more traditional seasonal pattern. Business is returning to the level of the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Revenue was down in the Group's main regions, namely Europe, North America and Australia.

  • SUGAR BEET HARVESTING DOWN 29.4%
    Sugar Beet Harvesting sales were down compared with the first quarter of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which was particularly strong with a catch-up in deliveries related to the previous fiscal year. The slight time lag between production schedule and actual sales should be resolved in the second quarter of 2024-2025.
  • LEISURE UP 16.3%
    In the first quarter, sales in the Garden division improved across all main Group regions, particularly France and the United Kingdom. Distributor inventory levels remain relatively low, with pre-season sales better than last year and in line with expectations.
  • INDUSTRY DOWN 4.5%
  • Industry revenue for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year was stable year-on-year, except for a slight downturn in Asia, particularly in electrostatics. On the other hand, in Europe, and particularly in Western Europe, as well as in North America, sales remained buoyant.

2025 outlook

  • AGRICULTURAL SPRAYING

After two exceptional years, business has returned to a normal seasonal pattern. The level of order intake has fallen significantly over the past fiscal year, with less long-term visibility than in the previous three years, calling for a degree of caution. Production capacities have been adjusted to the level of activity, and the Group remains vigilant with regard to changes in its cost structure. However, the agricultural equipment market cycle, particularly in Europe, seems to have reached its lowest point, with improving prospects.

  • SUGAR BEET HARVESTING

The order book is solid at the end of the first quarter, and the outlook is well-oriented for the year. In 2025, priority continues to be given to developing the after-sales activity with enriched services to better support its customers in using its products.

  • LEISURE
    • The outlook for the Garden division is encouraging, with early pre-season sales up on 2023-2024 and lower distributor inventory levels. These factors should lead to a better pre-season overall than last year.
    • The Nautical market remains challenging, with distributor inventories still high. Having completed production in fall 2024, the Wauquiez 55 was presented at the Düsseldorf boat show in January 2025 and generated a lot of interest.
  • INDUSTRY
    • In Industrial Spraying, business is expected to remain healthy in 2025, particularly in North America. Over the remainder of the fiscal year, the Group will continue to develop and modernize its plants, particularly at Stains (France).
    • In Technical Hoses, the Group is pursuing the development of its product ranges and continues to focus on innovation and sustainability, by increasing the proportion of recycled PVC in its hoses.

Daniel Tragus, Chief Executive Officer of the EXEL Industries Group



"EXEL Industries had a mixed first quarter on the back of two years with a very high basis of comparison, but which nevertheless reflected the solidity of its business model. In the agricultural sector, despite the anticipated decline in volumes, the business climate presents more favorable prospects for the coming months. Pre-season Garden sales are encouraging, while Industry sales have held up well. The Group closely monitors the evolution of its activities and adapts its cost structure for the rest of the fiscal year. As a reminder, the first quarter is not very representative due to the seasonality of our activities."

Upcoming events

  • February 4, 2025: Annual General Meeting
  • April 29, 2025, before market opening: Q2 2024-2025 revenue
  • May 23, 2025, before market opening: H1 2024-2025 results and investor presentation

Attachment

  • EXEL Industries_Press release_2024-2025-Q1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f4914ec-549f-45ba-983c-ea5045548755)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.