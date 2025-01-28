Anzeige
Orion Oyj: Orion publishes Financial Statement Release for 2024 and holds a webcast on 25 February 2025

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
PRESS RELEASE
28 JANUARY 2025 at 09.00 EET

Orion publishes Financial Statement Release for 2024 and holds a webcast on 25 February 2025

Orion will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2024 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025 at approximately 12.00 noon EET. The release and related presentation material will be available on the company's website at www.orion.fi/en/investorsafter publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media representatives will be held on Tuesday, 25 February 2025 at 13.30 EET.

A link to the live webcast is available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors. A recording of the event will be made available on the website later on the same day.

To join the conference call, please register through the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=5004660

The phone numbers and the conference ID required to access the conference will be provided after the registration. If you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

Questions can also be sent via the chat function of the webcast.


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


