Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
28.01.25
09:15 Uhr
3,740 Euro
+0,080
+2,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7603,98010:01
Dow Jones News
28.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: CFO Appointment

Finanznachrichten News

DJ CFO Appointment 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
CFO Appointment 
28-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") 
CFO Appointment 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Zimmermann as a 
Director and CFO of the Company, effective 28 January 2025. Andrew has served as Interim CFO since 30 October 2024 
having originally joined the Company as Finance Director in November 2023. He will also be joining the Board of 
Directors and is expected to stand for re-election by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting to be held 
in July 2025. 
 
About Andrew Zimmermann 
Andrew joined Molten as Finance Director in 2023 from IPGL Limited - the family investment office of an UHNWI - where 
he served as CFO. Prior to that, Andrew was the EMEA Finance Director for the Carlyle Group, a NASDAQ-listed global 
private equity and alternative investments firm. Andrew qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte, and has also 
held Financial Controller roles at Martin Currie Investment Management Limited, Alliance Trust plc and Schroders plc. 
 
Laurence Hollingworth, Chair of Molten Ventures, commented: 
"We are delighted to confirm Andrew's permanent appointment as CFO. As Interim CFO, he has demonstrated leadership and 
financial expertise. The Board and the Nomination Committee were impressed by his ability to step up through the 
interim period and guide the Company's financial reporting. We look forward to his continued contributions." 
 
Ben Wilkinson, CEO of Molten Ventures, commented: 
"Andrew has proven himself to be a highly capable leader with a firm grasp of our financial operations and a clear 
vision for supporting the Company's long-term goals. His appointment is well deserved, and I'm pleased to have his 
ongoing support as we continue to drive our growth strategy." 
 
Commenting on his appointment, Andrew Zimmermann said: 
 
"It has been a privilege to serve as Interim CFO and Finance Director at Molten over the past fourteen months and I'm 
honoured to be appointed as CFO and join the Board. I look forward to further strengthening our financial position and 
helping guide Molten through our next phase of growth, ensuring we deliver on our commitments to shareholders and 
stakeholders alike." 
 
Andrew Zimmermann's remuneration arrangements are in line with the shareholder-approved Remuneration Policy and will be 
disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained within the Annual Report for the year ending 31 March 2025. 
There are no further matters that require disclosure under LR 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules or under LR 6.1.7 of the 
Irish Listing Rules in relation to his appointment. 
 
-ENDS- 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Laurence Hollingworth (Chairman) 
                       chair@molten.vc 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                       ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co. 
Public relations               +44 (0)7970 246 725 / +44 (0)771 324 6126 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  373048 
EQS News ID:  2075523 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2075523&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.