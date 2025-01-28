Molten Ventures Plc: CFO Appointment

DJ CFO Appointment

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) CFO Appointment 28-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") CFO Appointment Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Zimmermann as a Director and CFO of the Company, effective 28 January 2025. Andrew has served as Interim CFO since 30 October 2024 having originally joined the Company as Finance Director in November 2023. He will also be joining the Board of Directors and is expected to stand for re-election by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting to be held in July 2025. About Andrew Zimmermann Andrew joined Molten as Finance Director in 2023 from IPGL Limited - the family investment office of an UHNWI - where he served as CFO. Prior to that, Andrew was the EMEA Finance Director for the Carlyle Group, a NASDAQ-listed global private equity and alternative investments firm. Andrew qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte, and has also held Financial Controller roles at Martin Currie Investment Management Limited, Alliance Trust plc and Schroders plc. Laurence Hollingworth, Chair of Molten Ventures, commented: "We are delighted to confirm Andrew's permanent appointment as CFO. As Interim CFO, he has demonstrated leadership and financial expertise. The Board and the Nomination Committee were impressed by his ability to step up through the interim period and guide the Company's financial reporting. We look forward to his continued contributions." Ben Wilkinson, CEO of Molten Ventures, commented: "Andrew has proven himself to be a highly capable leader with a firm grasp of our financial operations and a clear vision for supporting the Company's long-term goals. His appointment is well deserved, and I'm pleased to have his ongoing support as we continue to drive our growth strategy." Commenting on his appointment, Andrew Zimmermann said: "It has been a privilege to serve as Interim CFO and Finance Director at Molten over the past fourteen months and I'm honoured to be appointed as CFO and join the Board. I look forward to further strengthening our financial position and helping guide Molten through our next phase of growth, ensuring we deliver on our commitments to shareholders and stakeholders alike." Andrew Zimmermann's remuneration arrangements are in line with the shareholder-approved Remuneration Policy and will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained within the Annual Report for the year ending 31 March 2025. There are no further matters that require disclosure under LR 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules or under LR 6.1.7 of the Irish Listing Rules in relation to his appointment. -ENDS- Enquiries: Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Laurence Hollingworth (Chairman) chair@molten.vc Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Don Harrington Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co. Public relations +44 (0)7970 246 725 / +44 (0)771 324 6126 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

