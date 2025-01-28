Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
28.01.25
08:12 Uhr
4,700 Euro
-0,070
-1,47 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5204,94509:59
Dow Jones News
28.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Conclusion of Buy-back Programme

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Conclusion of Buy-back Programme 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Conclusion of Buy-back Programme 
28-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Conclusion of Buy-back Programme 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 28 January 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), announces that on 27 January 
2025, it concluded the EUR25 million share buy-back programme announced on 15 October 2024. In aggregate, during the 
course of the buy-back programme the Company repurchased 5,592,962 Ordinary Shares at an average price of EUR4.47 per 
share. 
Total voting rights 
Following settlement of all buy-back purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 
211,483,988 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury. 
The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 211,483,988. The above figure may be used by 
shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their 
interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) 
Regulations 2007. 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. 
Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its 
portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's 
portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 55 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main 
brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,990 rooms and a pipeline of approximately 870 rooms. For the six-month 
period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free 
Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock 
Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc           investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Dermot Crowley, CEO            Tel +353 1 206 9400 
 Carol Phelan, CFO 
 Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting 
 
 Joint Group Brokers 
 Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
 Berenberg: Ben Wright / Clayton Bush    Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 
 Sam Moore, Rugile Nenortaite        dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  373053 
EQS News ID:  2075661 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2075661&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.