DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Conclusion of Buy-back Programme

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Conclusion of Buy-back Programme 28-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conclusion of Buy-back Programme ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 28 January 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), announces that on 27 January 2025, it concluded the EUR25 million share buy-back programme announced on 15 October 2024. In aggregate, during the course of the buy-back programme the Company repurchased 5,592,962 Ordinary Shares at an average price of EUR4.47 per share. Total voting rights Following settlement of all buy-back purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 211,483,988 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 211,483,988. The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007. About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 55 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,990 rooms and a pipeline of approximately 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Dermot Crowley, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Carol Phelan, CFO Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright / Clayton Bush Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 Sam Moore, Rugile Nenortaite dalata@fticonsulting.com

