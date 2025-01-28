A research team has constructed a technical field audit among users of solar systems in remote communities in Ghana and has identified some recurring technical issues. Based on the collected data, the scientists have also developed a practical field manual. Researchers at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Ghana have developed a practical field manual (FM) for solar home systems (SHSs) in remote communities. The manual was developed after conducting a technical field audit (TFA) of households relying on off-grid PV installations and identifying their most recurring issues. ...

