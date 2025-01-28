Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
Stora Enso Oyj: Invitation to Stora Enso's Q4 2024 results webcast on 11 February 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 28 January 2025 at 9:00 EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2024 Interim Report on Tuesday 11 February 2025 at approximately 8:30 am EET (7:30 CET).

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference on the same day at 11:00 am EET (10:00 CET, 9:00 GMT, 4:00 EST). The results will be presented by President and CEO Hans Sohlström and CFO Niclas Rosenlew. The presentation can be followed live via the link: https://stora-enso-oyj-financial-statement-for-full-year-2024.open-exchange.net/ The webcast link will also be available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors.

During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please choose the "Teleconference" option on the homepage of the webcast.

A recording of the presentation will be available https://stora-enso-oyj-financial-statement-for-full-year-2024.open-exchange.net/ and on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Interim Report may contact Carl Norell, SVP Corporate Communications at Stora Enso on +46 72 241 0349.

Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA on OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/invitation-to-stora-enso-s-q4-2024-results-webcast-on-11-february-2025,c4096749

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-stora-ensos-q4-2024-results-webcast-on-11-february-2025-302361627.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
