University of New South Wales (UNSW) researchers have set a new energy efficiency record for kesterite solar cells, a technology with potential to enhance silicon-based PV systems. From pv magazine Australia UNSW researchers have achieved a world record energy conversion efficiency of 13. 2% for high-bandgap kesterite (CZTS) solar cells with a laboratory scale cell that had been enhanced with hydrogen. CZTS, a compound of copper, zinc, tin and sulfur, is a high-bandgap thin film, flexible material suitable that offers a promising alternative to the more widely studied perovskite as a tandem top-cell ...

