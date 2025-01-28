Mr. Yang will lead business development and investor relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa

CIM Group announced today the continued expansion of its Institutional Client Group with the appointment of Albert Yang as Managing Director to lead business development and investor relations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Mr. Yang will be based in London.

"CIM Group's diversified investment platform with offerings across the alternative asset classes including real estate, infrastructure, and credit has become more attractive to institutional investors across EMEA. To better serve the growing needs of this client base, we look forward to having Albert lead our efforts in this region. His extensive industry experience will be instrumental in strengthening our presence and growing institutional relationships in this key market," said Jason Fisher, Managing Director and Global Head of Institutional Sales who oversees the Institutional Client Group at CIM Group.

Albert Yang brings more than 23 years of experience in private markets to his role at CIM Group with a strong track record in capital formation of real asset strategies and establishing new regional investment capabilities. Most recently, Mr. Yang served as Head of Investor Relations for EMEA at Harrison Street, where he was a founding member of the firm's European Investment platform, a member of the Investment Committee, and led the launch of its European opportunistic and core real estate strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Yang was Head of Business Development at Barings Real Estate Advisers and has held senior positions in the real estate divisions of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Nuveen, Schroders and Deutsche Bank.

"CIM Group offers investment opportunities that I believe appeal to a broad array of institutional investors across the EMEA region. I am committed to working closely with our team to not only support our current clients but also to introduce new investors to CIM Group," said Yang.

CIM Group's Institutional Client Group also appointed Melannie Pyzik to lead business development and client relations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, another key international region. Based in Sydney, Ms. Pyzik has nearly 25 years of experience in real assets investing across APAC, EMEA, and North America with a deep knowledge of private markets investing, particularly in infrastructure, having invested across a wide range of subsectors including energy, utilities, transportation, digital infrastructure and energy transition.

