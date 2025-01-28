AQMetrics Launches UK-based Center of Excellence for Transaction Reporting Solutions

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, a leading global provider of award-winning regulatory and compliance solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Center of Excellence for Transaction Reporting at its UK branch.

This strategic initiative underscores AQMetrics' commitment to delivering advanced Regtech solutions, equipping financial institutions globally with the tools and expertise required to meet regulatory obligations with accuracy and efficiency while continuing to support a growing client base.

As part of its current transaction reporting suite, AQMetrics operates as an Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) under MiFID II, supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The company also supports MAS Reporting for clients in Singapore, showcasing its global reach and commitment to regulatory excellence.

The Center of Excellence will bring together a team of seasoned regulatory experts, advanced technology, and dedicated client support to deliver seamless, scalable transaction reporting solutions. With plans to support additional regulatory frameworks, including EMIR and ASIC, AQMetrics is poised to further solidify its position as a comprehensive provider of global regulatory reporting solutions, meeting the growing demands of financial institutions.

"The launch of our Center of Excellence in the UK marks a significant milestone for AQMetrics as we continue to invest in providing best-in-class transaction reporting solutions to our clients worldwide," said Olivier Halimi, UK General Manager of AQMetrics. "With the recent EMIR Refit and the forthcoming MiFID changes, now is the time to collaborate with trusted partners."

AQMetrics is set to empower financial institutions facing increasingly complex and evolving regulatory demands across multiple jurisdictions. The shifting regulatory environment presents challenges in managing compliance, often leading to increased operational costs, data inefficiencies, fragmented reporting systems, and inconsistencies in reporting.

AQMetrics invites financial institutions to learn more about its enhanced transaction reporting services and explore how the Center of Excellence can support their compliance needs. For more information, visit aqmetrics.com or contact olivier.halimi@aqmetrics.com.

About AQMetrics: AQMetrics is a global RegTech firm. The company specialises in providing innovative regulatory and compliance solutions to financial institutions, helping them achieve operational excellence and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit aqmetrics.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aqmetrics-launches-uk-based-center-of-excellence-for-transaction-reporting-solutions-302361072.html