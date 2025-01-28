Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iM Global Partner adds a new fund managed by Trinity Street Asset Management to its range

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS and LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) has announced it has added a new fund to its Luxembourg fund range, the iMGP Trinity Street Global Equity Fund, managed by its most recent Partner, Trinity Street Asset Management (TSAM).

Julien Froger, Managing Director - Head of Europe - iM Global Partner

The fund has an established track record (the strategy has been in place since 2004) and already has over $160 million in assets under management. It aims to generate long-term capital growth by investing globally in companies that are undergoing positive structural change and has a concentrated portfolio of 30-35 stocks selected through a bottom-up approach.

TSAM follows a fundamental investment philosophy that is focused on finding companies that it believes are misvalued because they are going through positive structural change that is under-recognized by the market.

The firm is opportunistic and style agnostic, with an investment process that looks to invest in companies that offer at least 50% upside based on a two-to-three-year outlook.

TSAM has an experienced and stable investment team of eight professionals, with the four portfolio managers having more than 100 years of combined experience. The fund is managed by Richard Bruce, founding partner, CEO and portfolio manager; Ed Bell, partner, deputy CEO and portfolio manager; Nick Mayor, partner, head of research and portfolio manager and Piotr Janusz Krupa, partner, junior portfolio manager.

They are supported by TSAM's broader team of analysts. The company also has 'skin in the game' and invests a significant amount in their own strategies.

Richard Bruce from Trinity Street Asset Management said: "We are happy that our strategy is now available through the iMGP fund range. At Trinity Street Asset Management, we believe that the impact of change can be under-recognized by the market due to historical bias, short investment horizons or a lack of global perspective. Our investment philosophy has remained consistent since 2003."

Julien Froger, Managing Director - Head of Europe, iM Global Partner added: "We are delighted to propose, for the first time, a fund managed by our newest Partner, Trinity Street Asset Management, who joined us last year.

They are one of the most distinguished managers in the global equities space, with extensive experience and an approach that is difficult to replicate. This fund reinforces iM Global Partner's product offering and reflects the broad range of expertise among our Partners."

media@imgp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606945/iM_Global_Partner.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957526/iM_Global_Partner_Logo.jpg

iM Global Partner Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/im-global-partner-adds-a-new-fund-managed-by-trinity-street-asset-management-to-its-range-302361091.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.