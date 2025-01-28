Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Frankfurt
28.01.25
08:59 Uhr
5,300 Euro
+0,300
+6,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4005,45008:42
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: The British Library Selects Clarivate to Provide Library Services and Discovery Platforms

Finanznachrichten News

Achieving more unified and secure workflows with cloud-based Alma, Primo and Rapido library software solutions from Clarivate

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announces that the British Library has selected Clarivate to provide its library services and discovery platforms to create a more cohesive, streamlined and secure experience. The British Library will implement Alma, Primo VE and Rapido.


Founded in 1973, the British Library is the United Kingdom's national library and is one of the largest libraries in the world. Its collection features 170 million items, including books, journals, newspapers, patents, maps, prints, manuscripts and digital publications.

After 20 years of partnership providing Aleph Library Management System and Primo discovery services, the British Library has turned to Clarivate to implement their next-generation library services platform and patron interface. The British Library will be the 43rd National and State library in the world to adopt Alma. This will improve the experience of users and simplify Library operations with a unified platform whilst providing a platform to enhance the Library's services into the future. Additionally, the British Library has selected Rapido to streamline its interlibrary loan system, further supporting resource sharing among the academic and research community.

Liz Jolly, Chief Librarian at the British Library, said: "Building on our existing and long-established relationship with Clarivate, we are delighted to be developing a comprehensive, end-to-end platform for all our library services. By implementing Alma, Primo VE and Rapido, we aim to restore and improve access to our collection, enhancing our support for research and making the knowledge and resources we hold accessible to everyone."

Bar Veinstein, President of Academia & Government at Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, we are dedicated to providing forward thinking solutions that support the missions of national libraries such as the British Library. Our collaboration will foster learning and discovery for future generations and make the United Kingdom's rich heritage accessible to researchers, scholars and the public."

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:
Amy Bourke-Waite, Senior Director, External Communications
newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-british-library-selects-clarivate-to-provide-library-services-and-discovery-platforms-302361066.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.