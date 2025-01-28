Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 09:10 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProductLife Group (PLG): ProductLife Group Acquires Stragen Services, Strengthening Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Safety Expertise Within the European Market

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a global provider of regulatory, scientific, compliance, and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stragen Services, a division of Stragen Group, a well-established European Specialty Generics platform backed by healthcare-focused global private equity firm ARCHIMED.

Founded in 2009 and located in Lyon, France, Stragen Services is a recognized partner to the Pharma and Biotech communities in the fields of Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Safety services. With a team of 36 employees, Stragen Services has earned a reputation for its strong expertise and tailored pharmacovigilance support services. By bringing Stragen Services into the PLG fold, the Group will expand in these critical areas, supporting PLG's continuous goal of ensuring the access, compliance and safety of products across global markets.

Stéphanie Collomb Gilbert, General Manager of Stragen Services, commented: "Joining PLG is a strategic and exciting step for Stragen Services, our team, and our clients. PLG's commitment to excellence, integrity, and client-focused partnerships mirrors our values. This alliance strengthens our ability to deliver top-notch international safety solutions and better support our clients in combination with PLG's integrated global infrastructure. As the needs for innovation and global expertise grow, we are eager to expand our reach and make an even bigger impact together."

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, highlighted: "We are thrilled to welcome Stragen Services to the PLG family. This acquisition represents a key milestone in our growth journey, consolidating our pharmacovigilance leadership across the French and European market. It underscores our commitment to providing clients with world-class support, ensuring their products meet the highest standards of safety and compliance in an increasingly complex global landscape. Stragen Services' track record and expertise will play a pivotal role in fortifying our industry position and further aligns with our ambition."

Jean-Yves Desmottes, Partner at ARCHIMED: "Initially set up to support the pharmacovigilance activities of Stragen Group, Stragen Services grew over the last 15 years extending its expertise while offering its services to multiple customers outside the Stragen environment. PLG represents a great opportunity for all its employees to continue this journey, uphold standard of excellence, expand services offering and ultimately support the next phase of growth."

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life.

Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industry reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/
Contact:
Fabrice Galzin
ProductLife Group Head of Marketing
fgalzin@productlife-group.com

About Stragen Services
Stragen Services is a leading consultancy located in Lyon, France, and offering tailored Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Safety services to the Pharma, Biotech and Medtech industries. Founded in 2009, Stragen Services combines safety regulatory expertise with a client-focused approach to support local and some regional needs across +10 therapeutic areas. With a team of highly skilled physicians, pharmacists, and scientists, Stragen Services delivers customized solutions that meet the highest industry standards, ensuring clients achieve their strategic objectives in a complex and evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, visit https://www.stragen-services.fr/
Contact:
Stéphanie Collomb Gilbert
General Manager
s.collombgilbert@stragen.fr


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.