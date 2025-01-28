Basilea Pharmaceutica AG has achieved significant momentum with its flagship products Cresemba and Zevtera, securing milestone payments totaling 2.2 million Swiss francs following strong market performance across multiple regions. The company's antifungal medication Cresemba has demonstrated particularly impressive results, with global in-market sales reaching $533 million during the October 2023 to September 2024 period, marking a robust 20 percent growth compared to the previous year. This success stems from strategic partnerships, including notable developments in Canada through AVIR Pharma and across the MENA region via Hikma Pharmaceuticals. The company's expanding global footprint now sees Cresemba available in more than 70 countries, while Zevtera has established its presence in 20 markets.

Market Performance

The pharmaceutical company's strong operational execution is reflected in its stock market performance, with shares trading at CHF 39.55 on the SIX Swiss Exchange, representing a 0.5 percent increase. With a market capitalization of 550.8 million euros and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 for 2025, Basilea maintains its position as a significant player in the biopharmaceutical sector, with quarterly results anticipated in February 2025.

