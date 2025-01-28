India's Acme Solar has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned NHPC Ltd. for a 680 MW renewables storage project. From pv magazine India Acme Solar Holdings has signed a PPA with state-owned NHPC for a 680 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project. It secured the project through NHPC's tender for 1,400 MW of FDRE from interstate transmission system (ISTS) renewable energy projects with energy storage systems (ESS) across India. Acme Solar will develop the project in multiple states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. "This innovative ...

