Results of automated bus stop enforcement pilot show significant number of parking violations disrupting safe and reliable public transport service in Portuguese city

Nearly 8,000 parking violations at bus stops were detected in a three-month pilot of Hayden AI's automated bus stop enforcement system in Braga, Portugal, revealing significant disruptions to safe and reliable public transport service. The pilot ended on December 16th, 2024, and was funded by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT)'s AI Challenge, which Hayden AI and the City of Braga won together in January 2024.

To conduct the pilot, Hayden AI technology was installed on two Transportes Urbanos de Braga (TUB) buses operating on Lines 40 44 and Lines 41 49. Results from the pilot revealed 7,999 bus stop parking violations occurring along these lines, with the bus stop at Rua Nova de Santa Cruz and Rua dos Lusíadas experiencing 2,186 parking violations alone. No citations were issued during this pilot.

Parking violations at bus stops create serious safety and accessibility issues for public transport passengers. When bus stops are blocked by vehicles, the bus cannot pull up to the curb or sidewalk, forcing passengers to walk through active roadways and around vehicles to board or exit the bus. Additionally, parking violations blocking bus stops make it impossible for bus drivers to deploy wheelchair access ramps safely to the curb, making it difficult and dangerous for people with disabilities to board or exit buses.

"Obstructed bus stops create hazards for transit riders all over the world. It has been a privilege to help TUB and the City of Braga determine where these parking violations are occurring and how frequently through this EIT award," said Charles Territo, Chief Growth Officer of Hayden AI. "Our technology is making it possible for cities across the United States to change driver behavior and keep bus stops and bus lanes clear for buses, and we are excited to see this technology deployed in Europe."

"Illegal parking at bus stops makes it dangerous for our riders with mobility impairments to safely board the bus. That is unacceptable," said Olga Pereira, Councilor of Braga City Council. "We're grateful for the opportunity to learn where, when, and how frequently these parking violations are occurring through this pilot with Hayden AI."

Hayden AI's bus-mounted technology uses computer vision and edge processing to detect parking and moving violations in bus stops and bus lanes that obstruct public transport, and is used by major transport authorities in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC to improve the efficiency, safety, sustainability, and accessibility of their bus networks.

In addition to Braga, Hayden AI recently launched an automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement pilot in Barcelona with Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB). The pilot follows an award of €100,000 from the Barcelona Innova Lab Mobility competition, jointly hosted by the Barcelona City Council, the Barcelona Institute of Technology for the Habitat, Fira de Barcelona, and Tomorrow.Mobility.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we're pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI. Cities use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.hayden.ai

