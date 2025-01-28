Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 09:58 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tosyali Holding: Tosyali Launches one of the World's Largest Self-Consumption Solar Power Plant Projects

Finanznachrichten News

Tosyali invests in renewable energy and signed an agreement with GE Vernova and Inogen for the first 120 MWp of Turkey's and one of the largest self-consumption Solar Power Plantcontinues to expand its efforts to produce its energy. Tosyali invests in cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and renewable and clean energy sources, adhering to the principle of eco-efficiency.

Tosyali is making significant strides toward becoming a fully integrated green steel producer. Tosyali achieved a global milestone by reaching 235 MW of installed capacity with its SPP project, which covered all its facilities, making it the holder of the world's largest rooftop solar power installation.

Tosyali is embarking on an even larger project, and the company has signed an agreement with GE Vernova and its regional provider Inogen for the first 120 MWp of the 1,2 GW self-consumption SPP project. The first project is scheduled to become operational in 2025, while the 1,2 GW capacity project is targeted for completion in 2027.

Fuat Tosyali, Chairman of Tosyali Holding, announced at Davos 2025: "With this investment, Tosyali will generate approximately 50% of its self-consumption from solar energy."

During his interview at the World Economic Forum, Fuat Tosyali highlighted, "We continue to invest in advanced clean energy technologies under our vision of 'Tosyali for a sustainable life.' We have taken the first step toward one of the world's largest self-consumption SPP projects with a capacity of 1,2 GW by initiating the first project in Osmaniye. We are happy to collaborate with GE Vernova, one of the world's leading companies in this field, and Inogen, Turkey's leading EPC contractor. These panels will be deployed across SPP sites in eight provinces. By doing so, we aim to meet approximately 50% of our energy needs from solar energy, making us stronger and more independent in energy usage and strengthening our position among the world's leading green steel producers."

Tosyali's 1,2 GW project stands out as one of the largest self-consumption-focused projects carried out under a single umbrella in Turkey and worldwide.

Contact:

Emre Ersezer

eersezer@medyaevi.com.tr

Photo accompanying the announcement: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17372b3b-1aff-43c0-ab66-2bc8b0b2a007


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
