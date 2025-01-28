Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - The "Longevity Investors Lunch" was held on January 21st 2025 at Hotel Seehof. This satellite event, organized by Longevity Investors, explored longevity and rejuvenation to discover how to age healthily and lead fulfilling lives. The event brought together prominent scientists, entrepreneurs and investors to discuss advancements in longevity science and innovation. The upcoming "Longevity Investors Conference," which will take place from September 22-24, 2025, at Le Grand Bellevue Hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland, was also announced.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/238671_dfe85bff24d46b94_001full.jpg

The industry's rapid growth was showcased at the exclusive, oversubscribed Davos event, which hosted more than 60 investors and influential thought leaders, and highlighted the remarkable advancements in longevity. The topics focused on Brain Health and Mental Well-Being, Driving Innovation in Longevity: Personalized Medicine and Digital Transformation, DeSci's Role in Accelerating Longevity Breakthroughs, and Elevating Spiritual Intelligence & Personal Well-Being.

Renowned speakers included: Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP, FRCP (Founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global), Dr. David Luu (Longevity Tech Entrepreneur, Founder at Longevity Docs), Evelyne Yehudit Bischof, MD, PhD, MPH (Director, Sheba Longevity Center), Dr. Anna Erat MD/PhD ( Healthcare Expert, Faculty University of St. Gallen, Speaker, Independent Board Member (INSEAD IDP), Mentor ETH), Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha (Founder and President, Women's Brain Foundation; Vice-President, Euresearch; Advisor), Johannes Grillari (Founder, Rockfish Bio), Ion Haab (Founder and CEO of CARE), Paola Telfer (Co-Founder and CEO, Sens.ai), Patricia Gall (Founder and CEO of MindSpark 360), Prof. Wulf Rössler (Senior Professor at the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin; Professor of Post-Graduation, University of São Paulo, Brazil; Chief Medical Officer of MindSpark 360), Brian K. Magierski (Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, 21 Impact Labs, Inc.; Founding Steward, Cerebrum DAO), Patrick J. Kennedy (Former U.S. Representative (D-RI), Founder of The Kennedy Forum), Elena Bonfiglioli (Global Business Leader, GM Healthcare, Pharma, and Life Sciences, Microsoft) and Dr. Emil Kendziorra (CEO & Managing Partner, Tomorrow Biostasis).

Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/238671_dfe85bff24d46b94_002full.jpg

The discussions were expertly guided by moderators Miriam Rickli, Sabinije von Gaffke, and Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr. Together, they ensured the panels were dynamic and insightful, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The opening remarks were delivered by the event hosts and Co-Founders of Longevity Investors and Maximon, Dr. Tobias Reichmuth and Marc P. Bernegger. They provided an update on the latest investment activities within the industry and stressed the importance of company-building initiatives to drive research and innovation in the longevity sector.

Image 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/238671_dfe85bff24d46b94_003full.jpg

"We are very proud to bring the important topic of longevity to Davos," said Marc P. Bernegger, Founding Partner at Maximon and Founder of Longevity Investors. "This event marks a milestone in bridging academia and industry together with investors to foster transformative progress in longevity."

"Considering the exceptional quality of attendees selected from the extensive waiting list, longevity is increasingly becoming a central topic of interest in Davos," added Dr. Tobias Reichmuth.

Image 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/238671_dfe85bff24d46b94_004full.jpg

The Longevity Investors Lunch would not have been possible without its valued partners:

Maximon - The Longevity Company Builder - Empowering entrepreneurs to build impactful, science-based companies offering healthy aging and rejuvenation solutions.

Rockfish Bio - Advancing senolytic therapies to promote healthy aging and combat age-related diseases.

CARE - Transforming health with AI-powered tools to test, track, and improve your well-being under expert guidance.

Sens.ai - Bringing the world's first at-home brain training system to enhance cognitive performance.

AYUN - Switzerland's premier Walk-in Longevity Clinic for personalized, preventative medicine.

REGEnLIFE - Pioneering medical devices using Tri-photonic stimulation to address neuroinflammation and improve brain health.

Longevity Investors creates premier platforms to connect a selected audience of investors in the field with the mission to advance understanding, collaboration and investment in longevity science.

Applications for the upcoming Longevity Investors Conference which will take place in September 2025 are launching soon:

Longevity Investors Conference is the world's most private investor conference in the longevity space. The main aim of the event is to bring together the world's top longevity key opinion leaders, institutional and private investors, wealthy private investors, family offices and funds to discuss the latest trends, and opportunities and to provide relevant insights into the longevity and rejuvenation subject.

Image 5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/238671_dfe85bff24d46b94_005full.jpg

Image 6

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/238671_dfe85bff24d46b94_006full.jpg

For more information and details please visit www.longevityinvestors.ch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238671

SOURCE: Longevity Investors AG