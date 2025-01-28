By leveraging Objectway's solutions and expertise, Baader Bank aims to enhance scalability and drive improved business performance.

Baader Bank, a leading European provider of securities and banking services, has committed to Objectway for its strategic "Road to Future" program to implement a future-proof, highly scalable, and operationally frictionless core banking environment over the next three years.

Building on their long-standing and successful partnership back to 2010, the bank has experienced rapid and significant growth driven by its innovative business model. Such a dynamic growth requires constant enhancements to future-proof the bank's operations and keep pace with its continuous expansion.

To address these evolving needs, both parties have embraced a strategic plan entitled "Road to Future". Over the next three years, the program aims to further support Baader Bank and its core banking infrastructure in driving towards a future-proof, highly scalable and operationally efficient platform.

The project will optimize the processing of an increasing volume of transactions, including payments, while streamlining the generation of customer reports and documentation. This transformation will position the bank for greater scalability and agility, with the potential to move to a SaaS or Cloud operating model in the mid-term.

Effective delivery and strong governance

The successful delivery of the "Road to Future" program will rely on the commitment of both Baader Bank and Objectway, supported by detailed planning and a comprehensive project organization and governance structure.

Objectway will employ its proven Solution Design procedure to ensure a systematic approach to problem analysis and solution delivery. This process includes a thorough examination of the bank's pain points, operational needs, and constraints to derive actionable epics for the implementation phase. An agile development methodology will be adopted, testing various strategies to identify the most effective solutions.

The final stage will involve a thorough review of all developed solutions, ensuring the optimal strategies are implemented.

"This is Objectway's standard, well-proven approach, ensuring strong project control, management and transparency, ongoing support and timely delivery," said Karl im Brahm, CEO of Objectway for the DACH region. "In light of the increasing importance of flexibility for core banking systems, we are dedicated to acting as a trusted orchestrator in pursuit of solutions that meet the evolving demands of the market. This includes ensuring technical adaptability, functional scalability and regulatory compliance."

The strategic initiative will further strengthen Baader Bank's positioning as a reliable and future-focused leader in the securities and banking sector. By enhancing scalability and operational efficiency, the program paves the way for new business opportunities and increased capacity, marking another significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between Baader Bank and Objectway.

As the program progresses, additional enhancements will continue to elevate Baader Bank's service offerings, reinforcing Objectway's pivotal role in driving innovation and excellence within the financial industry.

Nico Baader, CEO of Baader Bank, commented, "In recent years, Baader Bank has consistently optimized its platform with a focus on future growth in the securities and brokerage sectors, while continuously investing in innovation. Through the 'Road to Future' program, Baader Bank is positioning itself as a leading partner for securities and banking services in Europe. We are delighted to share this vision with Objectway and to realize it together as planned."

