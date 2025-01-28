Available for both iPhone and Android, the app offers an AI-powered assistant that screens phone calls, protects users from scams, and takes notes to enhance the calling experience.

Hiya, the global leader in voice intelligence services, has introduced Hiya AI Phone, an AI call assistant mobile app. Designed for busy professionals, Hiya AI Phone acts like a personal assistant, saving time by screening unwanted phone calls, safeguarding against phone scams, and taking notes during calls to ensure seamless follow-up.

Managing phone calls has become increasingly challenging, with professionals losing valuable time each month to robocalls, scams, and unknown numbers. According to data from Hiya, on average, Americans spend 40 minutes each month screening 13 unwanted spam calls. This figure is likely higher for busy professionals due to the necessity of answering potentially important calls so as not to miss business opportunities. The stakes are even greater with the rise of sophisticated threats: recent research by Hiya (a survey of 2,000 US consumers conducted by Censuswide in January) found that in 2024, one in three Americans received at least one deepfake scam call, with 34% of those targeted losing an average of $7,200. Hiya AI Phone offers tools to streamline communication, detect synthetic voices, and safeguard users from scams-empowering professionals to stay connected, productive, and secure.

Core Features of Hiya AI Phone

Intelligent Call Screening

Quickly identifies callers and their intent, blocking spam and irrelevant calls to maintain focus on important conversations. How it works: An AI assistant answers all unknown calls on your behalf, asks callers to state their name and purpose, and evaluates whether to connect them to you. When appropriate, the AI assistant connects the call, sharing the caller's name and purpose, allowing you to decide whether to accept the call.

Scam Protection

Detects scam calls in real-time to shield users from bad actors and impersonation attacks. How it works: The app continuously analyzes your call audio in real-time, using advanced AI models trained to detect scam language and other indicators within conversations. It alerts you instantly if it identifies potential scams-whether from a person, a recording, or an AI-generated voice. The app alerts you of the risk by vibrating your phone and displaying a clear on-screen warning, helping you stay one step ahead of scammers.

Voice Deepfake Detection

Detects AI-generated voices and deepfakes, protecting individuals and busy professionals from sophisticated scam attempts. How it works: The app uses advanced AI models trained to analyze your calls in real-time, detecting subtle patterns in the audio that indicate a voice is AI-generated or AI-modified. When an AI voice is identified, the app instantly alerts you by vibrating your phone and displaying a warning, ensuring you're always aware of potential deception.

Intelligent Call Summaries Transcription

Automates note-taking by converting conversations into easy-to-reference summaries and instantly extracting important events that can be added to your calendar, saving individuals and busy professionals valuable time. Call summaries and transcripts can be shared to avoid recapping conversations. How it works: Call conversations are automatically transcribed and summarized using AI models tuned by Hiya. All your call data is encrypted and remains accessible only to you on your device. Hiya does not store personal or call data on its servers without consent.

"Hiya AI Phone represents a groundbreaking evolution in how people interact with their phones," said Hiya CEO and founder Alex Algard. "For years, phone apps have stagnated, offering little innovation since their introduction on smartphones. The launch of Hiya AI Phone changes that by introducing the first call assistant purpose-built to navigate today's challenging call landscape-dominated by robocalls, spam, deepfake scams, and other interruptions. Mobile phones are the ideal platform for AI to make a meaningful impact, and transforming the call experience with a digital assistant that works seamlessly for you on your calls is the perfect starting point."

Pricing and Availability

Hiya AI Phone is free to download for Android and iPhone users, with premium features available via subscription for $9.99 per month. Users can access a free two-week trial and cancel anytime through their app store settings.

Learn More

Visit www.hiya.com/products/apps/hiya-ai-phone to explore the full features of Hiya AI Phone and read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

About Hiya

Hiya is the trusted global leader in delivering secure, engaging phone connections while protecting businesses, carriers, and consumers from spam and fraud. Powered by its Voice Intelligence Platform, Hiya provides cutting-edge solutions like Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serving over 500 million users worldwide. With the integration of Loccus.ai's advanced deep learning technology, acquired in the summer of 2024, Hiya now offers state-of-the-art AI voice detection to combat deepfakes and enhance identity verification. Hiya's extensive network of partners includes British Telecom, EE, Virgin Media O2, Samsung, Ericsson, Rogers, and more. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128511230/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com