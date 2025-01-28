Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
144 Leser
SoundCloud Beats Spotify and Apple Music in New Ranking of Streaming Services By Legitary

Finanznachrichten News

VIENNA, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legitary, a leading authority in music streaming analytics, has unveiled its 2023 DSP ranking, shedding light on accounting anomalies across major music streaming platforms. By calculating the 'Legitary Anomaly Score', an exhaustive metric that quantifies significant deviations in reporting quality, this ranking highlights the reliability of digital service providers (DSPs).

Legitary Logo

This year, SoundCloud achieved a groundbreaking milestone by securing the top position, outperforming larger competitors and setting a new benchmark for the industry. Drawing from an extensive dataset of streaming activity from 2023, the analysis underscores SoundCloud's commitment to transparent reporting practices, which have earned industry-wide recognition. The rankings also revealed mixed results for other platforms. Deezer and Amazon demonstrated notable improvements, while YouTube has fallen back in the ranking. TikTok remained among the lowest performers, emphasizing the ongoing disparities in reporting accuracy across the industry.

Top DSPs by Transparency & Reporting Accuracy (2023 Ranking)

  1. SoundCloud (+1?) 0.0074
  2. Apple Music (+1?) 0.0078
  3. Spotify (-2?) 0.008
  4. Deezer (+3?) 0.009
  5. Tidal (+1?) 0.0133
  6. Pandora (+4?) 0.0138
  7. Amazon (-3?) 0.0225
  8. YouTube (-3?) 0.0525
  9. TikTok (+2?) 0.0731
  10. iHeartRadio (-2?) 0.1542

    (Yandex not in this year's ranking due to too little data available)

Legitary's CEO, Nermina Mumic, commented: "This year's ranking reaffirms that innovation and acommitment to quality can disrupt even the most established players. Transparent and reliable reporting is the cornerstone of a sustainable future for the music industry." The findings reinforce the growing importance of robust data analytics in ensuring equitable compensation for artists, labels, and publishers. Legitary remains committed to revolutionizing the streaming landscape by championing transparency and democratizing access to streaming auditing, setting the stage for a fairer and more sustainable music ecosystem.

ABOUT

Legitary (legitary.com) provides AI-powered soft auditing and income tracking solutions, utilizing their patented technology to enhance transparency in royalty accounting for music rightsholders and CMOs. The award-winning startup was founded by Nermina Mumic as a spin-off from Vienna University of Technology, Austria's leading university for technology and natural sciences.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604657/legitary_Logo.jpg

Contact: Karim Saad, +43 (0) 699 180 49811, media@legitary.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soundcloud-beats-spotify-and-apple-music-in-new-ranking-of-streaming-services-by-legitary-302359542.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
