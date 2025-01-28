Anzeige
28.01.2025
Trident Group Eyes €13bn+ EU Home Textile Market Expansion

FRANKFURT, Germany and LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Group (BSE: 521064) (NSE: TRIDENT), a $2 billion (USD) global home textile manufacturer, is set to expand its presence and growth in the €13 billion+ EU home textile market, with a focus on sustainable bed and bath linens. The company showcased an expansive range of its latest collections at Heimtextil 2025, the largest international trade fair for home and contract textiles.

India's Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, visits Trident's pavilion at Heimtextil 2025

"The European market for home textiles stands at approximately €13 billion, and our current export contribution from the EU is around 5.37%, out of total 60% overseas exports. This presents a huge opportunity for us to unlock the potential of this market and increase our share in the future. Our participation in Heimtextil, largest gathering of European Home Textile customers - is a significant step in this direction, as we showcase our latest sustainable bed and bath linen collections to EU retailers and consumers," said Samir Joshipura, Group CEO of Trident Ltd.

Trident Group's Heimtextil presentation, themed 'Sustainability in Focus', highlighted bedding and bath collections that blend traditional craftsmanship, modern design, and sustainable innovation. The event also marked Trident's expansion into sustainable product development, featuring a portfolio of eco-friendly products designed to meet the evolving needs of diverse customer segments.

The bath linen collection features a range of themes, including Solid Theme with categories such as Ever Eco, Performance, Signature Select, Exclusive Trident, Melange, and Be Our Guest. The Fashion Theme includes categories like Plantopia, William Morris (Inspired by William Morris designs), Be Our Guest, Subtle Accents, and Melange. The company also offers a kids' collection called Moon & Back and a beach collection. The sheeting collection comprises several brands, including ECRU COLLECTIVE, BE OUR GUEST, EVERECO, MELANGE, and EXCLUSIVELY TRIDENT.

Trident Group has earned prestigious accreditations, including the TQM initiative by American Society for Quality (ASQ), NABL accreditation for its quality lab, and Intertek certification for its bath linen business, demonstrating its commitment to delivering premium and high-quality products. These accreditations underscore Trident's focus on quality and innovation, driving trust with EU retailers and consumers.

Trident Limited is an Indian (BSE listed) global player - vertically integrated Textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemical manufacturer.

For more information about TRIDENT Ltd, pls visit: https://www.tridentindia.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607633/Trident_Heimtextil.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607632/Trident_Group_Logo.jpg

Trident Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trident-group-eyes-13bn-eu-home-textile-market-expansion-302361711.html

