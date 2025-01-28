Trusted by investors and savers across the U.K., UK.StockBrokers.com is proud to announce the results of its 2025 Annual Awards.

UK.StockBrokers.com, a leading publisher of in-depth brokerage reviews and guides for U.K. investors, is proud to announce the winners of the UK.StockBrokers.com 2025 Annual Awards.

The 2025 Annual Awards showcase the best U.K. brokers and investment platforms in the industry. Results are based on comprehensive testing, independent research, and extensive data collection. Winners are awarded based on exceptional features and services in areas important to U.K. investors.

Elizabeth Anderson, a veteran investor, journalist, and expert voice on the U.K. finance industry, serves as the lead writer for online broker reviews and directs research, testing, and scoring at UK.StockBrokers.com.

"All the investment platforms I reviewed are excellent and they offer an easy way for Britons to invest at low cost. It's great that U.K. savers and investors have such excellent and reputable choices," said Elizabeth Anderson, lead writer for UK.StockBrokers.com. "These platforms are breaking down barriers to investing through wide choice, great education, low fees, and increased transparency. Many also pay competitive interest rates on uninvested cash as an additional bonus to investors. We look forward to seeing new innovations and progress in 2025."

Winning the top prize for 2025, #1 Overall Broker, is Interactive Investor.

About UK.StockBrokers.com

Founded in 2016, UK.StockBrokers.com provides unbiased broker reviews and expert insights into investing for U.K. residents. UK.StockBrokers.com is a trusted resource for millions of visitors; our proprietary tools and ratings make it easier to find, compare, and choose an investment platform.

About Reink Media Group

Reink Media Group, LLC (RMG) is a privately held Michigan-based company founded in 2009, with a mission to provide financial education that puts people first before profits. RMG properties include UK.StockBrokers.com, StockBrokers.com, and ForexBrokers.com, among others.

RMG and each of its domains are B Corp certified.

