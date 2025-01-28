Trusted by millions of readers and respected across the industry, ForexBrokers.com is proud to announce the results of its 2025 Annual Awards.

ForexBrokers.com, a leading provider of online forex broker reviews and in-depth content covering currency trading, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies, is proud to announce the winners for the ForexBrokers.com 2025 Annual Awards.

The 2025 Annual Awards showcase the best online forex brokers in the industry. Results are unbiased and independently researched; winners are awarded based on excellence in categories considered important to investors, traders, and consumers.

Steven Hatzakis, an industry veteran and expert voice on global forex trading, serves as lead writer for online forex broker reviews and directs research, testing, and scoring at ForexBrokers.com.

"Every year our team delivers powerful, data-based content and unbiased reviews for the millions of everyday forex traders who visit our site," said Steven Hatzakis, Global Director of Online Broker Research and Partner. "This year, it's been exciting to see brokers continue to modernize their platforms and enhance product offerings for both existing clients and new market entrants. We're thrilled to recognize the best forex brokers and trading technology providers in the industry for 2025."

Winning the top prize for 2025, #1 Overall Broker, is IG.

To see the 2025 Annual Award winners, check out our Annual Awards page. Visit our site to learn about the ForexBrokers.com team and How We Test, and browse our forex broker reviews and popular guides to the forex industry.

About ForexBrokers.com

Founded in 2016, ForexBrokers.com provides unbiased forex broker reviews, guides, and ratings to help traders and investors find the best broker for their needs. Each year, we publish tens of thousands of words of research and collect thousands of data points. We've developed tools and proprietary algorithms to make it easier (and safer) to find, compare, and choose a forex broker.

About Reink Media Group

Reink Media Group, LLC (RMG) is a privately held Michigan-based company founded in February 2009, with a mission to provide financial education and advice that puts people before profits. RMG properties include StockBrokers.com, UK.StockBrokers.com, ForexBrokers.com, and BrokerNotes.co.

RMG and each of its domains are B Corp certified. For more information, visit ReinkMedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250124728177/en/

Contacts:

Reink Media Group (reinkmedia.com)

Molly Rossow

Global Director of Marketing, Partner

molly@reinkmedia.com