The Göttingen-based laboratory and pharmaceutical supplier Sartorius witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price, jumping over 14% to €227.50 on Tuesday following the release of its annual financial results. Despite challenging market conditions in 2024, the company managed to meet its forecasts with an order intake of €3.38 billion, representing a 10.1% growth. While revenue remained relatively stable at €3.38 billion, slightly below the previous year's level, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 28%, falling within the targeted range of 27-29% and moderately exceeding analyst expectations. The adjusted net profit experienced a decline to €280 million from €339 million in the previous year, primarily due to customer restraint in ordering and challenging market conditions in China.

Strategic Growth Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Sartorius projects a cautiously optimistic trajectory for 2025, particularly following encouraging signs of recovery in the final quarter of 2024. The company anticipates moderate, profitable growth across both business segments, exceeding market averages. Management expects a progressive demand recovery, though likely remaining below long-term market averages, with adjusted operating results projected to outpace revenue growth. A detailed quantitative forecast for both divisions will be provided after the conclusion of the first quarter of 2025.

