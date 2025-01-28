



TOKYO, Jan 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Japan's eight telecommunications companies - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT East, NTT West, NTT DOCOMO and NTT Communications (the NTT Group), KDDI Corporation, SoftBank Corp. and Rakuten Mobile - today conducted joint training for the shared use of refueling stations as part of the cooperative framework launched on December 1, 2024, aimed at ensuring the rapid restoration of communication networks in the event of large-scale disasters. The training was held in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture.Moving forward, the companies will continue to strengthen inter-operator cooperation and work toward the early recovery of communication networks during disasters.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.