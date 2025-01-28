Zenaji, an Australian manufacturer of lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) batteries, says the LTO market will hit $5. 8 billion by 2032, growing at a 12. 6% annual rate. It claims that its Eternity battery system is poised to capitalize on the trend. From pv magazine Australia Melbourne-based battery systems manufacturer Zenaji has claimed that its Eternity LTO battery energy storage system (BESS) competes with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) products and is positioned to benefit from the technology's projected 12. 6% annual growth by 2032. Zenaji Australia Head of Global Distribution and Endless Energy ...

