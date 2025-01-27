Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40S05 | ISIN: US0441037944 | Ticker-Symbol: AHD0
Tradegate
27.01.25
08:00 Uhr
7,850 Euro
+0,100
+1,29 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5507,85011:51
7,5507,85011:08
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 22:20 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.: Ashford Hospitality Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2024 Preferred Share Distributions

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced the tax reporting (Federal Form 1099-DIV) information for the 2024 distributions on its Series D, F, G, H, I, J and K preferred shares.

The amounts below represent the income tax treatment applicable to each distribution that is reportable in 2024. The preferred distributions that the Company paid on January 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023 are reportable in 2024. The preferred distributions that the Company paid on January 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024 will be reportable in 2025.

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock CUSIP #044103406 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol "AHTPrD" is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$2.1124000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.9383323

$1.1740677

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock CUSIP #044103604 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol "AHTPrF" is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$1.8436000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.8189308

$1.0246692

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock CUSIP #044103703 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol "AHTPrG" is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$1.8436000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.8189308

$1.0246692

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock CUSIP #044103802 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol "AHTPrH" is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$1.8750000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.8328787

$1.0421213

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock CUSIP #044103885 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol "AHTPrI" is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$1.8750000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.8328787

$1.0421213

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series J Preferred Stock (CUSIPs #04410A863, 04410A798, 04410A723, 04410A657, 04410A574, 04410A517, 04410A368, and 04410A285) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$2.0000400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.8884218

$1.1116182

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

Distributions Per Share reflects the annual rate per share for distributions reportable in 2024.

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series K Preferred Stock (CUSIP #04410D867) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$2.0792000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.9235848

$1.1556152

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series K Preferred Stock (CUSIP #04410D792) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$2.0729500

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.9208085

$1.1521415

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series K Preferred Stock (CUSIP #04410D727) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$2.0666800

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.9180234

$1.1486566

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series K Preferred Stock (CUSIP #04410D651) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$2.0604100

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.9152382

$1.1451718

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series K Preferred Stock (CUSIP #04410D578) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$2.0541400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.9124528

$1.1416872

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series K Preferred Stock (CUSIP #04410D511) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$1.8791300

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.8347133

$1.0444167

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series K Preferred Stock (CUSIP #04410D438) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$1.3666400

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.6070642

$0.7595758

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series K Preferred Stock (CUSIP #04410D362) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$0.8541500

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.3794151

$0.4747349

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

The income tax treatment for the 2024 distributions for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Series K Preferred Stock (CUSIP #04410D289) is as follows:

Distribution Type


Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Section 199A Dividend

Capital Gain Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Cash Per Share

$0.3416600

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.1517661

$0.1898939

Percent

100 %

0 %

0 %

44.42020 %

55.57980 %

Distributions Per Share reflects the annual rate per share for distributions reportable in 2024.

In accordance with IRS Code Section 6045B, the Company will post Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, which may be found in the Corporate Actions section of the Company's website. This form provides detailed information on the return of capital amount of the preferred share distributions.

The Company encourages stockholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local, and foreign income tax effects of these dividends.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," or other similar words or expressions. Additionally, statements regarding the following subjects are forward-looking by their nature: our business and investment strategy; anticipated or expected purchases, sales or dispositions of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our plan to pay off strategic financing; our ability to restructure existing property-level indebtedness; our ability to secure additional financing to enable us to operate our business; our understanding of our competition; projected capital expenditures; and the impact of technology on our operations and business. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We will not publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.