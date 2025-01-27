Anzeige
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

Continued Strong Performance

Provides 2025 Guidance and Increases Annual Dividend

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.









FINANCIAL RESULTS








($ in millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended December 31,


2024


2023


$ Change


% Change (1)

Net Income per Common Share

$ 0.50


$ 0.49


$ 0.01


1.9 %

Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 0.76


$ 0.76


$ -


0.7 %

Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 0.76


$ 0.71


$ 0.05


6.9 %










Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


$ Change


% Change (1)

Net Income per Common Share

$ 1.96


$ 1.69


$ 0.27


16.0 %

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 3.03


$ 2.77


$ 0.26


9.5 %

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 2.91


$ 2.75


$ 0.16


5.9 %

_____________________

1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.


2025 Dividends

Our Board of Directors has approved setting the annual dividend rate for 2025 at $2.06 per share of Common Stock, an increase of 7.9%, or $0.15, over the current $1.91 per share of Common Stock for 2024. Our Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, will determine the amount of each quarterly dividend in advance of payment.

Business Updates

Pages 1 and 2 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provide an update on operations and 2025 guidance.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 27, 2025, we own or have an interest in 452 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 173,201 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at [email protected].

Conference Call

A live audio webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to clean up and restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of material weaknesses, if any, in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations and Financial Update

  • Net income per Common Share was $1.96, for the year ended December 31, 2024, 16.0% higher than the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • FFO per Common Share was $3.03 for the year ended December 31, 2024, 9.5% higher than the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Normalized FFO per Common Share was $2.91 for the year ended December 31, 2024, 5.9% higher than the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Added 736 expansion sites during the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • New home sales of 756 for the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • During the year ended December 31, 2024, we closed on a modification of our $500 million unsecured line of credit to extend the maturity date to July 18, 2028. All other material terms, including interest rate terms, remained the same.
  • During the year ended December 31, 2024, we sold approximately 4.5 million shares of our common stock at a price of $70.00 per Common Share from our prior at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program.
  • During the year ended December 31, 2024, we entered into our current ATM equity offering program with an aggregate offering price of up to $700.0 million.

Core Portfolio

  • Core portfolio generated growth of 6.5% in income from property operations, excluding property management, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Core MH base rental income increased by 6.1% during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Manufactured home owners within our Core portfolio increased by 379 to 67,002 as of December 31, 2024, compared to 66,623 as of December 31, 2023.
  • Core RV and marina base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by 3.0%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Core Annual RV and marina base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $18.2 million, or 6.5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Core property operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $14.8 million, or 2.6%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Storm Events

  • During the fourth quarter, as it relates to Hurricane Milton, we have continued clean up efforts at impacted properties. We accrued approximately $3.6 million of expenses related to debris removal and cleanup, and we recorded an insurance recovery accrual of $3.4 million to offset the expenses incurred at certain MH and RV properties. After assessing the condition of the properties affected by the storm, we recorded a $0.7 million reduction, net of insurance recovery accruals, to the carrying value of certain assets.

2025 Guidance Update (1)







($ in millions, except per share data)





2025






First Quarter


Full Year

Net Income per Common Share





$0.54 to $0.60


$1.95 to $2.05

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit





$0.80 to $0.86


$3.01 to $3.11

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit





$0.80 to $0.86


$3.01 to $3.11










2024 Actual


2025 Growth Rates

Core Portfolio:

First Quarter


Full Year


First Quarter


Full Year

MH base rental income

$ 174.9


$ 709.4


5.5% to 6.1%


5.2% to 6.2%

RV and marina base rental income (2)

$ 115.9


$ 426.9


0.0% to 0.6%


2.7% to 3.7%

Property operating revenues

$ 345.7


$ 1,361.8


2.8% to 3.4%


3.4% to 4.4%

Property operating expenses, excluding property management

$ 139.4


$ 577.6


1.6% to 2.2%


2.0% to 3.0%

Income from property operations, excluding property management

$ 206.3


$ 784.2


3.6% to 4.2%


4.4% to 5.4%









Non-Core Portfolio:





2025 Full Year

Income from property operations, excluding property management





$8.8 to $12.8









Other Guidance Assumptions:





2025 Full Year

Property management and general administrative





$120.0 to $126.0

Other Income and expenses





$29.5 to $35.5

Debt assumptions:








Weighted average debt outstanding





$3,150 to $3,350

Interest and related amortization





$127.8 to $133.8



______________________

1.

First quarter and full year 2025 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome, based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimates presented above if any of our assumptions are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for additional factors impacting our 2025 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted.

2.

Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 65.5% and 71.7% of first quarter 2025 and full year 2025 RV and marina base rental income, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue first quarter 2025 growth rate range is 3.5% to 4.1%, which is lower than our full year expectation as the first quarter is impacted by leap year in 2024, and the full year 2025 growth rate range is 4.7% to 5.7%.

Financial Highlights (1)(2)


(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited)




As of and for the Quarters Ended


Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Operating Information






Total revenues

$ 372.3

$ 387.3

$ 380.0

$ 386.6

$ 360.6

Consolidated net income

$ 100.6

$ 86.9

$ 82.1

$ 115.3

$ 96.4

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$ 96.0

$ 82.8

$ 78.3

$ 109.9

$ 91.9

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 182.8

$ 176.8

$ 164.3

$ 186.3

$ 171.1

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 153.0

$ 140.9

$ 134.7

$ 167.4

$ 148.5

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 151.2

$ 140.5

$ 128.5

$ 152.7

$ 138.2

Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 122.6

$ 120.7

$ 108.3

$ 136.9

$ 109.2







Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data






Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period

200,160

195,617

195,621

195,598

195,531

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted

200,021

195,510

195,465

195,545

195,475

Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3)

$ 0.50

$ 0.44

$ 0.42

$ 0.59

$ 0.49

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$ 0.76

$ 0.72

$ 0.69

$ 0.86

$ 0.76

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$ 0.76

$ 0.72

$ 0.66

$ 0.78

$ 0.71

Dividends per Common Share

$ 0.4775

$ 0.4775

$ 0.4775

$ 0.4775

$ 0.4475







Balance Sheet






Total assets

$ 5,646

$ 5,644

$ 5,645

$ 5,630

$ 5,614

Total liabilities

$ 3,822

$ 4,149

$ 4,135

$ 4,110

$ 4,115







Market Capitalization






Total debt (4)

$ 3,230

$ 3,502

$ 3,499

$ 3,507

$ 3,548

Total market capitalization (5)

$ 16,561

$ 17,457

$ 16,240

$ 16,104

$ 17,341







Ratios






Total debt / total market capitalization

19.5 %

20.1 %

21.5 %

21.8 %

20.5 %

Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre(6)

4.5

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.3

Interest coverage (7)

5.2

5.1

5.1

5.2

5.2

Fixed charges (8)

5.2

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.1



______________________

1.

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre.

2.

See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

3.

Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

4.

Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $25.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

5.

See page 16 for the calculation of market capitalization as of December 31, 2024.

6.

Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre.

7.

Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period.

8.

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


(unaudited)



Assets




Investment in real estate:




Land

$ 2,088,682


$ 2,088,657

Land improvements

4,582,815


4,380,649

Buildings and other depreciable property

1,244,193


1,236,985


7,915,690


7,706,291

Accumulated depreciation

(2,639,538)


(2,448,876)

Net investment in real estate

5,276,152


5,257,415

Cash and restricted cash

24,576


29,937

Notes receivable, net

50,726


49,937

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

83,772


85,304

Deferred commission expense

56,516


53,641

Other assets, net

153,910


137,499

Total Assets

$ 5,645,652


$ 5,613,733





Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:




Mortgage notes payable, net

$ 2,928,292


$ 2,989,959

Term loans, net

199,344


497,648

Unsecured line of credit

77,000


31,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

159,225


151,567

Deferred membership revenue

229,301


218,337

Accrued interest payable

10,679


12,657

Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits

122,448


126,451

Distributions payable

95,577


87,493

Total Liabilities

$ 3,821,866


$ 4,115,112

Equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; none issued and outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 191,056,527 and 186,426,281 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1,962


1,917

Paid-in capital

1,951,430


1,644,319

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(214,979)


(223,576)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,303


6,061

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,740,716


1,428,721

Non-controlling interests - Common OP Units

83,070


69,900

Total Equity

1,823,786


1,498,621

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 5,645,652


$ 5,613,733

Consolidated Statements of Income


(In thousands, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues:








Rental income

$ 301,398


$ 290,519


$ 1,233,252


$ 1,178,959

Annual membership subscriptions

16,585


16,547


65,883


65,379

Membership upgrade sales

4,263


3,856


16,433


14,719

Other income

27,168


16,124


75,354


67,407

Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

19,275


29,378


117,732


145,219

Interest income

2,220


2,414


9,238


9,037

Income from other investments, net

1,414


1,806


8,274


8,703

Total revenues

372,323


360,644


1,526,166


1,489,423









Expenses:








Property operating and maintenance

110,540


108,369


480,438


469,912

Real estate taxes

20,349


21,828


81,966


77,993

Membership sales and marketing

4,192


4,919


22,063


20,974

Property management

18,803


17,460


78,114


76,170

Depreciation and amortization

50,493


50,804


203,879


203,738

Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

13,103


21,788


84,771


107,668

Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses

6,689


6,195


27,644


27,453

General and administrative

8,235


9,117


38,483


47,280

Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (1)

(528)


-


(20,950)


-

Other expenses

1,413


1,581


5,533


5,768

Early debt retirement

5,803


-


5,833


68

Interest and related amortization

31,633


33,198


137,710


132,342

Total expenses

270,725


275,259


1,145,484


1,169,366

Income before income taxes and other items

101,598


85,385


380,682


320,057

Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net (2)

(668)


-


(2,466)


(3,581)

Income tax benefit

115


10,488


354


10,488

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

(488)


555


6,248


2,713

Consolidated net income

100,557


96,428


384,818


329,677









Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units

(4,574)


(4,489)


(17,804)


(15,470)

Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends

(8)


(8)


(16)


(16)

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$ 95,975


$ 91,931


$ 366,998


$ 314,191



_____________________

1.

Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene of $3.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively, and insurance recovery revenue related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Ian of $3.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively, including $0.8 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Milton, Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Helene of $3.6 million, $2.6 million, and $1.2 million, respectively, and insurance recovery revenue related to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Milton of $24.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively, including $22.3 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures.

2.

Reflects a $0.7 million reduction, net of insurance recovery accruals, to the carrying value of certain assets as a result of Hurricane Milton for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and a reduction of $1.8 million as a result of Hurricane Helene for the year ended December 31, 2024.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain Non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these Non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these Non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These Non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 8 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 18-21.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)



Quarter Ended


December 31, 2024

Income from property operations, excluding property management - Core (2)

$ 202.2

Income from property operations, excluding property management - Non-Core (2)

5.4

Property management and general and administrative

(27.0)

Other income and expenses

2.3

Interest and related amortization

(31.6)

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (4)

$ 151.2

Early debt retirement

(5.8)

Deferred income tax benefit

0.1

Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net

0.6

Other items (3)

6.8

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (4)

$ 153.0



FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 0.76

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 0.76



Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 151.2

Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate

(28.6)

FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 122.6



Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted

200.0



______________________

1.

See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

2.

See pages 10-11 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 12 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management.

3.

Represents an increase in Other income of $6.8 million related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities.

4.

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$ 95,975


$ 91,931


$ 366,998


$ 314,191

Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units

4,574


4,489


17,804


15,470

Depreciation and amortization

50,493


50,804


203,879


203,738

Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures

1,266


1,242


4,826


4,599

(Gain)/Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures

-


-


-


(416)

(Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net

668


-


2,466


3,581

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

152,976


148,466


595,973


541,163

Deferred income tax benefit

(115)


(10,488)


(354)


(10,488)

Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense

-


-


-


6,320

Early debt retirement

5,803


-


5,833


68

Transaction/pursuit costs and other (1)

-


251


383


458

Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net

(637)


-


(22,101)


-

Other items (2)

(6,800)


-


(6,800)


-

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

151,227


138,229


572,934


537,521

Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate

(28,618)


(28,974)


(84,433)


(99,726)

FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 122,609


$ 109,255


$ 488,501


$ 437,795









Net income per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.50


$ 0.49


$ 1.96


$ 1.69

Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3)

$ 0.50


$ 0.49


$ 1.96


$ 1.69









FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic

$ 0.77


$ 0.76


$ 3.03


$ 2.77

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$ 0.76


$ 0.76


$ 3.03


$ 2.77









Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic

$ 0.76


$ 0.71


$ 2.92


$ 2.75

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$ 0.76


$ 0.71


$ 2.91


$ 2.75









Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic

190,822


186,217


187,439


186,061

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic

199,926


195,348


196,544


195,278

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted

200,021


195,475


196,636


195,429



____________________

1.

Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

2.

Represents an increase in Other income of $6.8 million related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities.

3.

Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.



Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1)


(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

MH base rental income(2)

$ 180.0


$ 170.2


$ 710.1


$ 669.1

Rental home income (2)

3.4


3.5


13.7


14.6

RV and marina base rental income (2)

101.6


99.4


438.4


425.7

Annual membership subscriptions

16.6


16.5


65.9


65.4

Membership upgrade sales

4.3


3.9


16.4


14.7

Utility and other income (2)(3)

38.4


34.2


144.8


141.2

Property operating revenues

344.3


327.7


1,389.3


1,330.7









Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (2)

132.5


130.8


567.7


552.1

Membership sales and marketing

4.2


5.0


22.1


21.0

Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)

136.7


135.8


589.8


573.1

Income from property operations, excluding property management (1)

$ 207.6


$ 191.9


$ 799.5


$ 757.6

























Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:








Total sites

73,075


72,825


73,023


72,752

Occupied sites

69,007


68,879


68,972


68,834

Occupancy %

94.4 %


94.6 %


94.5 %


94.6 %

Monthly base rent per site

$ 870


$ 824


$ 858


$ 810









RV and marina base rental income:








Annual

$ 78.4


$ 75.4


$ 308.0


$ 291.5

Seasonal

12.1


12.6


56.9


58.6

Transient

11.1


11.4


73.5


75.6

Total RV and marina base rental income

$ 101.6


$ 99.4


$ 438.4


$ 425.7



______________________

1.

Excludes property management expenses.

2.

MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 5. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table.

3.

Includes approximately $1.8 million and $0.9 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively and $7.6 million and $10.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Core Income from Property Operations (1)


(In millions, except occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Change (2)


2024


2023


Change (2)

MH base rental income

$ 179.9


$ 170.1


5.8 %


$ 709.4


$ 668.5


6.1 %

Rental home income

3.4


3.5


(2.2) %


13.7


14.6


(6.3) %

RV and marina base rental income

98.7


96.0


2.7 %


425.8


413.5


3.0 %

Annual membership subscriptions

16.4


16.7


(1.8) %


65.5


65.3


0.3 %

Membership upgrade sales

4.2


3.9


9.1 %


16.4


14.7


11.5 %

Utility and other income

32.9


30.6


7.5 %


129.9


121.2


7.2 %

Property operating revenues

335.5


320.8


4.6 %


1,360.7


1,297.8


4.8 %













Utility expense

37.6


36.2


3.8 %


156.7


152.8


2.5 %

Payroll

27.4


27.3


0.4 %


117.5


118.2


(0.6) %

Repair & maintenance

18.9


18.9


- %


91.7


92.4


(0.7) %

Insurance and other (3)

25.4


24.2


5.4 %


108.8


101.5


7.2 %

Real estate taxes

19.8


21.5


(7.8) %


80.4


76.5


5.1 %

Membership sales and marketing

4.2


4.9


(15.5) %


22.0


21.0


5.0 %

Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)

133.3


133.0


0.3 %


577.1


562.4


2.6 %

Income from property operations, excluding property management (1)

$ 202.2


$ 187.8


7.6 %


$ 783.6


$ 735.4


6.5 %













Occupied sites (4)

68,923


68,885











_____________________

1.

Excludes property management expenses.

2.

Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

3.

Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

4.

Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period.

Core Income from Property Operations (continued)


(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,




Years Ended December 31,




2024


2023




2024


2023



Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:












Total sites

72,660


72,512




72,609


72,478



Occupied sites

68,946


68,820




68,913


68,776



Occupancy %

94.9 %


94.9 %




94.9 %


94.9 %



Monthly base rent per site

$ 870


$ 824




$ 858


$ 810








































Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Change (1)


2024


2023


Change (1)

Core RV and marina base rental income:












Annual (2)

$ 76.4


$ 72.5


5.3 %


$ 299.1


$ 280.9


6.5 %

Seasonal

11.5


12.3


(6.0) %


54.7


57.4


(4.7) %

Transient

10.8


11.2


(4.1) %


72.0


75.2


(4.3) %

Total Seasonal and Transient

$ 22.3


$ 23.5


(5.1) %


$ 126.7


$ 132.6


(4.5) %

Total RV and marina base rental income

$ 98.7


$ 96.0


2.7 %


$ 425.8


$ 413.5


3.0 %






































Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Change (1)


2024


2023


Change (1)

Core utility information:












Income

$ 17.9


$ 16.4


9.4 %


$ 73.5


$ 68.4


7.5 %

Expense

37.6


36.2


3.8 %


156.7


152.8


2.6 %

Expense, net

$ 19.7


$ 19.8


(0.5) %


$ 83.2


$ 84.4


(1.4) %













Utility recovery rate (3)

47.6 %


45.3 %




46.9 %


44.8 %





_____________________

1.

Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

2.

Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented.

3.

Calculated by dividing the utility income by utility expense.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1)


(In millions, unaudited)



Quarter Ended


Year Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024

MH base rental income

$ 0.2


$ 0.7

RV and marina base rental income

2.9


12.7

Annual membership subscriptions

0.2


0.3

Utility and other income

5.4


14.9

Membership upgrade sales

0.1


0.1

Property operating revenues

8.8


28.7





Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)(2)

3.4


12.7

Income from property operations, excluding property management (1)

$ 5.4


$ 16.0



______________________

1.

Excludes property management expenses.

2.

Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Home Sales and Rental Home Operations


(In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited)










Home Sales - Select Data

Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Total new home sales volume

136


218


756


905

New home sales gross revenues

$ 10,526


$ 19,510


$ 66,432


$ 88,546









Total used home sales volume

45


61


218


313

Used home sales gross revenues

$ 851


$ 643


$ 3,812


$ 3,872









Brokered home resales volume

109


135


505


630

Brokered home resales gross revenues

$ 498


$ 592


$ 2,270


$ 2,847









Rental Homes - Select Data

Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023









Rental operations revenues (1)

$ 8,490


$ 9,142


$ 34,660


$ 38,633

Rental home operations expense (2)

1,334


1,511


5,647


5,390

Depreciation on rental homes (3)

2,282


2,606


9,732


10,881









Occupied rentals: (4)








New

1,716


2,016





Used

205


246





Total occupied rental sites

1,921


2,262





As of December 31, 2024


As of December 31, 2023

Cost basis in rental homes: (5)

Gross


Net of
Depreciation


Gross


Net of
Depreciation

New

$ 213,605


$ 175,097


$ 245,130


$ 215,104

Used

12,201


8,187


12,245


8,791

Total rental homes

$ 225,806


$ 183,284


$ 257,375


$ 223,895



______________________

1.

For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, approximately $5.1 million and $5.7 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 10-11. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is included in Rental home income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 10-11.

2.

Rental home operations expense is included in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations on page 9. Rental home operations expense is included in Insurance and other in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 10-11.

3.

Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 5.

4.

Includes occupied rental sites as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio.

5.

Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio.

Total Sites


(Unaudited)


Summary of Total Sites as of December 31, 2024



Sites (1)

MH sites

73,200

RV sites:


Annual

34,200

Seasonal

11,800

Transient

17,300

Marina slips

6,900

Membership (2)

26,000

Joint Ventures (3)

3,800

Total

173,200



______________________

1.

MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis.

2.

Sites primarily utilized by approximately 113,600 members. Includes approximately 5,900 sites rented on an annual basis.

3.

Joint ventures have approximately 2,000 annual sites and 1,800 transient sites.

Membership Campgrounds - Select Data



Years Ended December 31,

Campground and Membership Revenue

($ in thousands, unaudited)

2020


2021


2022


2023


2024

Annual membership subscriptions

$ 53,085


$ 58,251


$ 63,215


$ 65,379


$ 65,883

Annual RV base rental income

$ 20,761


$ 23,127


$ 25,945


$ 27,842


$ 29,282

Seasonal/Transient RV base rental income

$ 18,126


$ 25,562


$ 24,316


$ 20,996


$ 21,338

Membership upgrade sales

$ 9,677


$ 11,191


$ 12,958


$ 14,719


$ 16,433

Utility and other income

$ 2,426


$ 2,735


$ 2,626


$ 2,544


$ 2,360











Membership Count










Total Memberships (1)

116,169


125,149


128,439


121,002


113,553

Paid Membership Origination

20,587


23,923


23,237


20,758


19,539

Promotional Membership Origination

23,542


26,600


28,178


25,232


23,552

Membership Upgrade Sales Volume (2)

3,373


4,863


4,068


3,858


4,086











Campground Metrics










Membership Campground Count

81


81


82


82


82

Membership Campground RV Site Count

24,800


25,100


25,800


26,000


26,000

Annual Site Count (3)

5,986


6,320


6,390


6,154


5,902


Membership Sales Activity

($ in thousands, unaudited)

Quarters Ended December 31,


2024


2023





Membership upgrade sales current period, gross

$ 5,149


$ 7,643

Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net

(886)


(3,787)

Membership upgrade sales

$ 4,263


$ 3,856





Membership sales and marketing, gross

$ (4,356)


$ (5,411)

Membership sales commissions, deferred, net

164


492

Membership sales and marketing

$ (4,192)


$ (4,919)



______________________

1.

Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days.

2.

Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties.

3.

Sites that have been rented by members for an entire year.

Market Capitalization


(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)

Capital Structure as of December 31, 2024




















Total
Common
Shares/Units


% of Total
Common
Shares/Units


Total


% of Total


% of Total
Market
Capitalization











Secured Debt





$ 2,953


91.4 %



Unsecured Debt





277


8.6 %



Total Debt (1)





$ 3,230


100.0 %


19.5 %











Common Shares

191,056,527


95.5 %







OP Units

9,103,904


4.5 %







Total Common Shares and OP Units

200,160,431


100.0 %







Common Stock price at December 31, 2024

$ 66.60









Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units





$ 13,331


100.0 %



Total Equity





$ 13,331


100.0 %


80.5 %











Total Market Capitalization





$ 16,561




100.0 %



______________________

1.

Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $25.1 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule


Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2024

(In thousands, unaudited)


Year

Outstanding
Debt


Weighted
Average
Interest Rate


% of Total
Debt


Weighted
Average
Years to
Maturity









Secured Debt








2025

87,627


3.45 %


2.71 %


0.3

2026

-


- %


- %


-

2027

-


- %


- %


-

2028

196,314


4.19 %


6.08 %


3.7

2029

271,608


4.92 %


8.41 %


4.7

2030

275,385


2.69 %


8.53 %


5.2

2031

242,173


2.46 %


7.50 %


6.4

2032

202,000


2.47 %


6.25 %


7.7

2033

343,743


4.83 %


10.64 %


8.8

Thereafter

1,333,839


3.88 %


41.31 %


15.2

Total

$ 2,952,689


3.77 %


91.43 %


9.1









Unsecured Term Loans








2025

-


- %


- %


-

2026

-


- %


- %


-

2027

200,000


4.88 %


6.19 %


2.1

Thereafter

-


- %


- %


-

Total

$ 200,000


4.88 %


6.19 %


2.1









Total Secured and Unsecured

$ 3,152,689


3.84 %


97.62 %


8.6









Line of Credit Borrowing (1)

77,000


6.02 %


2.38 %


-









Note Premiums and Unamortized loan costs

(25,053)















Total Debt, Net

$ 3,204,636


4.03 %


100.00 %





_____________________

1.

The floating interest rate on the line of credit is SOFR plus 0.10% plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the effective interest rate on the line of credit borrowings was 6.02%.

2.

Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of deferred financing costs.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

The following Non-GAAP financial measures definitions do not include adjustments in respect to membership upgrade sales: (i) FFO; (ii) Normalized FFO; (iii) EBITDAre; (iv) Adjusted EBITDAre; (v) Property operating revenues; (vi) Property operating expenses, excluding property management; and (vii) Income from property operations, excluding property management.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:


Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

(amounts in thousands)

2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$ 95,975


$ 91,931


$ 366,998


$ 314,191

Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends

8


8


16


16

Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units

4,574


4,489


17,804


15,470

Consolidated net income

100,557


96,428


384,818


329,677

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

488


(555)


(6,248)


(2,713)

Income tax benefit

(115)


(10,488)


(354)


(10,488)

(Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (1)

668


-


2,466


3,581

Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

(19,275)


(29,378)


(117,732)


(145,219)

Interest income

(2,220)


(2,414)


(9,238)


(9,037)

Income from other investments, net

(1,414)


(1,806)


(8,274)


(8,703)

Property management

18,803


17,460


78,114


76,170

Depreciation and amortization

50,493


50,804


203,879


203,738

Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

13,103


21,788


84,771


107,668

Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses

6,689


6,195


27,644


27,453

General and administrative

8,235


9,117


38,483


47,280

Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (2)

(528)


-


(20,950)


-

Other expenses

1,413


1,581


5,533


5,768

Other items (3)

(6,800)


-


(6,800)


-

Early debt retirement

5,803


-


5,833


68

Interest and related amortization

31,633


33,198


137,710


132,342

Income from property operations, excluding property management

207,533


191,930


799,655


757,585

Property management

(18,803)


(17,460)


(78,114)


(76,170)

Income from property operations

$ 188,730


$ 174,470


$ 721,541


$ 681,415


EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

____________________

1.

Reflects a $0.7 million reduction, net of insurance recovery accruals, to the carrying value of certain assets as a result of Hurricane Milton for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and a reduction of $1.8 million as a result of Hurricane Helene for the year ended December 31, 2024.

2.

Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene of $3.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively, and insurance recovery revenue related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Ian of $3.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively, including $0.8 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Milton, Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Helene of $3.6 million, $2.6 million, and $1.2 million, respectively, and insurance recovery revenue related to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Milton of $24.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively, including $22.3 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures.

3.

Represents an increase in Other income of $6.8 million related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities.



The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:


Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

(amounts in thousands)

2024


2023


2024


2023

Consolidated net income

$ 100,557


$ 96,428


$ 384,818


$ 329,677

Interest income

(2,220)


(2,414)


(9,238)


(9,037)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

50,493


50,804


203,879


203,738

Other depreciation and amortization

1,413


1,330


5,520


5,358

Interest and related amortization

31,633


33,198


137,710


132,342

Income tax benefit

(115)


(10,488)


(354)


(10,488)

Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net

668


-


2,466


3,581

Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures

1,992


2,014


8,013


6,799

EBITDAre

184,421


170,872


732,814


661,970

Stock-based compensation expense

-


-


-


6,320

Other items (1)

(6,800)


-


(6,800)


-

Early debt retirement

5,803


-


5,833


68

Transaction/pursuit costs and other (2)

-


251


383


458

Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net

(637)


-


(22,101)


-

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 182,787


$ 171,123


$ 710,129


$ 668,816


CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties in 2024 include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024, including six properties in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian and two properties in California that were impacted by storm and flooding events. The 2024 guidance reflects Non-Core properties in 2024, which includes properties not owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

_____________________

1.

Represents an increase in Other income of $6.8 million related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities.

2.

Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.



FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:

(Unaudited)

First Quarter

2025


Full Year

2025

Net income per Common Share

$0.54 to $0.60


$1.95 to $2.05

Depreciation and amortization

0.26


1.06

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$0.80 to $0.86


$3.01 to $3.11

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$0.80 to $0.86


$3.01 to $3.11





This press release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.

SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
