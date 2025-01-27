Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Continued Strong Performance

Provides 2025 Guidance and Increases Annual Dividend

FINANCIAL RESULTS













($ in millions, except per share data) Quarters Ended December 31,

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 0.01

1.9 % Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.76

$ 0.76

$ -

0.7 % Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.76

$ 0.71

$ 0.05

6.9 %

















Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 1.96

$ 1.69

$ 0.27

16.0 % FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 3.03

$ 2.77

$ 0.26

9.5 % Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 2.91

$ 2.75

$ 0.16

5.9 %

_____________________ 1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.



2025 Dividends

Our Board of Directors has approved setting the annual dividend rate for 2025 at $2.06 per share of Common Stock, an increase of 7.9%, or $0.15, over the current $1.91 per share of Common Stock for 2024. Our Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, will determine the amount of each quarterly dividend in advance of payment.

Business Updates

Pages 1 and 2 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provide an update on operations and 2025 guidance.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 27, 2025, we own or have an interest in 452 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 173,201 sites.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to clean up and restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of material weaknesses, if any, in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations and Financial Update

Net income per Common Share was $1.96, for the year ended December 31, 2024, 16.0% higher than the year ended December 31, 2023.

FFO per Common Share was $3.03 for the year ended December 31, 2024, 9.5% higher than the year ended December 31, 2023.

Normalized FFO per Common Share was $2.91 for the year ended December 31, 2024, 5.9% higher than the year ended December 31, 2023.

Added 736 expansion sites during the year ended December 31, 2024.

New home sales of 756 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, we closed on a modification of our $500 million unsecured line of credit to extend the maturity date to July 18, 2028. All other material terms, including interest rate terms, remained the same.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, we sold approximately 4.5 million shares of our common stock at a price of $70.00 per Common Share from our prior at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, we entered into our current ATM equity offering program with an aggregate offering price of up to $700.0 million.

Core Portfolio

Core portfolio generated growth of 6.5% in income from property operations, excluding property management, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Core MH base rental income increased by 6.1% during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Manufactured home owners within our Core portfolio increased by 379 to 67,002 as of December 31, 2024, compared to 66,623 as of December 31, 2023.

Core RV and marina base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by 3.0%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Core Annual RV and marina base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $18.2 million, or 6.5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Core property operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $14.8 million, or 2.6%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Storm Events

During the fourth quarter, as it relates to Hurricane Milton, we have continued clean up efforts at impacted properties. We accrued approximately $3.6 million of expenses related to debris removal and cleanup, and we recorded an insurance recovery accrual of $3.4 million to offset the expenses incurred at certain MH and RV properties. After assessing the condition of the properties affected by the storm, we recorded a $0.7 million reduction, net of insurance recovery accruals, to the carrying value of certain assets.

2025 Guidance Update (1)











($ in millions, except per share data)







2025









First Quarter

Full Year Net Income per Common Share







$0.54 to $0.60

$1.95 to $2.05 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.80 to $0.86

$3.01 to $3.11 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.80 to $0.86

$3.01 to $3.11

















2024 Actual

2025 Growth Rates Core Portfolio: First Quarter

Full Year

First Quarter

Full Year MH base rental income $ 174.9

$ 709.4

5.5% to 6.1%

5.2% to 6.2% RV and marina base rental income (2) $ 115.9

$ 426.9

0.0% to 0.6%

2.7% to 3.7% Property operating revenues $ 345.7

$ 1,361.8

2.8% to 3.4%

3.4% to 4.4% Property operating expenses, excluding property management $ 139.4

$ 577.6

1.6% to 2.2%

2.0% to 3.0% Income from property operations, excluding property management $ 206.3

$ 784.2

3.6% to 4.2%

4.4% to 5.4%















Non-Core Portfolio:







2025 Full Year Income from property operations, excluding property management







$8.8 to $12.8















Other Guidance Assumptions:







2025 Full Year Property management and general administrative







$120.0 to $126.0 Other Income and expenses







$29.5 to $35.5 Debt assumptions:













Weighted average debt outstanding







$3,150 to $3,350 Interest and related amortization







$127.8 to $133.8





______________________ 1. First quarter and full year 2025 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome, based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimates presented above if any of our assumptions are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for additional factors impacting our 2025 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted. 2. Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 65.5% and 71.7% of first quarter 2025 and full year 2025 RV and marina base rental income, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue first quarter 2025 growth rate range is 3.5% to 4.1%, which is lower than our full year expectation as the first quarter is impacted by leap year in 2024, and the full year 2025 growth rate range is 4.7% to 5.7%.

Financial Highlights (1)(2)

(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited)





As of and for the Quarters Ended

Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Operating Information









Total revenues $ 372.3 $ 387.3 $ 380.0 $ 386.6 $ 360.6 Consolidated net income $ 100.6 $ 86.9 $ 82.1 $ 115.3 $ 96.4 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 96.0 $ 82.8 $ 78.3 $ 109.9 $ 91.9 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 182.8 $ 176.8 $ 164.3 $ 186.3 $ 171.1 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 153.0 $ 140.9 $ 134.7 $ 167.4 $ 148.5 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 151.2 $ 140.5 $ 128.5 $ 152.7 $ 138.2 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 122.6 $ 120.7 $ 108.3 $ 136.9 $ 109.2











Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data









Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period 200,160 195,617 195,621 195,598 195,531 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 200,021 195,510 195,465 195,545 195,475 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.59 $ 0.49 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 0.86 $ 0.76 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.66 $ 0.78 $ 0.71 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.4775 $ 0.4775 $ 0.4775 $ 0.4775 $ 0.4475











Balance Sheet









Total assets $ 5,646 $ 5,644 $ 5,645 $ 5,630 $ 5,614 Total liabilities $ 3,822 $ 4,149 $ 4,135 $ 4,110 $ 4,115











Market Capitalization









Total debt (4) $ 3,230 $ 3,502 $ 3,499 $ 3,507 $ 3,548 Total market capitalization (5) $ 16,561 $ 17,457 $ 16,240 $ 16,104 $ 17,341











Ratios









Total debt / total market capitalization 19.5 % 20.1 % 21.5 % 21.8 % 20.5 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre(6) 4.5 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.3 Interest coverage (7) 5.2 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.2 Fixed charges (8) 5.2 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1





______________________ 1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre. 2. See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. 4. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $25.1 million as of December 31, 2024. 5. See page 16 for the calculation of market capitalization as of December 31, 2024. 6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. 7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. 8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(unaudited)



Assets





Investment in real estate:





Land $ 2,088,682

$ 2,088,657 Land improvements 4,582,815

4,380,649 Buildings and other depreciable property 1,244,193

1,236,985

7,915,690

7,706,291 Accumulated depreciation (2,639,538)

(2,448,876) Net investment in real estate 5,276,152

5,257,415 Cash and restricted cash 24,576

29,937 Notes receivable, net 50,726

49,937 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 83,772

85,304 Deferred commission expense 56,516

53,641 Other assets, net 153,910

137,499 Total Assets $ 5,645,652

$ 5,613,733







Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,928,292

$ 2,989,959 Term loans, net 199,344

497,648 Unsecured line of credit 77,000

31,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 159,225

151,567 Deferred membership revenue 229,301

218,337 Accrued interest payable 10,679

12,657 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 122,448

126,451 Distributions payable 95,577

87,493 Total Liabilities $ 3,821,866

$ 4,115,112 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; none issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 191,056,527 and 186,426,281 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,962

1,917 Paid-in capital 1,951,430

1,644,319 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (214,979)

(223,576) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,303

6,061 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,740,716

1,428,721 Non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 83,070

69,900 Total Equity 1,823,786

1,498,621 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,645,652

$ 5,613,733

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Rental income $ 301,398

$ 290,519

$ 1,233,252

$ 1,178,959 Annual membership subscriptions 16,585

16,547

65,883

65,379 Membership upgrade sales 4,263

3,856

16,433

14,719 Other income 27,168

16,124

75,354

67,407 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 19,275

29,378

117,732

145,219 Interest income 2,220

2,414

9,238

9,037 Income from other investments, net 1,414

1,806

8,274

8,703 Total revenues 372,323

360,644

1,526,166

1,489,423















Expenses:













Property operating and maintenance 110,540

108,369

480,438

469,912 Real estate taxes 20,349

21,828

81,966

77,993 Membership sales and marketing 4,192

4,919

22,063

20,974 Property management 18,803

17,460

78,114

76,170 Depreciation and amortization 50,493

50,804

203,879

203,738 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 13,103

21,788

84,771

107,668 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 6,689

6,195

27,644

27,453 General and administrative 8,235

9,117

38,483

47,280 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (1) (528)

-

(20,950)

- Other expenses 1,413

1,581

5,533

5,768 Early debt retirement 5,803

-

5,833

68 Interest and related amortization 31,633

33,198

137,710

132,342 Total expenses 270,725

275,259

1,145,484

1,169,366 Income before income taxes and other items 101,598

85,385

380,682

320,057 Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net (2) (668)

-

(2,466)

(3,581) Income tax benefit 115

10,488

354

10,488 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (488)

555

6,248

2,713 Consolidated net income 100,557

96,428

384,818

329,677















Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units (4,574)

(4,489)

(17,804)

(15,470) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends (8)

(8)

(16)

(16) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 95,975

$ 91,931

$ 366,998

$ 314,191





_____________________ 1. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene of $3.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively, and insurance recovery revenue related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Ian of $3.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively, including $0.8 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Milton, Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Helene of $3.6 million, $2.6 million, and $1.2 million, respectively, and insurance recovery revenue related to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Milton of $24.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively, including $22.3 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. 2. Reflects a $0.7 million reduction, net of insurance recovery accruals, to the carrying value of certain assets as a result of Hurricane Milton for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and a reduction of $1.8 million as a result of Hurricane Helene for the year ended December 31, 2024.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain Non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these Non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these Non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These Non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 8 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 18-21.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)



Quarter Ended

December 31, 2024 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Core (2) $ 202.2 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Non-Core (2) 5.4 Property management and general and administrative (27.0) Other income and expenses 2.3 Interest and related amortization (31.6) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (4) $ 151.2 Early debt retirement (5.8) Deferred income tax benefit 0.1 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net 0.6 Other items (3) 6.8 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (4) $ 153.0



FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.76 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.76



Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 151.2 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (28.6) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 122.6



Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted 200.0





______________________ 1. See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 2. See pages 10-11 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 12 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. 3. Represents an increase in Other income of $6.8 million related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities. 4. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 95,975

$ 91,931

$ 366,998

$ 314,191 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 4,574

4,489

17,804

15,470 Depreciation and amortization 50,493

50,804

203,879

203,738 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,266

1,242

4,826

4,599 (Gain)/Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures -

-

-

(416) (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net 668

-

2,466

3,581 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 152,976

148,466

595,973

541,163 Deferred income tax benefit (115)

(10,488)

(354)

(10,488) Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense -

-

-

6,320 Early debt retirement 5,803

-

5,833

68 Transaction/pursuit costs and other (1) -

251

383

458 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net (637)

-

(22,101)

- Other items (2) (6,800)

-

(6,800)

- Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 151,227

138,229

572,934

537,521 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (28,618)

(28,974)

(84,433)

(99,726) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 122,609

$ 109,255

$ 488,501

$ 437,795















Net income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 1.96

$ 1.69 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 1.96

$ 1.69















FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.77

$ 0.76

$ 3.03

$ 2.77 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.76

$ 0.76

$ 3.03

$ 2.77















Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.76

$ 0.71

$ 2.92

$ 2.75 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.76

$ 0.71

$ 2.91

$ 2.75















Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic 190,822

186,217

187,439

186,061 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic 199,926

195,348

196,544

195,278 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 200,021

195,475

196,636

195,429





____________________ 1. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. 2. Represents an increase in Other income of $6.8 million related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.





Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 MH base rental income(2) $ 180.0

$ 170.2

$ 710.1

$ 669.1 Rental home income (2) 3.4

3.5

13.7

14.6 RV and marina base rental income (2) 101.6

99.4

438.4

425.7 Annual membership subscriptions 16.6

16.5

65.9

65.4 Membership upgrade sales 4.3

3.9

16.4

14.7 Utility and other income (2)(3) 38.4

34.2

144.8

141.2 Property operating revenues 344.3

327.7

1,389.3

1,330.7















Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (2) 132.5

130.8

567.7

552.1 Membership sales and marketing 4.2

5.0

22.1

21.0 Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 136.7

135.8

589.8

573.1 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 207.6

$ 191.9

$ 799.5

$ 757.6















































Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:













Total sites 73,075

72,825

73,023

72,752 Occupied sites 69,007

68,879

68,972

68,834 Occupancy % 94.4 %

94.6 %

94.5 %

94.6 % Monthly base rent per site $ 870

$ 824

$ 858

$ 810















RV and marina base rental income:













Annual $ 78.4

$ 75.4

$ 308.0

$ 291.5 Seasonal 12.1

12.6

56.9

58.6 Transient 11.1

11.4

73.5

75.6 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 101.6

$ 99.4

$ 438.4

$ 425.7





______________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 5. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table. 3. Includes approximately $1.8 million and $0.9 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively and $7.6 million and $10.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Change (2)

2024

2023

Change (2) MH base rental income $ 179.9

$ 170.1

5.8 %

$ 709.4

$ 668.5

6.1 % Rental home income 3.4

3.5

(2.2) %

13.7

14.6

(6.3) % RV and marina base rental income 98.7

96.0

2.7 %

425.8

413.5

3.0 % Annual membership subscriptions 16.4

16.7

(1.8) %

65.5

65.3

0.3 % Membership upgrade sales 4.2

3.9

9.1 %

16.4

14.7

11.5 % Utility and other income 32.9

30.6

7.5 %

129.9

121.2

7.2 % Property operating revenues 335.5

320.8

4.6 %

1,360.7

1,297.8

4.8 %























Utility expense 37.6

36.2

3.8 %

156.7

152.8

2.5 % Payroll 27.4

27.3

0.4 %

117.5

118.2

(0.6) % Repair & maintenance 18.9

18.9

- %

91.7

92.4

(0.7) % Insurance and other (3) 25.4

24.2

5.4 %

108.8

101.5

7.2 % Real estate taxes 19.8

21.5

(7.8) %

80.4

76.5

5.1 % Membership sales and marketing 4.2

4.9

(15.5) %

22.0

21.0

5.0 % Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 133.3

133.0

0.3 %

577.1

562.4

2.6 % Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 202.2

$ 187.8

7.6 %

$ 783.6

$ 735.4

6.5 %























Occupied sites (4) 68,923

68,885





















_____________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented. 4. Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period.

Core Income from Property Operations (continued)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended December 31,





Years Ended December 31,





2024

2023





2024

2023



Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages:





















Total sites 72,660

72,512





72,609

72,478



Occupied sites 68,946

68,820





68,913

68,776



Occupancy % 94.9 %

94.9 %





94.9 %

94.9 %



Monthly base rent per site $ 870

$ 824





$ 858

$ 810













































































Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Change (1)

2024

2023

Change (1) Core RV and marina base rental income:





















Annual (2) $ 76.4

$ 72.5

5.3 %

$ 299.1

$ 280.9

6.5 % Seasonal 11.5

12.3

(6.0) %

54.7

57.4

(4.7) % Transient 10.8

11.2

(4.1) %

72.0

75.2

(4.3) % Total Seasonal and Transient $ 22.3

$ 23.5

(5.1) %

$ 126.7

$ 132.6

(4.5) % Total RV and marina base rental income $ 98.7

$ 96.0

2.7 %

$ 425.8

$ 413.5

3.0 %









































































Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Change (1)

2024

2023

Change (1) Core utility information:





















Income $ 17.9

$ 16.4

9.4 %

$ 73.5

$ 68.4

7.5 % Expense 37.6

36.2

3.8 %

156.7

152.8

2.6 % Expense, net $ 19.7

$ 19.8

(0.5) %

$ 83.2

$ 84.4

(1.4) %























Utility recovery rate (3) 47.6 %

45.3 %





46.9 %

44.8 %









_____________________ 1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 2. Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented. 3. Calculated by dividing the utility income by utility expense.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 MH base rental income $ 0.2

$ 0.7 RV and marina base rental income 2.9

12.7 Annual membership subscriptions 0.2

0.3 Utility and other income 5.4

14.9 Membership upgrade sales 0.1

0.1 Property operating revenues 8.8

28.7







Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)(2) 3.4

12.7 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 5.4

$ 16.0





______________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Home Sales and Rental Home Operations

(In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited)

















Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total new home sales volume 136

218

756

905 New home sales gross revenues $ 10,526

$ 19,510

$ 66,432

$ 88,546















Total used home sales volume 45

61

218

313 Used home sales gross revenues $ 851

$ 643

$ 3,812

$ 3,872















Brokered home resales volume 109

135

505

630 Brokered home resales gross revenues $ 498

$ 592

$ 2,270

$ 2,847















Rental Homes - Select Data Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Rental operations revenues (1) $ 8,490

$ 9,142

$ 34,660

$ 38,633 Rental home operations expense (2) 1,334

1,511

5,647

5,390 Depreciation on rental homes (3) 2,282

2,606

9,732

10,881















Occupied rentals: (4)













New 1,716

2,016







Used 205

246







Total occupied rental sites 1,921

2,262







As of December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 Cost basis in rental homes: (5) Gross

Net of

Depreciation

Gross

Net of

Depreciation New $ 213,605

$ 175,097

$ 245,130

$ 215,104 Used 12,201

8,187

12,245

8,791 Total rental homes $ 225,806

$ 183,284

$ 257,375

$ 223,895





______________________ 1. For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, approximately $5.1 million and $5.7 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 10-11. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is included in Rental home income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 10-11. 2. Rental home operations expense is included in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations on page 9. Rental home operations expense is included in Insurance and other in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 10-11. 3. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 5. 4. Includes occupied rental sites as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. 5. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio.

Total Sites

(Unaudited)

Summary of Total Sites as of December 31, 2024



Sites (1) MH sites 73,200 RV sites:

Annual 34,200 Seasonal 11,800 Transient 17,300 Marina slips 6,900 Membership (2) 26,000 Joint Ventures (3) 3,800 Total 173,200





______________________ 1. MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis. 2. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 113,600 members. Includes approximately 5,900 sites rented on an annual basis. 3. Joint ventures have approximately 2,000 annual sites and 1,800 transient sites.

Membership Campgrounds - Select Data



Years Ended December 31, Campground and Membership Revenue ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 Annual membership subscriptions $ 53,085

$ 58,251

$ 63,215

$ 65,379

$ 65,883 Annual RV base rental income $ 20,761

$ 23,127

$ 25,945

$ 27,842

$ 29,282 Seasonal/Transient RV base rental income $ 18,126

$ 25,562

$ 24,316

$ 20,996

$ 21,338 Membership upgrade sales $ 9,677

$ 11,191

$ 12,958

$ 14,719

$ 16,433 Utility and other income $ 2,426

$ 2,735

$ 2,626

$ 2,544

$ 2,360



















Membership Count

















Total Memberships (1) 116,169

125,149

128,439

121,002

113,553 Paid Membership Origination 20,587

23,923

23,237

20,758

19,539 Promotional Membership Origination 23,542

26,600

28,178

25,232

23,552 Membership Upgrade Sales Volume (2) 3,373

4,863

4,068

3,858

4,086



















Campground Metrics

















Membership Campground Count 81

81

82

82

82 Membership Campground RV Site Count 24,800

25,100

25,800

26,000

26,000 Annual Site Count (3) 5,986

6,320

6,390

6,154

5,902



Membership Sales Activity ($ in thousands, unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31,

2024

2023







Membership upgrade sales current period, gross $ 5,149

$ 7,643 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net (886)

(3,787) Membership upgrade sales $ 4,263

$ 3,856







Membership sales and marketing, gross $ (4,356)

$ (5,411) Membership sales commissions, deferred, net 164

492 Membership sales and marketing $ (4,192)

$ (4,919)





______________________ 1. Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. 2. Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. 3. Sites that have been rented by members for an entire year.

Market Capitalization

(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited) Capital Structure as of December 31, 2024





































Total

Common

Shares/Units

% of Total

Common

Shares/Units

Total

% of Total

% of Total

Market

Capitalization



















Secured Debt







$ 2,953

91.4 %



Unsecured Debt







277

8.6 %



Total Debt (1)







$ 3,230

100.0 %

19.5 %



















Common Shares 191,056,527

95.5 %











OP Units 9,103,904

4.5 %











Total Common Shares and OP Units 200,160,431

100.0 %











Common Stock price at December 31, 2024 $ 66.60















Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units







$ 13,331

100.0 %



Total Equity







$ 13,331

100.0 %

80.5 %



















Total Market Capitalization







$ 16,561





100.0 %





______________________ 1. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $25.1 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule

Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2024 (In thousands, unaudited)

Year Outstanding

Debt

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

% of Total

Debt

Weighted

Average

Years to

Maturity















Secured Debt













2025 87,627

3.45 %

2.71 %

0.3 2026 -

- %

- %

- 2027 -

- %

- %

- 2028 196,314

4.19 %

6.08 %

3.7 2029 271,608

4.92 %

8.41 %

4.7 2030 275,385

2.69 %

8.53 %

5.2 2031 242,173

2.46 %

7.50 %

6.4 2032 202,000

2.47 %

6.25 %

7.7 2033 343,743

4.83 %

10.64 %

8.8 Thereafter 1,333,839

3.88 %

41.31 %

15.2 Total $ 2,952,689

3.77 %

91.43 %

9.1















Unsecured Term Loans













2025 -

- %

- %

- 2026 -

- %

- %

- 2027 200,000

4.88 %

6.19 %

2.1 Thereafter -

- %

- %

- Total $ 200,000

4.88 %

6.19 %

2.1















Total Secured and Unsecured $ 3,152,689

3.84 %

97.62 %

8.6















Line of Credit Borrowing (1) 77,000

6.02 %

2.38 %

-















Note Premiums and Unamortized loan costs (25,053)



























Total Debt, Net $ 3,204,636

4.03 %

100.00 %









_____________________ 1. The floating interest rate on the line of credit is SOFR plus 0.10% plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the effective interest rate on the line of credit borrowings was 6.02%. 2. Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of deferred financing costs.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

The following Non-GAAP financial measures definitions do not include adjustments in respect to membership upgrade sales: (i) FFO; (ii) Normalized FFO; (iii) EBITDAre; (iv) Adjusted EBITDAre; (v) Property operating revenues; (vi) Property operating expenses, excluding property management; and (vii) Income from property operations, excluding property management.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:



Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 95,975

$ 91,931

$ 366,998

$ 314,191 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends 8

8

16

16 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 4,574

4,489

17,804

15,470 Consolidated net income 100,557

96,428

384,818

329,677 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 488

(555)

(6,248)

(2,713) Income tax benefit (115)

(10,488)

(354)

(10,488) (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (1) 668

-

2,466

3,581 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (19,275)

(29,378)

(117,732)

(145,219) Interest income (2,220)

(2,414)

(9,238)

(9,037) Income from other investments, net (1,414)

(1,806)

(8,274)

(8,703) Property management 18,803

17,460

78,114

76,170 Depreciation and amortization 50,493

50,804

203,879

203,738 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 13,103

21,788

84,771

107,668 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 6,689

6,195

27,644

27,453 General and administrative 8,235

9,117

38,483

47,280 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (2) (528)

-

(20,950)

- Other expenses 1,413

1,581

5,533

5,768 Other items (3) (6,800)

-

(6,800)

- Early debt retirement 5,803

-

5,833

68 Interest and related amortization 31,633

33,198

137,710

132,342 Income from property operations, excluding property management 207,533

191,930

799,655

757,585 Property management (18,803)

(17,460)

(78,114)

(76,170) Income from property operations $ 188,730

$ 174,470

$ 721,541

$ 681,415



EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

____________________ 1. Reflects a $0.7 million reduction, net of insurance recovery accruals, to the carrying value of certain assets as a result of Hurricane Milton for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and a reduction of $1.8 million as a result of Hurricane Helene for the year ended December 31, 2024. 2. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene of $3.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively, and insurance recovery revenue related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Ian of $3.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively, including $0.8 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Milton, Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Helene of $3.6 million, $2.6 million, and $1.2 million, respectively, and insurance recovery revenue related to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Milton of $24.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively, including $22.3 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures. 3. Represents an increase in Other income of $6.8 million related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities.





The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:



Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated net income $ 100,557

$ 96,428

$ 384,818

$ 329,677 Interest income (2,220)

(2,414)

(9,238)

(9,037) Real estate depreciation and amortization 50,493

50,804

203,879

203,738 Other depreciation and amortization 1,413

1,330

5,520

5,358 Interest and related amortization 31,633

33,198

137,710

132,342 Income tax benefit (115)

(10,488)

(354)

(10,488) Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net 668

-

2,466

3,581 Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,992

2,014

8,013

6,799 EBITDAre 184,421

170,872

732,814

661,970 Stock-based compensation expense -

-

-

6,320 Other items (1) (6,800)

-

(6,800)

- Early debt retirement 5,803

-

5,833

68 Transaction/pursuit costs and other (2) -

251

383

458 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net (637)

-

(22,101)

- Adjusted EBITDAre $ 182,787

$ 171,123

$ 710,129

$ 668,816



CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties in 2024 include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024, including six properties in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian and two properties in California that were impacted by storm and flooding events. The 2024 guidance reflects Non-Core properties in 2024, which includes properties not owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

_____________________ 1. Represents an increase in Other income of $6.8 million related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities. 2. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.





FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:

(Unaudited) First Quarter 2025

Full Year 2025 Net income per Common Share $0.54 to $0.60

$1.95 to $2.05 Depreciation and amortization 0.26

1.06 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.80 to $0.86

$3.01 to $3.11 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.80 to $0.86

$3.01 to $3.11









This press release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.

SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.