LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported record net income of $7.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Excluding expenses associated with the pending sale of its New Jersey branches and branch consolidations, adjusted earnings were $7.6 million 1, or $0.21 1 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $7.2 million 1, or $0.19 1 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $26.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share. Excluding merger and restructuring related expenses, adjusted net income was $26.9 1 million, or $0.73 1 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on March 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.00% for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.07%1 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.02%1 for the third quarter of 2024.
- Excluding deposits held for sale, total deposits2 increased $161.8 million, or 7.36%, from $2.20 billion at December 31, 2023 to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2024. While total deposits decreased slightly quarter over quarter, average deposits2 grew $26.9 million from $2.35 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Excluding loans held for sale, total loans2 increased $127.5 million, or 5.99% from $2.13 billion at December 31, 2023 to $2.26 billion at December 31, 2024.
- Net interest margin expanded to 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024. For the full year, net interest margin expanded 79 basis points to 3.88% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 3.09% for the year ended December 31, 2023.
- Net interest income before provision for credit losses improved to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.
- Noninterest expense decreased $150 thousand quarter over quarter to $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's efficiency ratio continued to improve to 65.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 66.71% for the third quarter of 2024 and 72.33% for the first quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to execute on post-merger cost-saving initiatives.
- On May 9, 2024, the Company announced that LINKBANK had entered into a definitive purchase and assumption agreement for the sale of the Bank's banking operations and three branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") to American Heritage Federal Credit Union. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") has approved the Branch Sale and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval from the National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA").
2 Total loans and total deposits include balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $91.8 million and $93.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024. These balances were $102.3 million and $94.0 million respectively at September 30, 2024. Average deposits include deposits held for sale in the Branch Sale.
As a result of the Branch Sale announcement, associated loans and deposits were reclassified as held for sale, impacting the Company's allowance for credit losses and purchase accounting amortization related to the loans held for sale.
"We are very pleased to announce record earnings for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2024, after a full year of implementing and executing on strategic initiatives to improve our performance. Our teams have continued to focus on reducing costs, generating additional fee income and growing interest income with solid growth in quality loans and core deposits throughout the year," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "As we move into 2025, we are excited to continue to leverage the talent we have in place with an emphasis on operational efficiency and further earnings growth."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.5 million compared to $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin expanded to 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was driven by a 10 basis points decrease in cost of funds to 2.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.42% for the third quarter of 2024, while the average yield on interest earning assets decreased seven basis points to 6.09% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 6.16% for the third quarter of 2024 due to the cut in the target federal funds rate.
Noninterest income decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, as decreases in swap fee income and gain on sale of loans were partially offset by continued growth in service charges on deposit accounts.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18.3 million compared to $18.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding one-time costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations of $56 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $171 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, adjusted noninterest expense was generally flat at $18.3 million 1 for the third and fourth quarter of 2024, as increases in salaries and employee benefits and equipment and data processing costs were offset by decreases in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance and supervisory fees. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to a $250 thousand expense resulting from a change in paid time off (PTO) accrual policy.
Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.9%.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $2.88 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2024 totaled $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.37 billion and $2.19 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2024 and $2.20 billion and $2.10 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2023. Deposits and net loans exclude balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected in liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale. These balances were $94.0 million and $102.3 million respectively, at September 30, 2024.
Including loans held for sale, total loans increased $29.4 million, from $2.32 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024. Total commercial loan commitments for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $176.3 million with funded balances of $93.7 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled approximately $979 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $521 thousand.
Including deposits held for sale, total deposits at December 31, 2024 totaled $2.45 billion, a decrease of $12.5 million from $2.47 billion at September 30, 2024. Average deposits increased $26.9 million from $2.35 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $686.5 million at December 31, 2024, representing 28.0% of total deposits.
The Company continues to focus on maintaining strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents increased to $166.1 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $80.2 million at December 31, 2023.
Shareholders' equity increased from $277.4 million at September 30, 2024 to $280.2 million at December 31, 2024 primarily as a result of a $4.8 million increase in retained earnings offset by a $2.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from the rate environment. Book value per share increased to $7.50 at December 31, 2024 compared to $7.42 at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.36 at December 31, 2024 compared to $5.26 at September 30, 2024 and $4.90 at December 31, 2023 1, representing 9.4% annual growth.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a $132 thousand provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024, after recording a $84 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company's non-performing assets were $17.2 million, representing 0.60% of total assets, compared to $17.4 million, representing 0.60% of total assets at September 30, 2024.
Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2024 were $4.6 million, representing 0.21% of total loans compared to $2.7 million or 0.12% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and $4.7 million or 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2023.
The allowance for credit losses-loans was $26.4 million, or 1.17% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024, compared to $26.5 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets ratio was 153.95% at December 31, 2024, compared to 152.73% at September 30, 2024.
Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2024. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.55% and 10.74% respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.44% and 10.62%, respectively, at September 30, 2024 and 10.62% and 9.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2023. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.16%1 at December 31, 2024.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 26 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the Partners Merger; the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals to complete the Branch Sale; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 13,834
$ 15,295
$ 14,516
$ 13,552
$ 13,089
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
152,266
175,937
167,141
158,731
67,101
Cash and cash equivalents
166,100
191,232
181,657
172,283
80,190
Securities available for sale, at fair value
145,590
149,315
140,121
133,949
115,490
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
31,508
34,155
35,343
36,109
36,223
Loans receivable, gross
2,255,749
2,215,868
2,193,197
2,129,919
2,128,284
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(26,435)
(26,542)
(26,288)
(23,842)
(23,767)
Loans receivable, net
2,229,314
2,189,326
2,166,909
2,106,077
2,104,517
Investments in restricted bank stock
5,209
4,904
4,928
4,286
3,965
Premises and equipment, net
18,029
17,623
18,364
20,102
20,130
Right-of-Use Asset - premises
14,913
14,150
13,970
14,577
15,497
Bank-owned life insurance
52,079
51,646
49,616
49,230
48,847
Goodwill and other intangible assets
79,761
80,924
82,129
81,494
82,701
Deferred tax asset
22,280
21,662
22,024
22,717
24,153
Assets held for sale
94,146
104,660
118,362
118,115
115,499
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
22,405
20,344
25,170
26,730
22,113
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,881,334
$ 2,879,941
$ 2,858,593
$ 2,785,669
$ 2,669,325
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 658,646
$ 658,473
$ 661,292
$ 618,277
$ 624,780
Interest bearing
1,701,936
1,714,179
1,699,220
1,662,124
1,574,019
Total deposits
2,360,582
2,372,652
2,360,512
2,280,401
2,198,799
Long-term borrowings
40,000
40,000
40,000
40,000
-
Short-term borrowings
10,000
-
-
-
10,000
Note payable
565
572
578
584
590
Subordinated debt
61,984
61,843
61,706
61,573
61,444
Lease liabilities
15,666
14,911
14,746
15,357
16,361
Liabilities held for sale
93,777
94,228
96,916
105,716
99,777
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
18,539
18,382
12,726
13,795
16,558
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,601,113
2,602,588
2,587,184
2,517,426
2,403,529
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
370
370
370
369
369
Surplus
264,449
264,059
263,795
263,577
263,310
Retained earnings
19,947
15,147
10,826
7,724
4,843
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,545)
(2,223)
(3,582)
(3,427)
(3,209)
Total equity attributable to parent
280,221
277,353
271,409
268,243
265,313
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary
-
-
-
-
483
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
280,221
277,353
271,409
268,243
265,796
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,881,334
$ 2,879,941
$ 2,858,593
$ 2,785,669
$ 2,669,325
Common shares outstanding
37,370,917
37,361,560
37,356,278
37,348,151
37,340,700
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 37,082
$ 36,856
$ 21,461
$ 146,175
$ 58,791
Other
3,224
3,338
1,642
12,549
6,407
Total interest and dividend income
40,306
40,194
23,103
158,724
65,198
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
12,823
13,292
7,445
51,033
22,638
Other Borrowings
962
949
727
3,929
1,923
Subordinated Debt
976
972
615
3,868
1,926
Total interest expense
14,761
15,213
8,787
58,830
26,487
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
25,545
24,981
14,316
99,894
38,711
Provision for credit losses
132
84
9,844
257
9,295
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
25,413
24,897
4,472
99,637
29,416
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,339
1,052
385
4,036
978
Bank-owned life insurance
433
430
250
1,633
738
Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities
-
-
-
4
(2,370)
Gain on sale of loans
70
138
166
270
465
Other
752
1,060
374
2,919
1,276
Total noninterest income
2,594
2,680
1,175
8,862
1,087
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
10,147
9,855
8,262
41,061
20,612
Occupancy
1,368
1,440
911
5,945
3,015
Equipment and data processing
1,884
1,640
1,201
7,174
3,720
Professional fees
531
763
536
2,830
1,698
FDIC insurance and supervisory fees
687
812
198
2,396
817
Bank Shares Tax
693
752
323
2,796
1,158
Intangible amortization
1,162
1,205
484
4,778
663
Merger & restructuring expenses
56
171
9,496
914
11,176
Advertising
128
163
61
633
329
Other
1,646
1,651
813
6,377
2,644
Total noninterest expense
18,302
18,452
22,285
74,904
45,832
Income (loss) before income tax expense
9,705
9,125
(16,638)
33,595
(15,329)
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,121
2,030
(3,641)
7,386
(3,361)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 7,584
$ 7,095
$ (12,997)
$ 26,209
$ (11,968)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ (0.56)
$ 0.71
$ (0.67)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ (0.56)
$ 0.71
$ (0.67)
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
37,045,701
36,983,637
23,063,202
36,990,672
17,753,914
DILUTED
37,166,107
37,090,111
23,063,202
37,105,614
17,753,914
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Operating Highlights
Net Income (loss)
$ 7,584
$ 7,095
$ (12,997)
$ 26,209
$ (11,968)
Net Interest Income
25,545
24,981
14,316
99,894
38,711
Provision for Credit Losses
132
84
9,844
257
9,295
Non-Interest Income
2,594
2,680
1,175
8,862
1,087
Non-Interest Expense
18,302
18,452
22,285
74,904
45,832
Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic
0.20
0.19
(0.56)
0.71
(0.67)
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)
0.21
0.20
0.09
0.73
0.36
Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted
0.20
0.19
(0.56)
0.71
(0.67)
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)
0.21
0.19
0.09
0.73
0.36
Selected Operating Ratios
Net Interest Margin
3.85 %
3.82 %
3.55 %
3.88 %
3.09 %
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
1.06 %
1.00 %
-2.96 %
0.94 %
-0.88 %
Adjusted ROA2
1.07 %
1.02 %
0.49 %
0.97 %
0.47 %
Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")
10.82 %
10.30 %
-28.24 %
9.62 %
-7.88 %
Adjusted ROE2
10.88 %
10.50 %
4.70 %
9.89 %
4.21 %
Efficiency Ratio
65.04 %
66.71 %
143.86 %
68.87 %
115.16 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3
64.84 %
66.09 %
82.56 %
68.04 %
82.19 %
Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets
0.36 %
0.38 %
0.27 %
0.43 %
0.08 %
Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets
2.56 %
2.61 %
5.08 %
3.60 %
3.38 %
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 2,881,334
$ 2,879,941
$ 2,858,593
$ 2,785,669
$ 2,669,325
Loans Receivable, Net
2,229,314
2,189,326
2,166,909
2,106,077
2,104,517
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
658,646
658,473
661,292
618,277
624,780
Interest-bearing Deposits
1,701,936
1,714,179
1,699,220
1,662,124
1,574,019
Total Deposits
2,360,582
2,372,652
2,360,512
2,280,401
2,198,799
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
Total Capital Ratio1
11.55 %
11.44 %
11.09 %
11.04 %
10.62 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
10.74 %
10.62 %
10.30 %
10.24 %
9.92 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
10.74 %
10.62 %
10.30 %
10.24 %
9.92 %
Leverage Ratio1
9.49 %
9.41 %
9.17 %
9.23 %
14.13 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
7.16 %
7.02 %
6.82 %
6.91 %
7.08 %
Tangible Book Value per Share5
$ 5.36
$ 5.26
$ 5.07
$ 5.00
$ 4.90
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
$ 17,171
$ 17,378
$ 10,589
$ 6,675
$ 7,250
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.60 %
0.60 %
0.37 %
0.24 %
0.27 %
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.76 %
0.78 %
0.48 %
0.31 %
0.34 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")
$ 26,435
$ 26,542
$ 26,288
$ 23,842
$ 23,767
ACLL to Total Loans6
1.17 %
1.20 %
1.20 %
1.06 %
1.06 %
ACLL to Nonperforming Assets
153.95 %
152.73 %
248.26 %
357.18 %
327.82 %
Net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$ 252
$ (28)
$ (20)
$ 70
$ 195
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(6) - The historical ratios have not been recast for the reclassification of loans held for sale.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 128,802
$ 1,300
4.02 %
$ 63,572
$ 405
2.53 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
138,168
1,540
4.43 %
88,632
951
4.26 %
Tax-Exempt
44,958
486
4.30 %
38,269
362
3.75 %
Total Securities
183,126
2,026
4.40 %
126,901
1,313
4.10 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
311,928
3,326
4.24 %
190,473
1,718
3.58 %
Total Loans (3)(4)
2,327,829
37,082
6.34 %
1,411,129
21,461
6.03 %
Total Earning Assets
2,639,757
40,408
6.09 %
1,601,602
23,179
5.74 %
Other Assets
202,693
138,537
Total Assets
$ 2,842,450
$ 1,740,139
Interest bearing demand(5)
$ 537,856
$ 3,043
2.25 %
$ 328,342
$ 1,746
2.11 %
Money market demand(5)
567,593
3,139
2.20 %
367,821
2,287
2.47 %
Time deposits(5)
607,231
6,641
4.35 %
348,580
3,412
3.88 %
Total Borrowings
153,117
1,938
5.04 %
113,492
1,342
4.69 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,865,797
14,761
3.15 %
1,158,235
8,787
3.01 %
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)
665,276
371,051
Total Cost of Funds
$ 2,531,073
$ 14,761
2.32 %
$ 1,529,286
$ 8,787
2.28 %
Other Liabilities
32,493
28,244
Total Liabilities
$ 2,563,566
$ 1,557,530
Shareholders' Equity
$ 278,884
$ 182,609
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,842,450
$ 1,740,139
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
25,647
2.94 %
14,392
2.73 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(102)
(76)
Net Interest Income
$ 25,545
$ 14,316
Net Interest Margin
3.85 %
3.55 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale
(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 128,802
$ 1,300
4.02 %
$ 114,383
$ 1,296
4.51 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
138,168
1,540
4.43 %
133,443
1,683
5.02 %
Tax-Exempt
44,958
486
4.30 %
42,800
453
4.21 %
Total Securities
183,126
2,026
4.40 %
176,243
2,136
4.82 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
311,928
3,326
4.24 %
290,626
3,432
4.70 %
Total Loans (3)(4)
2,327,829
37,082
6.34 %
2,313,228
36,856
6.34 %
Total Earning Assets
2,639,757
40,408
6.09 %
2,603,854
40,288
6.16 %
Other Assets
202,693
208,407
Total Assets
$ 2,842,450
$ 2,812,261
Interest bearing demand(5)
$ 537,856
3,043
2.25 %
$ 497,100
$ 2,902
2.32 %
Money market demand(5)
567,593
3,139
2.20 %
580,766
3,396
2.33 %
Time deposits(5)
607,231
6,641
4.35 %
613,402
6,993
4.54 %
Total Borrowings
153,117
1,938
5.04 %
153,699
1,922
4.97 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,865,797
14,761
3.15 %
1,844,967
15,213
3.28 %
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)
665,276
659,825
Total Cost of Funds
$ 2,531,073
$ 14,761
2.32 %
$ 2,504,792
$ 15,213
2.42 %
Other Liabilities
32,493
33,534
Total Liabilities
$ 2,563,566
$ 2,538,326
Shareholders' Equity
$ 278,884
$ 273,935
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,842,450
$ 2,812,261
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
25,647
2.94 %
25,075
2.88 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(102)
(94)
Net Interest Income
$ 25,545
$ 24,981
Net Interest Margin
3.85 %
3.82 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale
(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 111,790
$ 4,890
4.37 %
$ 55,501
$ 1,966
3.54 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
128,140
6,206
4.84 %
84,860
3,260
3.84 %
Tax-Exempt
43,134
1,839
4.26 %
38,591
1,495
3.87 %
Total Securities
171,274
8,045
4.70 %
123,451
4,755
3.85 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
283,064
12,935
4.57 %
178,952
6,721
3.76 %
Total Loans (3)(4)
2,290,618
146,175
6.38 %
1,071,864
58,791
5.48 %
Total Earning Assets
2,573,682
159,110
6.18 %
1,250,816
65,512
5.24 %
Other Assets
205,568
106,267
Total Assets
$ 2,779,250
$ 1,357,083
Interest bearing demand(5)
$ 476,686
$ 10,344
2.17 %
$ 269,615
$ 5,684
2.11 %
Money market demand(5)
579,232
12,981
2.24 %
278,418
7,053
2.53 %
Time deposits(5)
617,894
27,708
4.48 %
301,101
9,901
3.29 %
Total Borrowings
149,572
7,797
5.21 %
90,468
3,849
4.25 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,823,384
58,830
3.23 %
939,602
26,487
2.82 %
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)
653,966
245,703
Total Cost of Funds
$ 2,477,350
$ 58,830
2.37 %
$ 1,185,305
$ 26,487
2.23 %
Other Liabilities
29,515
19,850
Total Liabilities
$ 2,506,865
$ 1,205,155
Shareholders' Equity
$ 272,385
$ 151,928
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,779,250
$ 1,357,083
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
100,280
2.95 %
39,025
2.42 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(386)
(314)
Net Interest Income
$ 99,894
$ 38,711
Net Interest Margin
3.88 %
3.09 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale
(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Agriculture and farmland loans
$ 67,741
$ 65,166
$ 66,937
$ 67,359
$ 65,861
Construction loans
158,296
175,373
201,174
194,391
178,483
Commercial & industrial loans
252,163
241,597
247,190
218,724
238,343
Commercial real estate loans
Multifamily
217,331
212,444
199,740
190,146
180,788
Owner occupied
493,906
500,643
492,065
489,467
501,732
Non-owner occupied
658,615
626,030
610,649
589,731
580,972
Residential real estate loans
First liens
399,476
400,869
400,098
403,300
402,433
Second liens and lines of credit
78,410
73,591
71,168
71,060
70,747
Consumer and other loans
17,087
17,498
15,514
16,810
16,756
Municipal loans
3,886
4,296
4,362
4,473
5,244
2,346,911
2,317,507
2,308,897
2,245,461
2,241,359
Deferred costs
645
634
478
356
174
Total loans receivable
2,347,556
2,318,141
2,309,375
2,245,817
2,241,533
Less: Loans held for sale
91,807
102,273
116,178
115,898
113,249
Loans Held for Investment
$ 2,255,749
$ 2,215,868
$ 2,193,197
$ 2,129,919
$ 2,128,284
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
US Government Agency securities
$ 13,017
$ 56
$ 13,073
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
51,254
(4,053)
47,201
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
88,289
(3,506)
84,783
Other securities
542
(9)
533
$ 153,102
$ (7,512)
$ 145,590
Amortized
Net Unrealized
Fair Value
Allowance for
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 15,250
$ (984)
$ 14,266
$ (459)
Structured mortgage-backed securities
16,717
(699)
16,018
-
$ 31,967
$ (1,683)
$ 30,284
$ (459)
December 31, 2023
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
US Government Agency securities
$ 12,711
$ 274
$ 12,985
US Government Treasury securities
4,925
17
4,942
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
49,640
(2,595)
47,045
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
50,795
(2,614)
48,181
Other securities
2,301
36
2,337
$ 120,372
$ (4,882)
$ 115,490
Amortized
Net Unrealized
Fair Value
Allowance for
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 15,000
$ (1,592)
$ 13,408
$ (512)
Structured mortgage-backed securities
21,735
(907)
20,828
-
$ 36,735
$ (2,499)
$ 34,236
$ (512)
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 686,510
$ 687,536
$ 692,095
$ 653,719
$ 655,953
Demand, interest-bearing
537,546
547,099
488,043
447,412
438,765
Money market and savings
553,807
585,395
582,561
591,982
577,448
Time deposits, $250 and over
167,165
169,616
156,621
147,898
134,324
Time deposits, other
405,493
401,976
393,603
398,365
372,572
Brokered deposits
103,615
75,000
144,429
146,653
119,411
2,454,136
2,466,622
2,457,352
2,386,029
2,298,473
Less: Deposits held for sale
93,554
93,970
96,840
105,628
99,674
Total deposits
$ 2,360,582
$ 2,372,652
$ 2,360,512
$ 2,280,401
$ 2,198,799
Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 665,276
$ 659,825
$ 657,939
$ 632,637
$ 371,051
Demand, interest-bearing
537,856
497,100
446,109
424,781
328,342
Money market and savings
567,593
580,766
581,223
587,455
367,821
Time deposits
568,615
560,815
547,582
518,929
317,747
Brokered deposits
38,616
52,587
95,337
89,263
30,832
Total deposits
$ 2,377,956
$ 2,351,093
$ 2,328,190
$ 2,253,065
$ 1,415,793
Balances in table above include deposits held for sale
Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Net income (loss)
$ 7,584
$ 7,095
$ (12,997)
$ 26,209
$ (11,968)
Average assets
2,842,450
2,812,261
1,740,139
2,779,250
1,357,083
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.06 %
1.00 %
-2.96 %
0.94 %
-0.88 %
Net income (loss)
7,584
7,095
(12,997)
26,209
(11,968)
Net losses on sale of securities
-
-
-
(4)
2,370
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
1
(498)
Merger & restructuring expenses
56
171
9,496
914
11,176
Tax effect at 21%
(12)
(36)
(1,994)
(192)
(2,347)
Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses
-
-
9,694
-
9,694
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
(2,036)
-
(2,036)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
7,628
7,230
2,163
26,928
6,391
Average assets
2,842,450
2,812,261
1,740,139
2,779,250
1,357,083
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
1.07 %
1.02 %
0.49 %
0.97 %
0.47 %
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Net income (loss)
$ 7,584
$ 7,095
$ (12,997)
$ 26,209
$ (11,968)
Average shareholders' equity
278,884
273,935
182,609
272,385
151,928
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
10.82 %
10.30 %
-28.24 %
9.62 %
-7.88 %
Net income (loss)
7,584
7,095
(12,997)
26,209
(11,968)
Net (gains) losses on sale of securities
-
-
-
(4)
2,370
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
1
(498)
Merger & restructuring expenses
56
171
9,496
914
11,176
Tax effect at 21%
(12)
(36)
(1,994)
(192)
(2,347)
Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses
-
-
9,694
-
9,694
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
(2,036)
-
(2,036)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
7,628
7,230
2,163
26,928
6,391
Average shareholders' equity
278,884
273,935
182,609
272,385
151,928
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
10.88 %
10.50 %
4.70 %
9.89 %
4.21 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
65.04 %
66.71 %
143.86 %
68.87 %
115.16 %
Net interest income
$ 25,545
$ 24,981
$ 14,316
$ 99,894
$ 38,711
Noninterest income
2,594
2,680
1,175
8,862
1,087
Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities
-
-
-
4
(2,370)
Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)
28,139
27,661
15,491
108,752
42,168
Total noninterest expense
18,302
18,452
22,285
74,904
45,832
Less: Merger & restructuring expenses
56
171
9,496
914
11,176
Adjusted non-interest expense
18,246
18,281
12,789
73,990
34,656
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
64.84 %
66.09 %
82.56 %
68.04 %
82.19 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Basic
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ (0.56)
$ 0.71
$ (0.67)
GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ (0.56)
$ 0.71
$ (0.67)
Net Income (Loss)
$ 7,584
$ 7,095
$ (12,997)
$ 26,209
$ (11,968)
Net (gains) losses on sale of securities
-
-
-
(4)
2,370
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
1
(498)
Merger & restructuring expenses
56
171
9,496
914
11,176
Tax effect at 21%
(12)
(36)
(1,994)
(192)
(2,347)
Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses
-
-
9,694
-
9,694
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
(2,036)
-
(2,036)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
7,628
7,230
2,163
26,928
6,391
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.09
$ 0.73
$ 0.36
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.21
$ 0.19
$ 0.09
$ 0.73
$ 0.36
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 280,221
$ 277,353
$ 271,409
$ 268,243
$ 265,796
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(58,806)
(58,806)
(58,806)
(56,968)
(56,968)
Other intangible assets
(20,955)
(22,118)
(23,323)
(24,526)
(25,733)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 200,460
$ 196,429
$ 189,280
$ 186,749
$ 183,095
Common shares outstanding
37,370,917
37,361,560
37,356,278
37,348,151
37,340,700
Book value per common share
$ 7.50
$ 7.42
$ 7.27
$ 7.18
$ 7.12
Tangible book value per common share
$ 5.36
$ 5.26
$ 5.07
$ 5.00
$ 4.90
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$ 2,881,334
$ 2,879,941
$ 2,858,593
$ 2,785,669
$ 2,669,325
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(58,806)
(58,806)
(58,806)
(56,968)
(56,968)
Other intangible assets
(20,955)
(22,118)
(23,323)
(24,526)
(25,733)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,801,573
$ 2,799,017
$ 2,776,464
$ 2,704,175
$ 2,586,624
Tangible common equity to tangible
7.16 %
7.02 %
6.82 %
6.91 %
7.08 %
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
$ 7,584
$ 7,095
$ (12,997)
$ 26,209
$ (11,968)
Net (gains) losses on sale of securities
-
-
-
(4)
2,370
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
1
(498)
Merger & restructuring expenses
56
171
9,496
914
11,176
Tax effect at 21%
(12)
(36)
(1,994)
(192)
(2,347)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
7,628
7,230
(5,495)
26,928
(1,267)
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,121
2,030
(3,641)
7,386
(3,361)
Provision for credit losses
132
84
9,844
257
9,295
Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income
12
36
1,994
191
2,845
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 9,893
$ 9,380
$ 2,702
$ 34,762
$ 7,512
