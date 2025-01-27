Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DT9V | ISIN: US53578P1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.01.25
21:56 Uhr
7,040 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINKBANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINKBANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 22:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported record net income of $7.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Excluding expenses associated with the pending sale of its New Jersey branches and branch consolidations, adjusted earnings were $7.6 million 1, or $0.21 1 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $7.2 million 1, or $0.19 1 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $26.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share. Excluding merger and restructuring related expenses, adjusted net income was $26.9 1 million, or $0.73 1 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on March 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.00% for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.07%1 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.02%1 for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Excluding deposits held for sale, total deposits2 increased $161.8 million, or 7.36%, from $2.20 billion at December 31, 2023 to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2024. While total deposits decreased slightly quarter over quarter, average deposits2 grew $26.9 million from $2.35 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Excluding loans held for sale, total loans2 increased $127.5 million, or 5.99% from $2.13 billion at December 31, 2023 to $2.26 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024. For the full year, net interest margin expanded 79 basis points to 3.88% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 3.09% for the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses improved to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Noninterest expense decreased $150 thousand quarter over quarter to $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's efficiency ratio continued to improve to 65.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 66.71% for the third quarter of 2024 and 72.33% for the first quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to execute on post-merger cost-saving initiatives.
  • On May 9, 2024, the Company announced that LINKBANK had entered into a definitive purchase and assumption agreement for the sale of the Bank's banking operations and three branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") to American Heritage Federal Credit Union. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") has approved the Branch Sale and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval from the National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA").

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

2 Total loans and total deposits include balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $91.8 million and $93.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024. These balances were $102.3 million and $94.0 million respectively at September 30, 2024. Average deposits include deposits held for sale in the Branch Sale.

As a result of the Branch Sale announcement, associated loans and deposits were reclassified as held for sale, impacting the Company's allowance for credit losses and purchase accounting amortization related to the loans held for sale.

"We are very pleased to announce record earnings for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2024, after a full year of implementing and executing on strategic initiatives to improve our performance. Our teams have continued to focus on reducing costs, generating additional fee income and growing interest income with solid growth in quality loans and core deposits throughout the year," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "As we move into 2025, we are excited to continue to leverage the talent we have in place with an emphasis on operational efficiency and further earnings growth."

Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.5 million compared to $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin expanded to 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was driven by a 10 basis points decrease in cost of funds to 2.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.42% for the third quarter of 2024, while the average yield on interest earning assets decreased seven basis points to 6.09% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 6.16% for the third quarter of 2024 due to the cut in the target federal funds rate.

Noninterest income decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, as decreases in swap fee income and gain on sale of loans were partially offset by continued growth in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18.3 million compared to $18.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding one-time costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations of $56 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $171 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, adjusted noninterest expense was generally flat at $18.3 million 1 for the third and fourth quarter of 2024, as increases in salaries and employee benefits and equipment and data processing costs were offset by decreases in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance and supervisory fees. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to a $250 thousand expense resulting from a change in paid time off (PTO) accrual policy.

Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.9%.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $2.88 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2024 totaled $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.37 billion and $2.19 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2024 and $2.20 billion and $2.10 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2023. Deposits and net loans exclude balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected in liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale. These balances were $94.0 million and $102.3 million respectively, at September 30, 2024.

Including loans held for sale, total loans increased $29.4 million, from $2.32 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024. Total commercial loan commitments for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $176.3 million with funded balances of $93.7 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled approximately $979 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $521 thousand.

Including deposits held for sale, total deposits at December 31, 2024 totaled $2.45 billion, a decrease of $12.5 million from $2.47 billion at September 30, 2024. Average deposits increased $26.9 million from $2.35 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $686.5 million at December 31, 2024, representing 28.0% of total deposits.

The Company continues to focus on maintaining strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents increased to $166.1 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $80.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased from $277.4 million at September 30, 2024 to $280.2 million at December 31, 2024 primarily as a result of a $4.8 million increase in retained earnings offset by a $2.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from the rate environment. Book value per share increased to $7.50 at December 31, 2024 compared to $7.42 at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.36 at December 31, 2024 compared to $5.26 at September 30, 2024 and $4.90 at December 31, 2023 1, representing 9.4% annual growth.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality
The Company recorded a $132 thousand provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024, after recording a $84 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's non-performing assets were $17.2 million, representing 0.60% of total assets, compared to $17.4 million, representing 0.60% of total assets at September 30, 2024.

Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2024 were $4.6 million, representing 0.21% of total loans compared to $2.7 million or 0.12% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and $4.7 million or 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $26.4 million, or 1.17% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024, compared to $26.5 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets ratio was 153.95% at December 31, 2024, compared to 152.73% at September 30, 2024.

Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2024. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.55% and 10.74% respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.44% and 10.62%, respectively, at September 30, 2024 and 10.62% and 9.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2023. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.16%1 at December 31, 2024.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 26 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the Partners Merger; the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals to complete the Branch Sale; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

























December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











ASSETS











Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents


$ 13,834


$ 15,295


$ 14,516


$ 13,552


$ 13,089

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions


152,266


175,937


167,141


158,731


67,101

Cash and cash equivalents


166,100


191,232


181,657


172,283


80,190

Securities available for sale, at fair value


145,590


149,315


140,121


133,949


115,490

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses


31,508


34,155


35,343


36,109


36,223

Loans receivable, gross


2,255,749


2,215,868


2,193,197


2,129,919


2,128,284

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(26,435)


(26,542)


(26,288)


(23,842)


(23,767)

Loans receivable, net


2,229,314


2,189,326


2,166,909


2,106,077


2,104,517

Investments in restricted bank stock


5,209


4,904


4,928


4,286


3,965

Premises and equipment, net


18,029


17,623


18,364


20,102


20,130

Right-of-Use Asset - premises


14,913


14,150


13,970


14,577


15,497

Bank-owned life insurance


52,079


51,646


49,616


49,230


48,847

Goodwill and other intangible assets


79,761


80,924


82,129


81,494


82,701

Deferred tax asset


22,280


21,662


22,024


22,717


24,153

Assets held for sale


94,146


104,660


118,362


118,115


115,499

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


22,405


20,344


25,170


26,730


22,113

TOTAL ASSETS


$ 2,881,334


$ 2,879,941


$ 2,858,593


$ 2,785,669


$ 2,669,325

LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Demand, noninterest bearing


$ 658,646


$ 658,473


$ 661,292


$ 618,277


$ 624,780

Interest bearing


1,701,936


1,714,179


1,699,220


1,662,124


1,574,019

Total deposits


2,360,582


2,372,652


2,360,512


2,280,401


2,198,799

Long-term borrowings


40,000


40,000


40,000


40,000


-

Short-term borrowings


10,000


-


-


-


10,000

Note payable


565


572


578


584


590

Subordinated debt


61,984


61,843


61,706


61,573


61,444

Lease liabilities


15,666


14,911


14,746


15,357


16,361

Liabilities held for sale


93,777


94,228


96,916


105,716


99,777

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


18,539


18,382


12,726


13,795


16,558

TOTAL LIABILITIES


2,601,113


2,602,588


2,587,184


2,517,426


2,403,529

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock


-


-


-


-


-

Common stock


370


370


370


369


369

Surplus


264,449


264,059


263,795


263,577


263,310

Retained earnings


19,947


15,147


10,826


7,724


4,843

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(4,545)


(2,223)


(3,582)


(3,427)


(3,209)

Total equity attributable to parent


280,221


277,353


271,409


268,243


265,313

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary


-


-


-


-


483

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


280,221


277,353


271,409


268,243


265,796

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 2,881,334


$ 2,879,941


$ 2,858,593


$ 2,785,669


$ 2,669,325

Common shares outstanding


37,370,917


37,361,560


37,356,278


37,348,151


37,340,700












LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2024


9/30/2024


12/31/2023




12/31/2024


12/31/2023

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)













INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans receivable, including fees


$ 37,082


$ 36,856


$ 21,461




$ 146,175


$ 58,791

Other


3,224


3,338


1,642




12,549


6,407

Total interest and dividend income


40,306


40,194


23,103




158,724


65,198

INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits


12,823


13,292


7,445




51,033


22,638

Other Borrowings


962


949


727




3,929


1,923

Subordinated Debt


976


972


615




3,868


1,926

Total interest expense


14,761


15,213


8,787




58,830


26,487

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


25,545


24,981


14,316




99,894


38,711

Provision for credit losses


132


84


9,844




257


9,295

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


25,413


24,897


4,472




99,637


29,416

NONINTEREST INCOME













Service charges on deposit accounts


1,339


1,052


385




4,036


978

Bank-owned life insurance


433


430


250




1,633


738

Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities


-


-


-




4


(2,370)

Gain on sale of loans


70


138


166




270


465

Other


752


1,060


374




2,919


1,276

Total noninterest income


2,594


2,680


1,175




8,862


1,087

NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits


10,147


9,855


8,262




41,061


20,612

Occupancy


1,368


1,440


911




5,945


3,015

Equipment and data processing


1,884


1,640


1,201




7,174


3,720

Professional fees


531


763


536




2,830


1,698

FDIC insurance and supervisory fees


687


812


198




2,396


817

Bank Shares Tax


693


752


323




2,796


1,158

Intangible amortization


1,162


1,205


484




4,778


663

Merger & restructuring expenses


56


171


9,496




914


11,176

Advertising


128


163


61




633


329

Other


1,646


1,651


813




6,377


2,644

Total noninterest expense


18,302


18,452


22,285




74,904


45,832

Income (loss) before income tax expense


9,705


9,125


(16,638)




33,595


(15,329)

Income tax expense (benefit)


2,121


2,030


(3,641)




7,386


(3,361)

NET INCOME (LOSS)


$ 7,584


$ 7,095


$ (12,997)




$ 26,209


$ (11,968)














EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC


$ 0.20


$ 0.19


$ (0.56)




$ 0.71


$ (0.67)

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED


$ 0.20


$ 0.19


$ (0.56)




$ 0.71


$ (0.67)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING,













BASIC


37,045,701


36,983,637


23,063,202




36,990,672


17,753,914

DILUTED


37,166,107


37,090,111


23,063,202




37,105,614


17,753,914

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)












For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars In Thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2024


9/30/2024


12/31/2023


12/31/2024


12/31/2023

Operating Highlights










Net Income (loss)

$ 7,584


$ 7,095


$ (12,997)


$ 26,209


$ (11,968)

Net Interest Income

25,545


24,981


14,316


99,894


38,711

Provision for Credit Losses

132


84


9,844


257


9,295

Non-Interest Income

2,594


2,680


1,175


8,862


1,087

Non-Interest Expense

18,302


18,452


22,285


74,904


45,832

Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic

0.20


0.19


(0.56)


0.71


(0.67)

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.21


0.20


0.09


0.73


0.36

Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted

0.20


0.19


(0.56)


0.71


(0.67)

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.21


0.19


0.09


0.73


0.36











Selected Operating Ratios










Net Interest Margin

3.85 %


3.82 %


3.55 %


3.88 %


3.09 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

1.06 %


1.00 %


-2.96 %


0.94 %


-0.88 %

Adjusted ROA2

1.07 %


1.02 %


0.49 %


0.97 %


0.47 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

10.82 %


10.30 %


-28.24 %


9.62 %


-7.88 %

Adjusted ROE2

10.88 %


10.50 %


4.70 %


9.89 %


4.21 %

Efficiency Ratio

65.04 %


66.71 %


143.86 %


68.87 %


115.16 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

64.84 %


66.09 %


82.56 %


68.04 %


82.19 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.36 %


0.38 %


0.27 %


0.43 %


0.08 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.56 %


2.61 %


5.08 %


3.60 %


3.38 %






















12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


12/31/2023

Financial Condition Data










Total Assets

$ 2,881,334


$ 2,879,941


$ 2,858,593


$ 2,785,669


$ 2,669,325

Loans Receivable, Net

2,229,314


2,189,326


2,166,909


2,106,077


2,104,517











Noninterest-bearing Deposits

658,646


658,473


661,292


618,277


624,780

Interest-bearing Deposits

1,701,936


1,714,179


1,699,220


1,662,124


1,574,019

Total Deposits

2,360,582


2,372,652


2,360,512


2,280,401


2,198,799











Selected Balance Sheet Ratios










Total Capital Ratio1

11.55 %


11.44 %


11.09 %


11.04 %


10.62 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.74 %


10.62 %


10.30 %


10.24 %


9.92 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.74 %


10.62 %


10.30 %


10.24 %


9.92 %

Leverage Ratio1

9.49 %


9.41 %


9.17 %


9.23 %


14.13 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

7.16 %


7.02 %


6.82 %


6.91 %


7.08 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$ 5.36


$ 5.26


$ 5.07


$ 5.00


$ 4.90











Asset Quality Data










Non-performing Assets

$ 17,171


$ 17,378


$ 10,589


$ 6,675


$ 7,250

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.60 %


0.60 %


0.37 %


0.24 %


0.27 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.76 %


0.78 %


0.48 %


0.31 %


0.34 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$ 26,435


$ 26,542


$ 26,288


$ 23,842


$ 23,767

ACLL to Total Loans6

1.17 %


1.20 %


1.20 %


1.06 %


1.06 %

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

153.95 %


152.73 %


248.26 %


357.18 %


327.82 %

Net chargeoffs (recoveries)

$ 252


$ (28)


$ (20)


$ 70


$ 195











(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(6) - The historical ratios have not been recast for the reclassification of loans held for sale.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 128,802


$ 1,300


4.02 %


$ 63,572


$ 405


2.53 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


138,168


1,540


4.43 %


88,632


951


4.26 %

Tax-Exempt


44,958


486


4.30 %


38,269


362


3.75 %

Total Securities


183,126


2,026


4.40 %


126,901


1,313


4.10 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


311,928


3,326


4.24 %


190,473


1,718


3.58 %

Total Loans (3)(4)


2,327,829


37,082


6.34 %


1,411,129


21,461


6.03 %

Total Earning Assets


2,639,757


40,408


6.09 %


1,601,602


23,179


5.74 %

Other Assets


202,693






138,537





Total Assets


$ 2,842,450






$ 1,740,139





Interest bearing demand(5)


$ 537,856


$ 3,043


2.25 %


$ 328,342


$ 1,746


2.11 %

Money market demand(5)


567,593


3,139


2.20 %


367,821


2,287


2.47 %

Time deposits(5)


607,231


6,641


4.35 %


348,580


3,412


3.88 %

Total Borrowings


153,117


1,938


5.04 %


113,492


1,342


4.69 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,865,797


14,761


3.15 %


1,158,235


8,787


3.01 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)


665,276






371,051





Total Cost of Funds


$ 2,531,073


$ 14,761


2.32 %


$ 1,529,286


$ 8,787


2.28 %

Other Liabilities


32,493






28,244





Total Liabilities


$ 2,563,566






$ 1,557,530





Shareholders' Equity


$ 278,884






$ 182,609





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,842,450






$ 1,740,139





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




25,647


2.94 %




14,392


2.73 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(102)






(76)



Net Interest Income




$ 25,545






$ 14,316



Net Interest Margin






3.85 %






3.55 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale

(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 128,802


$ 1,300


4.02 %


$ 114,383


$ 1,296


4.51 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


138,168


1,540


4.43 %


133,443


1,683


5.02 %

Tax-Exempt


44,958


486


4.30 %


42,800


453


4.21 %

Total Securities


183,126


2,026


4.40 %


176,243


2,136


4.82 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


311,928


3,326


4.24 %


290,626


3,432


4.70 %

Total Loans (3)(4)


2,327,829


37,082


6.34 %


2,313,228


36,856


6.34 %

Total Earning Assets


2,639,757


40,408


6.09 %


2,603,854


40,288


6.16 %

Other Assets


202,693






208,407





Total Assets


$ 2,842,450






$ 2,812,261





Interest bearing demand(5)


$ 537,856


3,043


2.25 %


$ 497,100


$ 2,902


2.32 %

Money market demand(5)


567,593


3,139


2.20 %


580,766


3,396


2.33 %

Time deposits(5)


607,231


6,641


4.35 %


613,402


6,993


4.54 %

Total Borrowings


153,117


1,938


5.04 %


153,699


1,922


4.97 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,865,797


14,761


3.15 %


1,844,967


15,213


3.28 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)


665,276






659,825





Total Cost of Funds


$ 2,531,073


$ 14,761


2.32 %


$ 2,504,792


$ 15,213


2.42 %

Other Liabilities


32,493






33,534





Total Liabilities


$ 2,563,566






$ 2,538,326





Shareholders' Equity


$ 278,884






$ 273,935





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,842,450






$ 2,812,261





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




25,647


2.94 %




25,075


2.88 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(102)






(94)



Net Interest Income




$ 25,545






$ 24,981



Net Interest Margin






3.85 %






3.82 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale

(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 111,790


$ 4,890


4.37 %


$ 55,501


$ 1,966


3.54 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


128,140


6,206


4.84 %


84,860


3,260


3.84 %

Tax-Exempt


43,134


1,839


4.26 %


38,591


1,495


3.87 %

Total Securities


171,274


8,045


4.70 %


123,451


4,755


3.85 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


283,064


12,935


4.57 %


178,952


6,721


3.76 %

Total Loans (3)(4)


2,290,618


146,175


6.38 %


1,071,864


58,791


5.48 %

Total Earning Assets


2,573,682


159,110


6.18 %


1,250,816


65,512


5.24 %

Other Assets


205,568






106,267





Total Assets


$ 2,779,250






$ 1,357,083





Interest bearing demand(5)


$ 476,686


$ 10,344


2.17 %


$ 269,615


$ 5,684


2.11 %

Money market demand(5)


579,232


12,981


2.24 %


278,418


7,053


2.53 %

Time deposits(5)


617,894


27,708


4.48 %


301,101


9,901


3.29 %

Total Borrowings


149,572


7,797


5.21 %


90,468


3,849


4.25 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,823,384


58,830


3.23 %


939,602


26,487


2.82 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)


653,966






245,703





Total Cost of Funds


$ 2,477,350


$ 58,830


2.37 %


$ 1,185,305


$ 26,487


2.23 %

Other Liabilities


29,515






19,850





Total Liabilities


$ 2,506,865






$ 1,205,155





Shareholders' Equity


$ 272,385






$ 151,928





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,779,250






$ 1,357,083





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




100,280


2.95 %




39,025


2.42 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(386)






(314)



Net Interest Income




$ 99,894






$ 38,711



Net Interest Margin






3.88 %






3.09 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale

(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Agriculture and farmland loans


$ 67,741


$ 65,166


$ 66,937


$ 67,359


$ 65,861

Construction loans


158,296


175,373


201,174


194,391


178,483

Commercial & industrial loans


252,163


241,597


247,190


218,724


238,343

Commercial real estate loans











Multifamily


217,331


212,444


199,740


190,146


180,788

Owner occupied


493,906


500,643


492,065


489,467


501,732

Non-owner occupied


658,615


626,030


610,649


589,731


580,972

Residential real estate loans











First liens


399,476


400,869


400,098


403,300


402,433

Second liens and lines of credit


78,410


73,591


71,168


71,060


70,747

Consumer and other loans


17,087


17,498


15,514


16,810


16,756

Municipal loans


3,886


4,296


4,362


4,473


5,244



2,346,911


2,317,507


2,308,897


2,245,461


2,241,359

Deferred costs


645


634


478


356


174

Total loans receivable


2,347,556


2,318,141


2,309,375


2,245,817


2,241,533

Less: Loans held for sale


91,807


102,273


116,178


115,898


113,249

Loans Held for Investment


$ 2,255,749


$ 2,215,868


$ 2,193,197


$ 2,129,919


$ 2,128,284












LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)














December 31, 2024



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









US Government Agency securities


$ 13,017


$ 56


$ 13,073



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


51,254


(4,053)


47,201



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


88,289


(3,506)


84,783



Other securities


542


(9)


533





$ 153,102


$ (7,512)


$ 145,590














Amortized
Cost


Net Unrealized
Losses


Fair Value


Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$ 15,250


$ (984)


$ 14,266


$ (459)

Structured mortgage-backed securities


16,717


(699)


16,018


-



$ 31,967


$ (1,683)


$ 30,284


$ (459)












December 31, 2023



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









US Government Agency securities


$ 12,711


$ 274


$ 12,985



US Government Treasury securities


4,925


17


4,942



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


49,640


(2,595)


47,045



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


50,795


(2,614)


48,181



Other securities


2,301


36


2,337





$ 120,372


$ (4,882)


$ 115,490














Amortized
Cost


Net Unrealized
Losses


Fair Value


Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$ 15,000


$ (1,592)


$ 13,408


$ (512)

Structured mortgage-backed securities


21,735


(907)


20,828


-



$ 36,735


$ (2,499)


$ 34,236


$ (512)










LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$ 686,510


$ 687,536


$ 692,095


$ 653,719


$ 655,953

Demand, interest-bearing


537,546


547,099


488,043


447,412


438,765

Money market and savings


553,807


585,395


582,561


591,982


577,448

Time deposits, $250 and over


167,165


169,616


156,621


147,898


134,324

Time deposits, other


405,493


401,976


393,603


398,365


372,572

Brokered deposits


103,615


75,000


144,429


146,653


119,411



2,454,136


2,466,622


2,457,352


2,386,029


2,298,473

Less: Deposits held for sale


93,554


93,970


96,840


105,628


99,674

Total deposits


$ 2,360,582


$ 2,372,652


$ 2,360,512


$ 2,280,401


$ 2,198,799























Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$ 665,276


$ 659,825


$ 657,939


$ 632,637


$ 371,051

Demand, interest-bearing


537,856


497,100


446,109


424,781


328,342

Money market and savings


567,593


580,766


581,223


587,455


367,821

Time deposits


568,615


560,815


547,582


518,929


317,747

Brokered deposits


38,616


52,587


95,337


89,263


30,832

Total deposits


$ 2,377,956


$ 2,351,093


$ 2,328,190


$ 2,253,065


$ 1,415,793

Balances in table above include deposits held for sale

Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets


For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024


9/30/2024


12/31/2023


12/31/2024


12/31/2023

Net income (loss)

$ 7,584


$ 7,095


$ (12,997)


$ 26,209


$ (11,968)

Average assets

2,842,450


2,812,261


1,740,139


2,779,250


1,357,083

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.06 %


1.00 %


-2.96 %


0.94 %


-0.88 %

Net income (loss)

7,584


7,095


(12,997)


26,209


(11,968)

Net losses on sale of securities

-


-


-


(4)


2,370

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-


1


(498)

Merger & restructuring expenses

56


171


9,496


914


11,176

Tax effect at 21%

(12)


(36)


(1,994)


(192)


(2,347)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

-


-


9,694


-


9,694

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


(2,036)


-


(2,036)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

7,628


7,230


2,163


26,928


6,391

Average assets

2,842,450


2,812,261


1,740,139


2,779,250


1,357,083

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

1.07 %


1.02 %


0.49 %


0.97 %


0.47 %











Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity


For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024


9/30/2024


12/31/2023


12/31/2024


12/31/2023

Net income (loss)

$ 7,584


$ 7,095


$ (12,997)


$ 26,209


$ (11,968)

Average shareholders' equity

278,884


273,935


182,609


272,385


151,928

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

10.82 %


10.30 %


-28.24 %


9.62 %


-7.88 %

Net income (loss)

7,584


7,095


(12,997)


26,209


(11,968)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

-


-


-


(4)


2,370

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-


1


(498)

Merger & restructuring expenses

56


171


9,496


914


11,176

Tax effect at 21%

(12)


(36)


(1,994)


(192)


(2,347)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

-


-


9,694


-


9,694

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


(2,036)


-


(2,036)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

7,628


7,230


2,163


26,928


6,391

Average shareholders' equity

278,884


273,935


182,609


272,385


151,928

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

10.88 %


10.50 %


4.70 %


9.89 %


4.21 %











Adjusted Efficiency Ratio


For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024


9/30/2024


12/31/2023


12/31/2024


12/31/2023

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

65.04 %


66.71 %


143.86 %


68.87 %


115.16 %

Net interest income

$ 25,545


$ 24,981


$ 14,316


$ 99,894


$ 38,711

Noninterest income

2,594


2,680


1,175


8,862


1,087

Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities

-


-


-


4


(2,370)

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

28,139


27,661


15,491


108,752


42,168

Total noninterest expense

18,302


18,452


22,285


74,904


45,832

Less: Merger & restructuring expenses

56


171


9,496


914


11,176

Adjusted non-interest expense

18,246


18,281


12,789


73,990


34,656

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

64.84 %


66.09 %


82.56 %


68.04 %


82.19 %











Adjusted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2024


9/30/2024


12/31/2023


12/31/2024


12/31/2023

GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Basic

$ 0.20


$ 0.19


$ (0.56)


$ 0.71


$ (0.67)

GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted

$ 0.20


$ 0.19


$ (0.56)


$ 0.71


$ (0.67)

Net Income (Loss)

$ 7,584


$ 7,095


$ (12,997)


$ 26,209


$ (11,968)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

-


-


-


(4)


2,370

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-


1


(498)

Merger & restructuring expenses

56


171


9,496


914


11,176

Tax effect at 21%

(12)


(36)


(1,994)


(192)


(2,347)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

-


-


9,694


-


9,694

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


(2,036)


-


(2,036)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

7,628


7,230


2,163


26,928


6,391

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.21


$ 0.20


$ 0.09


$ 0.73


$ 0.36

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.21


$ 0.19


$ 0.09


$ 0.73


$ 0.36











Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


12/31/2023

Tangible Common Equity






(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

Total shareholders' equity


$ 280,221


$ 277,353


$ 271,409


$ 268,243


$ 265,796

Adjustments:











Goodwill


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(56,968)


(56,968)

Other intangible assets


(20,955)


(22,118)


(23,323)


(24,526)


(25,733)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$ 200,460


$ 196,429


$ 189,280


$ 186,749


$ 183,095

Common shares outstanding


37,370,917


37,361,560


37,356,278


37,348,151


37,340,700

Book value per common share


$ 7.50


$ 7.42


$ 7.27


$ 7.18


$ 7.12

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)


$ 5.36


$ 5.26


$ 5.07


$ 5.00


$ 4.90

Tangible Assets











Total assets


$ 2,881,334


$ 2,879,941


$ 2,858,593


$ 2,785,669


$ 2,669,325

Adjustments:











Goodwill


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(56,968)


(56,968)

Other intangible assets


(20,955)


(22,118)


(23,323)


(24,526)


(25,733)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


$ 2,801,573


$ 2,799,017


$ 2,776,464


$ 2,704,175


$ 2,586,624

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (Non-GAAP)


7.16 %


7.02 %


6.82 %


6.91 %


7.08 %












Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2024


9/30/2024


12/31/2023


12/31/2024


12/31/2023

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 7,584


$ 7,095


$ (12,997)


$ 26,209


$ (11,968)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

-


-


-


(4)


2,370

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-


1


(498)

Merger & restructuring expenses

56


171


9,496


914


11,176

Tax effect at 21%

(12)


(36)


(1,994)


(192)


(2,347)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

7,628


7,230


(5,495)


26,928


(1,267)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,121


2,030


(3,641)


7,386


(3,361)

Provision for credit losses

132


84


9,844


257


9,295

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

12


36


1,994


191


2,845

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 9,893


$ 9,380


$ 2,702


$ 34,762


$ 7,512











Contact:
Nicole Davis
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
717.803.8895
[email protected]

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.