Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923659 | ISIN: US6695491075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.01.25
21:44 Uhr
25,870 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2025 22:18 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norwood Financial Corp announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Net interest margin increased 5 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 11 basis points over the prior year.
  • Loans grew at an 9% annualized rate during the fourth quarter.
  • Completed capital raise that supports our long-term strategy and repositions our investment portfolio to improve our yield on the portfolio.
  • Capital continues to improve due to recent equity offering and lower AOCI adjustment.

HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, "During the fourth quarter, we successfully completed a capital raise that enabled us to reposition our investment portfolio for improved yields on the portfolio in future periods. While we incurred a one-time $20 million loss as a result of this repositioning, we believe the portfolio is better positioned for the current and future interest rate environment. Excluding this loss, we performed well during the fourth quarter, delivering higher net interest income year-over-year for both the fourth quarter and the full year. As a result of these actions, we believe the Company is financially stronger and better protected from changes in interest rates and will enhance our future performance."

Selected Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024December 31, 2024
2024 2023 Change2024 2023 Change
Net interest income16,625 15,293 1,332 62,191 62,067 124
Net interest spread (fte)2.31% 2.23% 8 bps 2.17% 2.47% (30 bps)
Net interest margin (fte)3.04% 2.93% 11 bps 2.91% 3.06% (15 bps)
Net income (loss)(12,651)355 (13,006)(160)16,759 (16,919)
Diluted earnings per share(1.54)0.04 (1.41)(0.02)2.07 (2.09)
Return on average assets(2.19%)0.06% (225 bps)-0.01% 0.79% (80 bps)
Return on tangible equity(30.77%)1.01% (3,178 bps)(0.10%)11.66% (1,167 bps)

Discussion of financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024:
  • The Company has a net loss of $12.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This was $13 million lower than the same period last year due one-time $20 million loss incurred on the sale of securities during December.
  • Net interest income was higher during the fourth quarter of 2024 than 2023 as increases in asset yields outpaced increases in yields on liabilities.
  • Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the fourth quarter was 3.04% in 2024 compared to 2.93% in 2023.
Discussion of financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024:
  • The Company posted a had a net loss of $160 thousand, or -$0.02 per diluted share, for the full-fiscal year ended year December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $16.8 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended December in31. 2023. This loss was primarily due to a one-time $20 million loss incurred on the sale of securities during December 2024.
  • The full-year net interest margin was 2.91% in 2024 versus 3.06% in 2023. Deposit costs were higher in 2024, especially in the earlier part of the year, before the Federal Reserve began to cut rates.
  • Total non-interest expenses for 2024 were $48.6 million compared to $43.5 million in 2023. The increase was generally due to higher compensation and data processing costs.
  • Adjusted net income for the year was lower as higher net interest income and total other income was more than offset by an increase in total other expenses.
  • As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.317 billion, compared to $2.201 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans receivable were $1.693 billion, total deposits were $1.859 billion, and stockholders' equity was $213.5 million.
  • Tangible Common Equity was 8.05% as of December 31, 2024, versus 6.98% at the end of 2023.
The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude the one-time $20.0 million net realized loss incurred in the fourth quarter as a result of the repositioning of our investment portfolio. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024December 31, 2024
2024 2023 Change2024 2023 Change
Adjusted net income3,119 355 2,764 15,610 16,759 (1,149)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share0.38 0.04 0.34 1.93 2.07 (0.14)
Adjusted return on average assets0.54% 0.06% 48 bps0.69% 0.79% (10 bps)
Adjusted return on tangible equity7.59% 1.01% 654 bps9.97% 11.66% (169 bps)


Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from 16 offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and 14 offices in 4 Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company's stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "NWFL".

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity, all of which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Adjusted values were derived by reversing the effect of loss on sale of securities in 2024 along with the attendant tax effect. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity ensures comparability of these measures as the portfolio restructuring is not something the Company expects to be a recurring event.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Net (loss) income$(12,651) $355 $(160) $16,759
Average assets 2,299,732 2,166,821 2,250,171 2,128,570
Return on average assets (annualized) -2.19% 0.06% -0.01% 0.79%
Net (loss) income (12,651) 355 (160) 16,759
Net realized losses on sale of securities 19,962 0 19,962 0
Tax effect at 21% (4,192) 0 (4,192) 0
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,119 355 15,610 16,759
Average assets 2,299,732 2,166,821 2,250,171 2,128,570
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP) 0.54% 0.06% 0.69% 0.79%
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Net (loss) income$(12,651) $355 $(160) $16,759
Average shareholders' equity 192,981 168,317 185,952 173,273
Average intangible assets 29,424 29,495 29,449 29,526
Average tangible shareholders' equity 163,557 138,822 156,503 143,747
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized) -30.77% 1.01% -0.10% 11.66%
Net (loss) income (12,651) 355 (160) 16,759
Net realized losses on sale of securities 19,962 0 19,962 0
Tax effect at 21% (4,192) 0 (4,192) 0
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,119 355 15,610 16,759
Average tangible shareholders' equity 163,557 138,822 156,503 143,747
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP) 7.59% 1.01% 9.97% 11.66%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024 2023 2024 2023
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic$(1.54) $0.04 $(0.02) $2.08
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted$(1.54) $0.04 $(0.02) $2.07
Net (Loss) Income (12,651) 355 (160) 16,759
Net realized losses on sale of securities 19,962 0 19,962 0
Tax effect at 21% (4,192) 0 (4,192) 0
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,119 355 15,610 16,759
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)$0.38 $0.04 $1.93 $2.08
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)$0.38 $0.04 $1.93 $2.07


The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Tangible Book Value
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2024 2023
Total shareholders' equity 213,508 181,070
Adjustments:
Goodwill (29,266) (29,266)
Other intangible assets (152) (221)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 184,090 151,583
Common shares outstanding 9,272,906 8,110,157
Book value per common share 23.02 22.33
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) 19.85 18.69


Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words "believes", "anticipates", "contemplates", "expects", "bode", "future performance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
December 31
2024 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $27,562 $28,533
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 44,777 37,587
Cash and cash equivalents 72,339 66,120
Securities available for sale 397,846 406,259
Loans receivable 1,713,638 1,603,618
Less: Allowance for credit losses 19,843 18,968
Net loans receivable 1,693,795 1,584,650
Regulatory stock, at cost 13,366 7,318
Bank premises and equipment, net 19,657 17,838
Bank owned life insurance 46,657 46,439
Foreclosed real estate owned - 97
Accrued interest receivable 8,466 8,123
Deferred tax assets, net 17,696 21,353
Goodwill 29,266 29,266
Other intangible assets 152 221
Other assets 18,222 13,395
TOTAL ASSETS $2,317,462 $2,201,079
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand $381,479 $399,545
Interest-bearing 1,477,684 1,395,614
Total deposits 1,859,163 1,795,159
Short-term borrowings 113,069 74,076
Other borrowings 101,793 124,236
Accrued interest payable 12,615 10,510
Other liabilities 17,314 16,028
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,103,954 2,020,009
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares- -
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,
issued: 2024: 9,487,067 shares, 2023: 8,310,847 shares 949 831
Surplus 98,513 97,700
Retained earnings 152,964 135,284
Treasury stock, at cost: 2024: 214,161 shares, 2023: 200,690 shares(5,797) (5,397)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,121) (47,348)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 213,508 181,070
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $2,317,462 $2,201,079
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024 2023 2024 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees$ 26,122 $ 23,328 $ 99,388 $ 85,209
Securities 2,789 2,504 10,424 9,922
Other 574 253 2,768 409
Total Interest income 29,485 26,085 112,580 95,540
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 10,984 8,910 42,334 26,029
Short-term borrowings 348 346 1,363 3,048
Other borrowings 1,528 1,536 6,692 4,396
Total Interest expense 12,860 10,792 50,389 33,473
NET INTEREST INCOME 16,625 15,293 62,191 62,067
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $ 1,604 $6,116 $ 2,673 $5,548
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 15,021 9,177 59,518 56,519
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees 1,595 1,421 5,959 5,613
Income from fiduciary activities 224 210 943 898
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities (19,962) - (19,962) (209)
Gains on sales of loans, net 50 36 195 63
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - 66 32 80
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 275 242 1,056 1,012
Other 159 148 626 667
Total other income (17,659) 2,123 (11,151) 8,124
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits 6,690 5,672 25,018 23,565
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,291 1,265 5,049 5,083
Data processing and related operations 1,312 877 4,520 3,342
Taxes, other than income 163 77 615 566
Professional fees 504 544 2,173 1,676
FDIC Insurance assessment 335 287 1,344 985
Foreclosed real estate 9 17 54 129
Amortization of intangibles 15 19 69 85
Other 3,100 2,091 9,783 8,066
Total other expenses 13,419 10,849 48,625 43,497
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (16,057) 451 (258) 21,146
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (3,406) 96 (98) 4,387
NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (12,651)$ 355 $ (160)$ 16,759
Basic (loss) earnings per share$ (1.54)$ 0.04 $ (0.02)$ 2.08
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$ (1.54)$ 0.04 $ (0.02)$ 2.07
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024September 30, 2024December 31, 2023
Average Average Average Average Average Average
BalanceInterest Rate BalanceInterest Rate BalanceInterest Rate
(2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$46,629 $574 4.90%$36,221 $497 5.46%$18,282 $253 5.49%
Securities available for sale:
Taxable 404,777 2,434 2.39 392,168 2,161 2.19 403,044 2,126 2.09
Tax-exempt (1) 65,628 449 2.72 67,563 461 2.71 70,049 479 2.71
Total securities available for sale (1) 470,405 2,883 2.44 459,731 2,622 2.27 473,093 2,605 2.18
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,690,650 26,246 6.18 1,651,921 25,575 6.16 1,605,496 23,422 5.79
Total interest-earning assets 2,207,684 29,703 5.35 2,147,873 28,694 5.31 2,096,871 26,280 4.97
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 27,283 28,193 27,791
Allowance for credit losses (18,741) (17,944) (16,728)
Other assets 83,506 78,344 58,231
Total non-interest earning assets 92,048 88,593 69,294
Total Assets $2,299,732 $2,236,466 $2,166,165
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and money market$528,330 $3,017 2.27 $461,897 $2,782 2.40 $463,792 $2,059 1.76
Savings 209,362 162 0.31 221,366 13 0.02 226,809 119 0.21
Time 764,819 7,805 4.06 734,235 7,758 4.20 679,587 6,732 3.93
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,502,511 10,984 2.91 1,417,498 10,553 2.96 1,370,188 8,910 2.58
Short-term borrowings 46,267 348 2.99 53,622 323 2.40 59,836 346 2.29
Other borrowings 133,620 1,528 4.55 146,357 1,680 4.57 131,071 1,536 4.65
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,682,398 12,860 3.04 1,617,477 12,556 3.09 1,561,095 10,792 2.74
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 394,001 400,314 411,434
Other liabilities 30,352 29,540 25,316
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 424,353 429,854 436,750
Stockholders' equity 192,981 189,135 168,320
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,299,732 $2,236,466 $2,166,165
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 16,843 2.31% 16,138 2.23% 15,488 2.23%
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (218) (207) (195)
Net interest income $16,625 $15,931 $15,293
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.04% 2.99% 2.93%
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
Year to Date
December 31, 2024September 30, 2024December 31, 2023
Average Average Average Average Average Average
BalanceInterest Rate BalanceInterest Rate BalanceInterest Rate
(2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$51,433 $2,768 5.38%$53,046 $2,194 5.52%$7,537 $409 5.43%
Securities available for sale:
Taxable 400,050 8,948 2.24 398,462 6,514 2.18 411,633 8,390 2.04
Tax-exempt (1) 68,041 1,868 2.75 68,852 1,419 2.75 70,598 1,940 2.75
Total securities available for sale (1) 468,091 10,816 2.31 467,314 7,933 2.27 482,231 10,330 2.14
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,646,128 99,815 6.06 1,631,179 73,569 6.02 1,565,665 85,550 5.46
Total interest-earning assets 2,165,652 113,399 5.24 2,151,539 83,696 5.20 2,055,433 96,289 4.68
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 26,629 26,409 26,633
Allowance for credit losses (18,450) (18,353) (18,122)
Other assets 76,340 73,935 64,626
Total non-interest earning assets 84,519 81,991 73,137
Total Assets $2,250,171 $2,233,530 $2,128,570
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and money market$476,106 $10,506 2.21 $460,579 $7,489 2.17 $466,329 $5,824 1.25
Savings 220,190 711 0.32 223,825 549 0.33 248,629 378 0.15
Time 744,895 31,117 4.18 738,205 23,311 4.22 610,726 19,827 3.25
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,441,191 42,334 2.94 1,422,609 31,349 2.94 1,325,684 26,029 1.96
Short-term borrowings 54,867 1,363 2.48 57,754 1,015 2.35 93,455 3,048 3.26
Other borrowings 146,195 6,692 4.58 150,418 5,165 4.59 94,931 4,396 4.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,642,253 50,389 3.07 1,630,781 37,529 3.07 1,514,070 33,473 2.21
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 393,616 391,479 418,631
Other liabilities 28,350 27,677 22,595
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 421,966 419,156 441,226
Stockholders' equity 185,952 183,593 173,274
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,250,171 $2,233,530 $2,128,570
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 63,010 2.17% 46,167 2.12% 62,816 2.47%
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (819) (601) (749)
Net interest income $62,191 $45,566 $62,067
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.91% 2.87% 3.06%
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31 2024 2023
Net interest income$16,625 $15,293
Net (loss) income (12,651) 355
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.31% 2.23%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.04% 2.93%
Return on average assets -2.19% 0.06%
Return on average equity -26.08% 0.84%
Return on average tangible equity -30.77% 1.01%
Basic (loss) earnings per share$(1.54) $0.04
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$(1.54) $0.04
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2024 2023
Net interest income$62,191 $62,067
Net (loss) income (160) 16,759
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.17% 2.47%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 2.91% 3.06%
Return on average assets -0.01% 0.79%
Return on average equity -0.09% 9.67%
Return on average tangible equity -0.10% 11.66%
Basic (loss) earnings per share$(0.02) $2.08
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$(0.02) $2.07
As of December 31 2024 2023
Total assets$2,317,462 $2,201,079
Total loans receivable 1,713,638 1,603,618
Allowance for credit losses 19,843 18,968
Total deposits 1,859,163 1,795,159
Stockholders' equity 213,508 181,070
Trust assets under management 205,097 192,374
Book value per share$23.02 $22.33
Tangible book value per share$19.85 $18.69
Equity to total assets 9.21% 8.23%
Allowance to total loans receivable 1.16% 1.18%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.46% 0.48%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34% 0.35%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31 September 30June 30 March 31 December 31
2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks$27,562 $47,072 $29,903 $19,519 $28,533
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 44,777 35,808 39,492 92,444 37,587
Cash and cash equivalents 72,339 82,880 69,395 111,963 66,120
Securities available for sale 397,846 396,891 397,578 398,374 406,259
Loans receivable 1,713,638 1,675,139 1,641,356 1,621,448 1,603,618
Less: Allowance for credit losses 19,843 18,699 17,807 18,020 18,968
Net loans receivable 1,693,795 1,656,440 1,623,549 1,603,428 1,584,650
Regulatory stock, at cost 13,366 6,329 6,443 6,545 7,318
Bank owned life insurance 46,657 46,382 46,121 45,869 46,439
Bank premises and equipment, net 19,657 18,503 18,264 18,057 17,838
Foreclosed real estate owned 0 0 0 97 97
Goodwill and other intangibles 29,418 29,433 29,449 29,468 29,487
Other assets 44,384 42,893 44,517 46,622 42,871
TOTAL ASSETS$2,317,462 $2,279,751 $2,235,316 $2,260,423 $2,201,079
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand$381,479 $420,967 $391,849 $383,362 $399,545
Interest-bearing deposits 1,477,684 1,434,284 1,419,323 1,455,636 1,395,614
Total deposits 1,859,163 1,855,251 1,811,172 1,838,998 1,795,159
Borrowings 214,862 197,412 210,422 211,234 198,312
Other liabilities 29,929 31,434 31,534 28,978 26,538
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,103,954 2,084,097 2,053,128 2,079,210 2,020,009
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 213,508 195,654 182,188 181,213 181,070
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,317,462 $2,279,751 $2,235,316 $2,260,423 $2,201,079
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31 September 30June 30 March 31 December 31
Three months ended 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees$26,122 $25,464 $24,121 $23,681 $23,328
Securities 2,789 2,526 2,584 2,526 2,504
Other 574 497 966 731 253
Total interest income 29,485 28,487 27,671 26,938 26,085
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 10,984 10,553 10,687 10,110 8,910
Borrowings 1,876 2,003 2,059 2,118 1,882
Total interest expense 12,860 12,556 12,746 12,228 10,792
NET INTEREST INCOME 16,625 15,931 14,925 14,710 15,293
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 1,604 1,345 347 (624) 6,116
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES 15,021 14,586 14,578 15,334 9,177
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees 1,595 1,517 1,504 1,343 1,421
Income from fiduciary activities 224 256 225 238 210
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities (19,962) - - - -
Gains on sales of loans, net 50 103 36 6 36
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - - 32 - 66
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 275 261 253 268 242
Other 159 158 157 151 148
Total other income (17,659) 2,295 2,207 2,006 2,123
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits 6,690 6,239 5,954 6,135 5,672
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,291 1,269 1,229 1,261 1,265
Foreclosed real estate 9 9 15 21 17
FDIC insurance assessment 335 339 309 361 287
Other 5,094 4,175 3,937 3,954 3,608
Total other expenses 13,419 12,031 11,444 11,732 10,849
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (16,057) 4,850 5,341 5,608 451
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (3,406) 1,006 1,128 1,175 96
NET (LOSS) INCOME$(12,651)$3,844 $4,213 $4,433 $355
Basic (loss) earnings per share$(1.54)$0.48 $0.52 $0.55 $0.04
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$(1.54)$0.48 $0.52 $0.55 $0.04
Book Value per share$23.02 $24.92 $23.26 $23.01 $22.99
Tangible Book Value per share 19.85 21.28 19.62 19.38 19.36
Return on average assets (annualized) -2.19% 0.68% 0.75% 0.80% 0.06%
Return on average equity (annualized) -26.08% 8.09% 9.41% 9.79% 0.84%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) -30.77% 9.58% 11.26% 11.68% 1.01%
Net interest spread (fte) 2.31% 2.23% 2.06% 2.06% 2.23%
Net interest margin (fte) 3.04% 2.99% 2.80% 2.79% 2.93%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.16% 1.12% 1.08% 1.11% 1.18%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.12% 0.08% 0.13% 0.08% 0.79%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.46% 0.47% 0.47% 0.23% 0.48%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34% 0.35% 0.34% 0.17% 0.35%

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.