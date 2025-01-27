Park National Bank: Park National Corporation reports 2024 results

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on March 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of February 14, 2025.

"Our consistent and measured growth stems from our team's absolute focus on meeting customer needs to produce meaningful results," said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. "Helping customers flourish remains our primary goal."

Park's net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $38.6 million, a 57.7 percent increase from $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.37, compared to $1.51 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Park's net income for the full year of 2024 was $151.4 million, a 19.5 percent increase from $126.7 million for the full year of 2023. Net income per diluted common share for the full year of 2024 was $9.32 compared to $7.80 for the full year of 2023.

Park's total loans increased 4.6 percent during 2024. Park's total deposits increased 1.3 percent during 2024, with an increase of 2.7 percent including off balance sheet deposits. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits contributed to Park's success in 2024.

"As we enter the new year, we look forward to the opportunity to deepen relationships with our customers, communities and all stakeholders," said Park President Matthew Miller. "Our bankers are dedicated to helping all those we serve achieve their financial goals and thrive in 2025."

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.8 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (1) Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe; (2) adverse changes in future economic and financial market conditions; (3) adverse changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas; (4) the financial health of our commercial borrowers; (5) adverse changes in federal, state and local governmental law and policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation, government shutdown, infrastructure spending and social programs; (6) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (7) our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (8) increased credit risk and higher credit losses resulting from loan concentrations; (9) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (10) changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by regulatory agencies; (11) Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; (12) Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and Park's reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected; (13) failures in or breaches of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers; (14) negative impacts on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; (15) effects of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses; (16) continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; (17) the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; (18) the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; (19) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (20) the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws that may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; (21) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems that may adversely affect the banking industry; and (22) other risk factors relating to the financial services industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

2024 2024 2023 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR 3Q '24 4Q '23 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 103,445 $ 101,114 $ 95,074 2.3 % 8.8 % Provision for credit losses 3,935 5,315 1,809 (26.0 ) % 117.5 % Other income 31,064 36,530 15,519 (15.0 ) % 100.2 % Other expense 83,241 85,681 79,043 (2.8 ) % 5.3 % Income before income taxes $ 47,333 $ 46,648 $ 29,741 1.5 % 59.2 % Income taxes 8,703 8,431 5,241 3.2 % 66.1 % Net income $ 38,630 $ 38,217 $ 24,500 1.1 % 57.7 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.39 $ 2.37 $ 1.52 0.8 % 57.2 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.37 2.35 1.51 0.9 % 57.0 % Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.06 1.06 1.05 - % 1.0 % Special cash dividend declared per common share 0.50 - - N.M. N.M. Book value per common share at period end 76.98 76.74 71.06 0.3 % 8.3 % Market price per common share at period end 171.43 167.98 132.86 2.1 % 29.0 % Market capitalization at period end 2,770,134 2,713,152 2,141,235 2.1 % 29.4 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,156,827 16,151,640 16,113,215 - % 0.3 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,283,701 16,264,393 16,216,562 0.1 % 0.4 % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,158,982 16,151,640 16,116,479 - % 0.3 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.54 % 1.53 % 0.98 % 0.7 % 57.1 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.32 % 12.56 % 8.81 % (1.9 ) % 39.8 % Yield on loans 6.21 % 6.24 % 5.84 % (0.5 ) % 6.3 % Yield on investment securities 3.46 % 3.74 % 3.88 % (7.5 ) % (10.8 ) % Yield on money market instruments 4.75 % 5.38 % 5.30 % (11.7 ) % (10.4 ) % Yield on interest earning assets 5.82 % 5.88 % 5.48 % (1.0 ) % 6.2 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.90 % 2.06 % 1.84 % (7.8 ) % 3.3 % Cost of borrowings 3.86 % 3.97 % 4.42 % (2.8 ) % (12.7 ) % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.99 % 2.15 % 2.01 % (7.4 ) % (1.0 ) % Net interest margin (g) 4.51 % 4.45 % 4.17 % 1.3 % 8.2 % Efficiency ratio (g) 61.60 % 61.98 % 70.93 % (0.6 ) % (13.2 ) % OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION: Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 66.89 $ 66.62 $ 60.87 0.4 % 9.9 % Average interest earning assets 9,176,540 9,100,594 9,120,407 0.8 % 0.6 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 51,268 51,963 31,550 (1.3 ) % 62.5 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 3Q '24 4Q '23 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,100,861 $ 1,233,297 $ 1,429,144 (10.7 ) % (23.0 ) % Loans 7,817,128 7,730,984 7,476,221 1.1 % 4.6 % Allowance for credit losses 87,966 87,237 83,745 0.8 % 5.0 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,032 163,320 164,247 (0.2 ) % (0.7 ) % Other real estate owned (OREO) 938 1,119 983 (16.2 ) % (4.6 ) % Total assets 9,805,350 9,903,049 9,836,453 (1.0 ) % (0.3 ) % Total deposits 8,143,526 8,214,671 8,042,566 (0.9 ) % 1.3 % Borrowings 280,083 306,964 517,329 (8.8 ) % (45.9 ) % Total shareholders' equity 1,243,848 1,239,413 1,145,293 0.4 % 8.6 % Tangible equity (d) 1,080,816 1,076,093 981,046 0.4 % 10.2 % Total nonperforming loans 69,932 71,541 61,118 (2.2 ) % 14.4 % Total nonperforming assets 70,870 72,660 62,101 (2.5 ) % 14.1 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 79.72 % 78.07 % 76.01 % 2.1 % 4.9 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.89 % 0.93 % 0.82 % (4.3 ) % 8.5 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.83 % (3.2 ) % 9.6 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.12 % - % 0.9 % Net loan charge-offs $ 3,206 $ 4,653 $ 2,666 (31.1 ) % 20.3 % Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.16 % 0.24 % 0.14 % (33.3 ) % 14.3 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 12.69 % 12.52 % 11.64 % 1.4 % 9.0 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 11.21 % 11.05 % 10.14 % 1.4 % 10.6 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 12.47 % 12.20 % 11.16 % 2.2 % 11.7 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.08 % 15.76 % 14.94 % 2.0 % 7.6 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 93.00 % 92.69 % 89.48 % 0.3 % 3.9 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Year months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 2024 2023 Percent change vs '23 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 398,019 $ 373,113 6.7 % Provision for credit losses 14,543 2,904 400.8 % Other income 122,588 92,634 32.3 % Other expense 321,339 309,239 3.9 % Income before income taxes $ 184,725 $ 153,604 20.3 % Income taxes 33,305 26,870 23.9 % Net income $ 151,420 $ 126,734 19.5 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 9.38 $ 7.84 19.6 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 9.32 7.80 19.5 % Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 4.24 4.20 1.0 % Special cash dividend declared per common share 0.50 - N.M. Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,143,708 16,163,500 (0.1 ) % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,244,797 16,250,019 - % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.53 % 1.27 % 20.5 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.65 % 11.55 % 9.5 % Yield on loans 6.14 % 5.55 % 10.6 % Yield on investment securities 3.74 % 3.73 % 0.3 % Yield on money market instruments 5.16 % 5.00 % 3.2 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.78 % 5.18 % 11.6 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.97 % 1.52 % 29.6 % Cost of borrowings 4.05 % 3.79 % 6.9 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 2.08 % 1.67 % 24.6 % Net interest margin (g) 4.41 % 4.11 % 7.3 % Efficiency ratio (g) 61.44 % 65.87 % (6.7 ) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Net loan charge-offs $ 10,322 $ 4,921 109.8 % Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.14 % 0.07 % 100.0 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Average shareholders' equity / Average Assets (b) 12.09 % 11.02 % 9.7 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.69 % 15.19 % 3.3 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 92.34 % 86.39 % 6.9 % OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION: Average interest earning assets 9,085,850 9,171,721 (0.9 ) % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 199,268 156,508 27.3 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Twelve Month Ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 120,870 $ 108,495 $ 467,602 $ 399,795 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 8,641 13,055 41,718 52,786 Tax-exempt 1,351 2,248 5,524 10,966 Other interest income 2,751 1,408 8,121 8,123 Total interest income 133,613 125,206 522,965 471,670 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 19,802 19,467 82,789 71,776 Time deposits 7,658 6,267 29,594 12,677 Interest on borrowings 2,708 4,398 12,563 14,104 Total interest expense 30,168 30,132 124,946 98,557 Net interest income 103,445 95,074 398,019 373,113 Provision for credit losses 3,935 1,809 14,543 2,904 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 99,510 93,265 383,476 370,209 Other income 31,064 15,519 122,588 92,634 Other expense 83,241 79,043 321,339 309,239 Income before income taxes 47,333 29,741 184,725 153,604 Income taxes 8,703 5,241 33,305 26,870 Net income $ 38,630 $ 24,500 $ 151,420 $ 126,734 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.39 $ 1.52 $ 9.38 $ 7.84 Net income - diluted $ 2.37 $ 1.51 $ 9.32 $ 7.80 Weighted average common shares - basic 16,156,827 16,113,215 16,143,708 16,163,500 Weighted average common shares - diluted 16,283,701 16,216,562 16,244,797 16,250,019 Cash dividends declared: Quarterly dividend $ 1.06 $ 1.05 $ 4.24 $ 4.20 Special dividend $ 0.50 $ - $ 0.50 $ -

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 122,363 $ 160,477 Money market instruments 38,203 57,791 Investment securities 1,100,861 1,429,144 Loans 7,817,128 7,476,221 Allowance for credit losses (87,966 ) (83,745 ) Loans, net 7,729,162 7,392,476 Bank premises and equipment, net 69,522 74,211 Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,032 164,247 Other real estate owned 938 983 Other assets 581,269 557,124 Total assets $ 9,805,350 $ 9,836,453 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,612,708 $ 2,628,234 Interest bearing 5,530,818 5,414,332 Total deposits 8,143,526 8,042,566 Borrowings 280,083 517,329 Other liabilities 137,893 131,265 Total liabilities $ 8,561,502 $ 8,691,160 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $ - $ - Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 463,706 463,280 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,243,848 $ 1,145,293 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,805,350 $ 9,836,453

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 122,949 $ 134,593 $ 129,070 $ 147,414 Money market instruments 230,591 105,425 157,292 162,544 Investment securities 1,167,467 1,544,942 1,265,680 1,716,037 Loans 7,757,229 7,387,512 7,627,419 7,222,479 Allowance for credit losses (87,608 ) (85,493 ) (85,930 ) (87,002 ) Loans, net 7,669,621 7,302,019 7,541,489 7,135,477 Bank premises and equipment, net 70,615 76,718 72,689 79,443 Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,221 164,466 163,669 164,960 Other real estate owned 1,079 1,342 1,192 1,654 Other assets 582,785 560,683 570,183 550,025 Total assets $ 10,008,328 $ 9,890,188 $ 9,901,264 $ 9,957,554 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,593,128 $ 2,694,148 $ 2,564,009 $ 2,814,259 Interest bearing 5,747,671 5,561,845 5,696,185 5,546,015 Total deposits 8,340,799 8,255,993 8,260,194 8,360,274 Borrowings 279,149 394,423 309,996 371,955 Other liabilities 140,700 136,046 133,954 128,182 Total liabilities $ 8,760,648 $ 8,786,462 $ 8,704,144 $ 8,860,411 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ - $ - $ - $ - Common shares 462,146 461,864 461,433 460,973 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (41,229 ) (108,219 ) (60,619 ) (98,154 ) Retained earnings 978,267 906,091 949,160 884,711 Treasury shares (151,504 ) (156,010 ) (152,854 ) (150,387 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,247,680 $ 1,103,726 $ 1,197,120 $ 1,097,143 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,008,328 $ 9,890,188 $ 9,901,264 $ 9,957,554

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 120,870 $ 120,203 $ 115,318 $ 111,211 $ 108,495 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 8,641 10,228 10,950 11,899 13,055 Tax-exempt 1,351 1,381 1,382 1,410 2,248 Other interest income 2,751 1,996 1,254 2,120 1,408 Total interest income 133,613 133,808 128,904 126,640 125,206 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 19,802 22,762 20,370 19,855 19,467 Time deposits 7,658 7,073 7,525 7,338 6,267 Interest on borrowings 2,708 2,859 3,172 3,824 4,398 Total interest expense 30,168 32,694 31,067 31,017 30,132 Net interest income 103,445 101,114 97,837 95,623 95,074 Provision for credit losses 3,935 5,315 3,113 2,180 1,809 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 99,510 95,799 94,724 93,443 93,265 Other income 31,064 36,530 28,794 26,200 15,519 Other expense 83,241 85,681 75,189 77,228 79,043 Income before income taxes 47,333 46,648 48,329 42,415 29,741 Income taxes 8,703 8,431 8,960 7,211 5,241 Net income $ 38,630 $ 38,217 $ 39,369 $ 35,204 $ 24,500 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.39 $ 2.37 $ 2.44 $ 2.18 $ 1.52 Net income - diluted $ 2.37 $ 2.35 $ 2.42 $ 2.17 $ 1.51

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 (in thousands) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 11,122 $ 10,615 $ 10,728 $ 10,024 $ 8,943 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,319 2,362 2,214 2,106 2,054 Other service income 3,277 3,036 2,906 2,524 2,349 Debit card fee income 6,511 6,539 6,580 6,243 6,583 Bank owned life insurance income 1,519 2,057 1,565 2,629 1,373 ATM fees 415 471 458 496 517 Pension settlement gain 365 5,783 - - - Loss on sale of debt securities, net (128 ) - - (398 ) (7,875 ) Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 1,852 1,557 358 (687 ) 353 Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,651 2,204 2,204 2,204 1,893 Miscellaneous 1,161 1,906 1,781 1,059 (671 ) Total other income $ 31,064 $ 36,530 $ 28,794 $ 26,200 $ 15,519 Other expense: Salaries $ 37,254 $ 38,370 $ 35,954 $ 35,733 $ 36,192 Employee benefits 10,129 10,162 9,873 11,560 10,088 Occupancy expense 2,929 3,731 2,975 3,181 3,344 Furniture and equipment expense 2,375 2,571 2,454 2,583 2,824 Data processing fees 10,450 11,764 9,542 8,808 9,605 Professional fees and services 10,465 7,842 6,022 6,817 7,015 Marketing 1,949 1,464 1,164 1,741 1,716 Insurance 1,600 1,640 1,777 1,718 1,708 Communication 1,104 955 1,002 1,036 993 State tax expense 1,145 1,116 1,129 1,110 1,158 Amortization of intangible assets 288 287 320 320 334 Foundation contributions - 2,000 - - 1,000 Miscellaneous 3,553 3,779 2,977 2,621 3,066 Total other expense $ 83,241 $ 85,681 $ 75,189 $ 77,228 $ 79,043

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021 - 383 - 6,090 - Charge-offs 18,334 10,863 9,133 5,093 10,304 Recoveries 8,012 5,942 6,758 8,441 27,246 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 10,322 4,921 2,375 (3,348 ) (16,942 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 14,543 2,904 4,557 (11,916 ) 12,054 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 87,966 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 87,966 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) - - - - 167 Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 678 Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,616 5,434 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 86,667 $ 78,762 $ 81,813 $ 81,581 $ 79,396 Total loans $ 7,817,128 $ 7,476,221 $ 7,141,891 $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 2,174 2,835 4,653 7,149 11,153 Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 360,056 Individually evaluated loans (k) 53,149 45,215 78,341 74,502 108,407 Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,761,805 $ 7,428,171 $ 7,058,897 $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.03 % (0.05 ) % (0.24 ) % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.19 % General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.20 % 1.19 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k) N.A. N.A. 20,134 28,323 20,788 Loans past due 90 days or more 1,754 859 1,281 1,607 1,458 Total nonperforming loans $ 69,932 $ 61,118 $ 101,111 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 Other real estate owned 938 983 1,354 775 1,431 Other nonperforming assets - - - 2,750 3,164 Total nonperforming assets $ 70,870 $ 62,101 $ 102,465 $ 106,177 $ 144,209 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.87 % 0.81 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.64 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.89 % 0.82 % 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.95 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.91 % 0.83 % 1.43 % 1.55 % 2.01 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.72 % 0.63 % 1.04 % 1.11 % 1.55 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 New nonaccrual loans 65,535 48,280 64,918 38,478 103,386 Resolved nonaccrual loans 57,616 67,717 57,944 83,124 76,098 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k) Unpaid principal balance $ 58,158 $ 47,564 $ 80,116 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 Prior charge-offs 5,009 2,349 1,775 624 655 Remaining principal balance 53,149 45,215 78,341 74,502 108,407 Specific reserves 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,616 5,434 Book value, after specific reserves $ 51,850 $ 40,232 $ 74,775 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net interest income $ 103,445 $ 101,114 $ 95,074 $ 398,019 $ 373,113 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 250 281 124 1,154 633 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 38 9 35 54 631 Net interest income - adjusted $ 103,157 $ 100,824 $ 94,915 $ 396,811 $ 371,849 Provision for credit losses $ 3,935 $ 5,315 $ 1,809 $ 14,543 $ 2,904 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships - (234 ) - (1,304 ) (788 ) Provision for credit losses - adjusted $ 3,935 $ 5,549 $ 1,809 $ 15,847 $ 3,692 Other income $ 31,064 $ 36,530 $ 15,519 $ 122,588 $ 92,634 less loss on sale of debt securities, net (128 ) - (7,875 ) (526 ) (7,875 ) less pension settlement gain 365 5,783 - 6,148 - less impact of strategic initiatives 117 - (1,038 ) 775 (1,038 ) less Vision related OREO valuation adjustments, net - 1 (370 ) 115 (370 ) less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 299 - 40 312 175 Other income - adjusted $ 30,411 $ 30,746 $ 24,762 $ 115,764 $ 101,742 Other expense $ 83,241 $ 85,681 $ 79,043 $ 321,339 $ 309,239 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 288 287 334 1,215 1,323 less Foundation contribution - 2,000 1,000 2,000 1,000 less special incentive - 1,700 - 1,700 - less building demolition costs 44 349 - 458 - less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 215 - - 215 100 Other expense - adjusted $ 82,694 $ 81,345 $ 77,709 $ 315,751 $ 306,816 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (83 ) $ (414 ) $ 2,188 $ (787 ) $ 1,991 Net income - reported $ 38,630 $ 38,217 $ 24,500 $ 151,420 $ 126,734 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 38,319 $ 36,659 $ 32,730 $ 148,459 $ 134,222 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.37 $ 2.35 $ 1.51 $ 9.32 $ 7.80 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 2.35 $ 2.25 $ 2.02 $ 9.14 $ 8.26 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.54 % 1.53 % 0.98 % 1.53 % 1.27 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.52 % 1.47 % 1.31 % 1.50 % 1.35 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.56 % 1.56 % 1.00 % 1.56 % 1.29 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.55 % 1.49 % 1.34 % 1.52 % 1.37 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.32 % 12.56 % 8.81 % 12.65 % 11.55 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 12.22 % 12.05 % 11.76 % 12.40 % 12.23 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 14.17 % 14.52 % 10.35 % 14.65 % 13.60 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 14.06 % 13.93 % 13.83 % 14.37 % 14.40 % Efficiency ratio (g) 61.60 % 61.98 % 70.93 % 61.44 % 65.87 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 61.63 % 61.55 % 64.48 % 61.31 % 64.28 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.51 % 4.45 % 4.17 % 4.41 % 4.11 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.50 % 4.43 % 4.17 % 4.39 % 4.09 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Reported measure uses net income (b) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, as appropriate (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,247,680 $ 1,210,565 $ 1,103,726 $ 1,197,120 $ 1,097,143 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 163,221 163,509 164,466 163,669 164,960 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,084,459 $ 1,047,056 $ 939,260 $ 1,033,451 $ 932,183 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,243,848 $ 1,239,413 $ 1,145,293 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,032 163,320 164,247 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,080,816 $ 1,076,093 $ 981,046 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 10,008,328 $ 9,920,633 $ 9,890,188 $ 9,901,264 $ 9,957,554 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 163,221 163,509 164,466 163,669 164,960 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,845,107 $ 9,757,124 $ 9,725,722 $ 9,737,595 $ 9,792,594 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,805,350 $ 9,903,049 $ 9,836,453 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,032 163,320 164,247 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,642,318 $ 9,739,729 $ 9,672,206 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest income $ 133,613 $ 133,808 $ 125,206 $ 522,965 $ 471,670 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 617 594 838 2,432 3,726 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 134,230 $ 134,402 $ 126,044 $ 525,397 $ 475,396 Interest expense 30,168 32,694 30,132 124,946 98,557 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 104,062 $ 101,708 $ 95,912 $ 400,451 $ 376,839 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. (j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.

RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net income $ 38,630 $ 38,217 $ 24,500 $ 151,420 $ 126,734 Plus: Income taxes 8,703 8,431 5,241 33,305 26,870 Plus: Provision for credit losses 3,935 5,315 1,809 14,543 2,904 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 51,268 $ 51,963 $ 31,550 $ 199,268 $ 156,508 (k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.



