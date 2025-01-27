Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
WKN: A0Q9XQ | ISIN: US03064D1081 | Ticker-Symbol: YAR
Tradegate
27.01.25
14:02 Uhr
20,800 Euro
-0,600
-2,80 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2025 22:30 Uhr
Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces 2024 Tax Treatment of Distributions

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the "Company" or "Americold"), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced the 2024 tax treatment of the Company's common stock distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

CUSIP 03064D108

Declared Paid Qualified Ordinary ROC Total
2023 Q4 Dividend12/12/2023 1/12/2024 0.1534 0.0666 0.2200
2024 Q1 Dividend3/7/2024 4/15/2024 - 0.1534 0.0666 0.2200
2024 Q2 Dividend5/21/2024 7/15/2024 - 0.1534 0.0666 0.2200
2024 Q3 Dividend9/1/2024 10/15/2024 - 0.1534 0.0666 0.2200
- 0.6134 0.2666 0.8800

The Company paid its fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $0.22 per share in calendar year 2024. The total amount of the 2023 fourth quarter dividend of $0.22 per share is included with the shareholders' 2024 distributions. The Company paid its fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.22 per share in calendar year 2025. The 2024 fourth quarter dividend will be included with the shareholders' 2025 distributions and is not included on the 2024 Form 1099.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.

Contacts:

Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: investor.relations@americold.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
