VIRTUALWARE SA: Virtualware announces uplisting process to Euronext Growth

Paris, 28 January 2025 - Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), a pioneer in 3D-driven enterprise software, today initiated its uplisting process to the Euronext Growth segment.

Speaking from Madrid, Unai Extremo, the company's CEO, emphasized that the move aims to enhance market liquidity and investor access.

Our uplisting to Euronext Growth is a calculated step in our Strategic Plan we made public a few months ago," Extremo said. "It reflects our commitment to providing greater liquidity and transparency to our shareholders."

The company expects receiving Euronext's approval for its listing application during the second quarter 2025, in accordance with the standard listing review process.

Euronext is a federation of exchanges comprising the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Oslo, Milan, Lisbon and Dublin markets. Meanwhile, Euronext Growth is the marketplace for high-potential SMEs seeking to access European capital. As a multilateral trading platform, it allows simultaneous trading across several European financial centers within Europe.

Virtualware, founded in 2004 and one of the leading European experts in immersive and 3D technology solutions, has been listed on Euronext Access Paris since April 2023.

Since the initial listing, the company's shares have increased in value by 23.33% and are currently trading at 7.40 euros. Virtualware's current market capitalisation is 33.6 million euros (35.01 million USD).

Over the past two decades, Virtualware has built sophisticated enterprise solutions for global conglomerates and institutions, including GE Vernova, Petronas, Volvo, Gestamp, Alstom, ADIF, Bosh, Biogen, Kessler Foundation, Invest Windsor Essex, McMaster University, and the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

During this period, its software solutions have become synonymous with cutting-edge 3D enterprise.

By providing comprehensive tools and expert support, such as VIROO and Simumatik, the company enables businesses and institutions to seamlessly integrate advanced visualization and simulation technologies such as extended reality (XR), digital twin, and virtual commissioning into their operational workflows.

In October 2024, Virtualware acquired Swedish company Simumatik, expanding its capabilities in digital twin and simulation tech. This acquisition aligns with the company's three-year Strategic Plan to support key industries such as energy, automotive, transportation, defense, manufacturing, education, and healthcare.

An independent research report by Litchfield Hills Research from the United States has reiterated a "Buy" recommendation with a target price of €12.00 per share.

The company's headquarters are in Bilbao, Spain, with offices in Orlando, US, Toronto, Canada, and in Skövde, Sweden.

LKS Next will act as the transaction listing sponsor for this uplisting process.

Safe Harbor

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. ("Virtualware" or the "Company") or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware's prior consent.