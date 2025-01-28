In line with its press release dated 19 December 2024, which mentions the reduction of operating costs and prudent management of its strong cash position, CARBIOS today launched a project to reorganize and reduce its workforce

This project concerns CARBIOS and its subsidiary CARBIOS 54 and could result in the elimination of around 40% of positions.

CARBIOS reaffirms its objective to build its PET biorecycling plant in Longlaville after having secured additional funding, in particular non-dilutive financings.

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 28 January 2025 (8:30 CET). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, has announced the initiation of a reorganisation project that could result in job cuts at CARBIOS and CARBIOS 54, potentially affecting approximately 40% of positions.

This project is part of the tightened control over spending previously announced on 19 December.

This reorganisation should contribute to enable CARBIOS to continue executing its technological, industrial and commercial strategy, as well as cautiously managing its solid cash position (€107m as of 31 December 2024) by reducing the Group's cash burn. CARBIOS is focussed towards achieving its objectives of signing its first commercial contracts during the first half of 2025 and towards securing financing to continue the construction of its first PET biorecycling plant in Longlaville.

The proposed reorganisation is among other things subject to an information-consultation procedure with the Social and Economic Committee (CSE).

