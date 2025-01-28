Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FN | ISIN: NO0013107490 | Ticker-Symbol: I8X0
Frankfurt
28.01.25
08:28 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 10:12 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA: Arbitration decision in favour of IDEX Biometrics

Finanznachrichten News

In the Prospectus published by IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") on 13 November 2024, IDEX informed that the Company had requested arbitration at the Oslo Chamber of Commerce concerning a receivable from a customer who had not yet paid. Zwipe AS ("Zwipe"), the customer in question, disclosed in its prospectus dated 4 December 2024 that it was in arbitration regarding a warranty dispute with IDEX related to the delivery of parts communicated in its annual report 2023 and that the total dispute amount was around NOK 7.1 million.

The Oslo Chamber of Commerce has on 27 January 2025, rendered its decision on the matter, which is a final resolution of the dispute. Zwipe has been ordered to pay USD 702,000 excl. VAT to lDEX plus late payment interest. The warranty counterclaim from Zwipe was dismissed in its entirety. Zwipe was further ordered to compensate IDEX for its legal costs, and pay for the full arbitration costs.

Zwipe shall pay IDEX the receivable and the award of legal fees within 14 days from the date of the decision.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations on 28 January 2025 at 10:05 (CET).

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, +47 91800186
Kristian Flaten, CFO, +47 95092322
E-mail:ir@idexbiometrics.com


About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com


Trademark Statement
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.