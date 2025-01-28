atNorth Joins UN Global Compact to Further Enhance its Commitment to Sustainability

The business is proud to join the initiative as part of its commitment to responsible business action.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has become a signatory of the United Nations' Global Compact as part of its ongoing commitment to business sustainability.

The UN Global Compact is a voluntary initiative that enables members to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world and involves an annual disclosure of responsible business practices.

Corporate responsibility is a core part of atNorth's business ethos and the company has evidenced this through its strategic Nordic locations, proprietary data center design, heat reuse programs and adherence to ISO14001 and ISO 45001 guidelines. These factors allow customers such as BNP Paribas and Shearwater Geoservices to decarbonize their IT workloads.

The business has been a strong voice on the topic of the environmental impact of the data center industry and is a member of several data center industry associations in addition to the Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord - a coalition united on carbon reduction in digital infrastructure and the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact that is an agreement to make data centers climate neutral by 2030.

By joining the UN Global Compact atNorth will continue to share insight into its sustainability journey as a whole and inspire the data center industry to not only mitigate its ecological risk but to strive towards positive and restorative environmental and community impact.

"As awareness of the environmental and social impact of digital infrastructure continues to grow, we are committed to raising the bar and leading by example as a responsible business within the data center industry", says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO atNorth. "By actively aligning with the globally recognized UN Global Compact we will provide a transparent account of our progress across the board."

atNorth recently appointed Cora Olsen, Director of Sustainability to lead the continuous development and implementation of the business's sustainability strategy which includes coordinating its alignment and reporting to the UN Global Compact's principles.

"Having recently joined atNorth, I am very impressed by the high level of ambition when it comes to sustainability. Becoming a signatory to the UN Global Compact is an important step forward to demonstrate our commitment to the global sustainability agenda" says Cora.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q1 2025 and Ballerup, Denmark in Q2 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunto

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

caroline@kitehillpr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/atnorth-joins-un-global-compact-to-further-enhance-its-commitment-to-sustainability,c4096525

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18907/4096525/3228689.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/joiningtheinitiative-twitter-ln,c3371957 JoiningTheInitiative Twitter LN https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/eyjolfur-magnus-kristinsson---landscape-small,c3371958 Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson - landscape small

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atnorth-joins-un-global-compact-to-further-enhance-its-commitment-to-sustainability-302361786.html