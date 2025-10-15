New UN Global Compact Network UK Report Launch - Trailblazers & Transformers: UK Business Sectors Redefining Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The UK is setting a global benchmark in sustainability, driven by businesses that increasingly recognise the competitive, reputational, and financial advantages of sustainable practices. However, progress is uneven across sectors, as each industry faces distinct environmental, social, and governance challenges shaped by differing operational, regulatory, and market priorities. Recognising these differences is crucial to developing targeted strategies, prioritising actions, and implementing practices that deliver measurable sustainability outcomes.

To support businesses in strengthening competitiveness and resilience, the UN Global Compact Network UK, in collaboration with University College London, Newcastle University, and Euromonitor, has launched the report 'Trailblazers & Transformers: UK Business Sectors Redefining Sustainability', examining how six high-impact sectors in the UK are performing against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Drawing on rigorous data and market insights, the report identifies sector-specific challenges, benchmarks performance, and presents actionable recommendations to support effective sustainability strategies.

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT

You can now download the full report to:

Gain in-depth analysis of UK business progress on the SDGs;

Access sector-specific insights to strengthen ESG performance and support the integration of sustainability into strategy and operations;

Understand cross-sector trends highlighting shared barriers, leadership gaps, and opportunities for collaboration and innovation;

Inform your company's sustainability strategy with evidence-based findings and global benchmark comparisons;

Leverage data-driven insights from UN Global Compact Communication on Progress (CoP) data, World Benchmarking Alliance benchmarks, policy context, and market trends to guide decision-making; and

Explore policy priorities that can shape the enabling environment to help businesses operate responsibly, compete globally, and unlock sustainable investment at scale.

You can find more information about the report here

