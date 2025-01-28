Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 11:10 Uhr
90 Leser
CIRRO Fulfillment recognized by Ministry of Trade in Turkey as a Trusted Fulfillment Service Provider in Germany

Finanznachrichten News

EUSKIRCHEN, Germany, Jan. 28, 2025, operating as Goodcang Logistics GmbH, has been named a Trusted Fulfillment Service Provider in Germany by the Turkish Ministry of Trade, joining an exclusive group of 42 recognized providers. This milestone, achieved through its partnership with MegaMerchant- a member of the Turkish Ministry of Trade's E-Commerce Consortium - underscores CIRRO Fulfillment's commitment to operational excellence and customer trust.

CIRRO Fulfillment's AMR (autonomous mobile robot) warehouse in Germany

The recognition reflects CIRRO Fulfillment's adherence to strict criteria, including advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Fulfillment Management Systems (FMS), seamless integration with global e-commerce platforms, and reporting capabilities adhering to EAN and GTIN standards. A rigorous audit by Ministry consultants highlighted the company's robust software and consistent service quality across German fulfillment centers.

Yaman Alpata, CEO of MegaMerchant, stated: "Our partnership with CIRRO Fulfillment has driven substantial sales growth and empowered Turkish e-commerce merchants globally. We anticipate similar recognition for fulfillment centers in the UK, U.S., and Czech Republic soon."

Charles Lu, Head of Business Development at CIRRO Fulfillment Europe, added: "We are honored to receive this recognition, which opens new opportunities for Turkish e-commerce companies to benefit from government incentives. We remain committed to delivering seamless, reliable, and cost-effective solutions while advancing initiatives that emphasize quality and operational excellence."

With Turkish e-exports projected to reach $8 billion by 2025, CIRRO Fulfillment is positioned to play a key role in supporting Turkish merchants' global growth and success.

About MegaMerchant

MegaMerchantis an e-export platform that provides legal, logistics and financial infrastructure services for brands in Turkey to reach abroad without any problems. It enables companies to deliver their products to their customers abroad via e-export.

For more information, please visit www.themegamerchant.com.

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillmentis a global leader in e-commerce fulfillment, providing advanced, scalable solutions for D2C and omnichannel businesses. The company delivers seamless, reliable, cost-effective logistics and fulfillment services worldwide.

For more information, please contact:
Email: yifan.chen@cirroglobal.com
Website: www.cirroglobal.com/fulfillment

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7187655-7a51-4eea-9124-ad7ec8285514


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
