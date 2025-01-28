ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM Announces Positive Topline Results of Phase 3 COMPETE Trial with ITM-11, a Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapy, in Patients with Grade 1 or Grade 2 Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs)

- Phase 3 clinical trial with ITM-11 met its primary endpoint, demonstrating clinically relevant and statistically significant benefit in Progression-Free Survival (PFS) compared to everolimus
- ITM plans to submit the COMPETE data for presentation at a future medical conference, with potential US regulatory submission anticipated in 2025
- ITM continues to advance a broad clinical pipeline, with multiple assets being investigated across seven different tumor types, including glioblastoma and clear cell renal cell carcinoma
Garching / Munich, January 28, 2025 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE
ITM Contact
Corporate Communications
Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500
Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com
Investor Relations
Ben Orzelek
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009
Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com
References:
- Baum RP, Kluge AW, Kulkarni H, et al. [(177)Lu-DOTA](0)-D-Phe(1)-Tyr(3)-Octreotide ((177)Lu-DOTATOC) For Peptide Receptor Radiotherapy in Patients with Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumours: A Phase-II Study. Theranostics. 2016;6(4):501-510.
Attachment
- 20250128_ITM_Top-Line Results of Phase 3 COMPETE Clinical Study with ITM-11 in GEP-NETs (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a642b70f-013b-49fe-8380-1feaf191c998)
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)