28.01.2025 11:10 Uhr
ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM Announces Positive Topline Results of Phase 3 COMPETE Trial with ITM-11, a Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapy, in Patients with Grade 1 or Grade 2 Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs)

Finanznachrichten News
  • Phase 3 clinical trial with ITM-11 met its primary endpoint, demonstrating clinically relevant and statistically significant benefit in Progression-Free Survival (PFS) compared to everolimus
  • ITM plans to submit the COMPETE data for presentation at a future medical conference, with potential US regulatory submission anticipated in 2025
  • ITM continues to advance a broad clinical pipeline, with multiple assets being investigated across seven different tumor types, including glioblastoma and clear cell renal cell carcinoma


Garching / Munich, January 28, 2025 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM Contact
Corporate Communications


Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500
Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

Investor Relations
Ben Orzelek
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009
Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com

References:

  1. Baum RP, Kluge AW, Kulkarni H, et al. [(177)Lu-DOTA](0)-D-Phe(1)-Tyr(3)-Octreotide ((177)Lu-DOTATOC) For Peptide Receptor Radiotherapy in Patients with Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumours: A Phase-II Study. Theranostics. 2016;6(4):501-510.

Attachment

  • 20250128_ITM_Top-Line Results of Phase 3 COMPETE Clinical Study with ITM-11 in GEP-NETs (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a642b70f-013b-49fe-8380-1feaf191c998)

