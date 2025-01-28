Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 11:18 Uhr
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Interim Results

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Interim Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

("Lonfin" or the "Company'")

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial statements for the six months ended 31December 2024

The Company today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2024 (the "Interim Statement").

Introduction

Shareholders were advised in December of the Board's intention to send out a circular in January setting out the process for returning cash to shareholders. This process is taking longer than expected due to having to obtain clearance for the circular from both the FCA in the UK and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa, and South African exchange control approval. We do not now expect to be able to send out the circular before the middle of February.

The process will have two stages: first a general meeting to approve the delisting of the Company's shares and the return of capital and then a High Court hearing to approve the capital reduction. Factoring in the notice period required for general meetings, and court timetables, the payout to shareholders will not happen before May.

The exact amount of the return of capital can only be finalised at the time of the High Court hearing, and is dependent on exchange rates when US Dollar denominated deposits mature, but is expected to be approximately 71p per share.

Results

Lonfin's net assets per share decreased by 0.3% to 71.4p at 31 December 2024 from 71.6p at 30 June 2024 as profits for the period were marginally less than the dividend paid to shareholders in the period.

We have sold all the General Portfolio Investments, realising a loss of £397,000 (compared to their market value at 30 June 2024), and remaining Strategic Investments, realising a loss of £111,000. As a consequence, dividend income has reduced to £165,000 from £241,000 last year. Cash balances arising from these sales have been held in short term, interest bearing, deposits in £ Sterling and US Dollars. Interest income of £355,000 and exchange gains of £482,000 were booked on those deposits in the period.

The profit before tax for the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the half year was £230,000 (2023: profit of £3,755,000), resulting in earnings per share after tax of 0.5p (2023: earnings per share 11.7p).

Strategic Investments

Western Selection PLC ("Western")

At 30 June 2024, the Group held 45,786 ordinary shares in Western, being 43.8% of the issued share capital of Western, with a carrying value of £36,000.

In August 2024 Western shareholders approved a final return of capital and a capital reduction. Western's issued share capital has reduced from 104,555 ordinary shares to one ordinary share which is owned by the Company. We received £93,000 from this capital reduction and the carrying value of this investment is now nil. Steps are now being taken to wind up Western.

Edward Beale and Warwick Marshall are non-executive directors of Western.

City Group Ltd ("City Group")

City Group has for many years provided company secretarial and head office finance services to the Company and other quoted companies, many of them related parties. The cessation of trade by the Company makes City Group unviable. To ensure continuation of the provision of services by City Group, Marshall Monteagle plc, a major customer of City Group, and a related party due to common directors and shareholders, has acquired City Group for £90,000, a loss of £167,000. This related party sale which was approved by the independent directors of the Company, and the independent directors of Marshall Monteagle plc, takes into account the closure costs that would otherwise have been incurred and, in part, reverses the gain on acquisition of the minority interest of £83,000 recognised last year.

General Portfolio

All of the stocks in the General portfolio were sold in the period generating cash of £16,751,000, realising a loss of £397,000 compared to their market value at 30 June 2024, and a profit of £1,453,000 compared to their historic cost. The cash balances were invested in US Dollar and £ Sterling short term deposits generating interest income of £355,000 and exchange gains of £482,000 in the period. Deposits of £10,800,000 and US$14,400,000 maturing in January 2025 were outstanding at 31 December 2024. The cash receivable on maturity of the US Dollar deposits will differ from their 31 December 2024 carrying value of £11,506,000 depending on exchange rates at their maturity dates.

Conclusion

The Board is working to return capital to shareholders as expeditiously as possible, while containing transaction costs. Shareholders will be kept fully informed.

28 January 2025

Statement of Directors' responsibility

The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

- the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2024, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim financial reporting', as adopted by the UK; and

- the Interim Statement includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Neither this Interim Statement nor any future interim statements of the Company will be posted to shareholders.

The Interim Statement is available as follows:

  • on the Company's website at www.city-group.com/london-finance-investment-group-plc/; and
  • by writing to City Group PLC, the Company Secretary, at Suite 1.01, Central Court, 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL.

This announcement contains information that was previously classified as inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC +44(0) 20 3709 8740

JSE Sponsor to the Company:

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited


Condensed Consolidated Statement of Total Comprehensive Income

Notes

Half year ended

Year Ended

31 December

30 June

2024

2023

2024

Restated

£000

£000

£000

Operating Income

Dividends receivable

165

241

614

Management service fees

111

192

361

Other income

837

25

138

(Loss)/Profit on disposal of Strategic Investments

(111)

-

3,183

(Loss)/Profit on disposal of General Portfolio Investments

7

(397)

52

403

605

510

4,699

Administrative expenses

Investment operations

(197)

(187)

(425)

Management services

(178)

(205)

(444)

Total administrative expenses

(375)

(392)

(869)

Operating profit

230

118

3,830

Unrealised changes in the carrying value of Strategic Investments

-

3,183

84

Unrealised changes in the carrying value of General Portfolio investments

7

-

453

512

Net interest income

-

1

6

Profit before taxation

230

3,755

4,432

Tax expense

(71)

(110)

(222)

Profit after taxation

159

3,645

4,210

Non-controlling interest

-

(6)

24

Profit attributable to shareholders

159

3,639

4,234

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders

159

3,639

4,234

Basic, Diluted and Headline earnings per share

0.5p

11.7p

13.6p

Interim dividend

-

0.60p

0.55p

Final dividend

-

-

0.60p

Total in respect of the period

-

0.60p

1.15p


Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Ordinary Share Capital

Share Premium Account

Unrealised Profits and Losses on Investments

Share of Retained profits and losses of Subsidiaries

Retained Realised Profits &Losses

Total

Non-Controlling Interests

Total Equity

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Period ended 31Dec 2024

Balances at 1 July 2024

1,560

2,320

1,850

160

16,453

22,343

-

22,343

Profit for the Period

-

-

(1,850)

(160)

2,169

159

-

159

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(1,850)

(160)

2,169

159

-

159

Issue of share capital

4

26

-

-

-

30

-

30

Dividends paid to shareholders

-

-

-

-

(187)

(187)

-

(187)

Balances at 31 Dec 2024

1,564

2,346

-

-

18,435

22,345

-

22,345

Ordinary Share Capital

Share Premium Account

Unrealised Profits and Losses on Investments

Share of Retained profits and losses of Subsidiaries

Retained Realised Profits & Losses

Total

Non-Controlling Interests

Total Equity

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Period ended 31 Dec 2023

Balances at 1 July 2023

1,560

2,320

225

4,906

9,472

18,483

157

18,640

Profit for the Period

-

-

1

1

454

456

6

462

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

3,183

-

-

3,183

-

3,183

Total comprehensive income

-

-

3,184

1

454

3,639

6

3,645

Dividends paid and total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-

-

(187)

(187)

-

(187)

Balances at 31 Dec 2023

1,560

2,320

3,409

4,907

9,739

21,935

163

22,098

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

31 December

30 June

Notes

2024

2023

2024

Restated

£000

£000

£000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

-

3

3

Strategic Investments at fair value through profit or loss

6

-

6,328

37

-

6,331

40

Current assets

Listed investments at fair value through profit or loss

6,7

-

16,736

14,032

Investments held for sale

-

-

50

Trade and other receivables

18

198

59

Accrued interest income on term cash deposits

183

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

22,401

211

9,460

22,602

16,864

23,601

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables falling due within one year

(105)

(97)

(149)

Corporation tax liability

(152)

(263)

(581)

(257)

(360)

(730)

Net Current Assets

22,345

16,785

22,871

Non-current liabilities

Deferred taxation

-

(1,018)

(568)

Total Assets less Total Liabilities

22,345

22,098

22,343

Capital and Reserves

Called up share capital

1,564

1,560

1,560

Share premium account

2,346

2,320

2,320

Unrealised profits and losses on investments

-

3,409

1,850

Share of retained profits and losses of subsidiaries

-

4,907

160

Company's retained realised profits and losses

18,435

9,739

16,453

Total Capital and Reserves attributable to owners

22,345

21,935

22,343

Non-controlling equity interest

-

163

-

22,345

22,098

22,343

Net assets per share

71.4p

70.3p

71.6p

Number of shares in issue

31,287,479

31,207,479

31,207,479


Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Half year ended

Year ended

31 December

30 June

2024

2023

2024

Restated

£000

£000

£000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

230

3,755

4,432

Adjustments for non-cash items-

Net finance (income)/expense

(355)

(1)

(6)

Depreciation charges

3

4

4

Depreciation on right of use of asset

-

11

11

Profit on early lease termination

-

(15)

(12)

Unrealised changes in the fair value of General Portfolio investments

-

(7)

1,925

Loss/(Profit) on sales of General Portfolio investments

397

(509)

(4,207)

Changes in the fair value of Western Selection

(56)

(3,183)

(1,816)

Loss/(profit) on disposal/acquisition of City Group

167

-

(83)

(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables

(242)

(98)

42

Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other payables

40

(54)

(2)

Taxes paid

(1,068)

(28)

(272)

Net cash outflow from operating activities

(884)

(125)

16

Cash flows from investment activity

Acquisition of general portfolio investments

(3,054)

(2,979)

(6,512)

Acquisition of other assets

-

(4)

(104)

Proceeds from disposal of current investments

16,689

2,256

8,891

Net (outflow)/inflow from disposal of strategic investments

(8)

-

6,291

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investment activity

13,627

(727)

8,566

Cash flows from financing

Net Interest received

355

1

6

Exercise of share options

30

-

-

Repayment of lease liabilities

-

(15)

(15)

Equity dividends paid

(187)

(187)

(374)

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing

198

(229)

(383)

Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

12,941

(1,053)

8,196

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period/year

9,460

1,264

1,264

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

22,401

211

9,460


Notes to the condensed financial statements

Basis of preparation

This condensed interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies contained in the Company's 2024 Annual Report and Accounts. This condensed interim financial report complies with the UK-adopted IAS 34 'Interim financial reporting'. The financial information contained in this report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The information contained in this interim financial report does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006. The statutory accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2024 have been reported on by the Company's auditors and have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors was unqualified.

New standards and interpretations

A number of new standards and amendments to standards and interpretations are effective for financial periods beginning after 1 January 2024 and have not been applied in preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. None of these are expected to have a significant effect on the financial statements of the Group.

Estimates and judgements

When preparing the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, management undertakes a number of judgements, estimates and assumptions about recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The actual results may differ from the judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management, and will seldom equal the estimated results. The judgements, estimates and assumptions applied in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainty, were the same as those applied in the Group's last annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024.

Earnings per share

Earnings per share are based on the profit on ordinary activities after taxation and non-controlling interests of £165,000 (2023: £3,639,000) and on 31,207,479 shares (2023: 31,207,479 shares) being the weighted average of number of shares in issue during the period. Options over 80,000 shares were exercised on 18 December 2024.

Reconciliation of headline earnings

Headline earnings are required to be disclosed by the JSE. Headline earnings per share are based on the profit attributable to the shareholders after tax and non-controlling interests of £165,000 (2023: £3,639,000) and on 31,207,479 shares (2023: 31,207,479 shares) being the weighted average of number of shares in issue during the period.

Going Concern

After making enquiries, the Board is satisfied that the Group will be able to operate for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Board considers it appropriate for the Group to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its financial statements.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties which could impact the Group's long-term performance and its performance over the remaining six months of the financial year include the following:

  • Costs associated with the return of capital to shareholders;
  • Exchange rates; and
  • Interest rates.

Reconciliation of net cash flow to movement in net debt

At start

Cash

Non-cash

At end of

of Period

Flow

Movement

Period

Half year ended

£000

£000

£000

£000

31December 2024

Cash at bank

9,460

12,941

-

22,401

Net cash and cash equivalents

9,460

12,941

-

22,401

31 December 2023

Cash at bank

1,264

(1,053)

-

211

Lease liability

(33)

15

18

-

Net cash and cash equivalents

1,231

(1,020)

18

211

30 June 2024

Cash at bank

1,264

8,196

-

9,460

Lease liability

(33)

15

18

-

Net cash and cash equivalents

1,231

8,211

18

9,460

Financial Instruments

Financial assets and liabilities are classified in their entirety into one of the three levels of the fair value hierarchy determined on the basis of the lowest input that is significant to the fair value measurement.

Listed prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities - Level 1.

Values other than listed prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) - Level 2.

Values for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is unobservable inputs) - Level 3.

The categories of financial instruments used by the Group are:

Fair Value

Half year ended

Year ended

Hierarchy Level

31 December

30 June

2024

2023

2024

Financial assets

£000

£000

£000

At fair value through profit or loss

Non-current investments (strategic investments)

2

-

6,328

-

Non-current investments (strategic investments)

3

-

-

37

At fair value through profit or loss

Current asset investments (listed investments)

1

-

16,736

14,032

Loans and receivables at amortised costs

Trade and other receivables (excluding non-financial assets)

n/a

-

180

44

Cash at bank

n/a

22,401

211

9,460

Financial liabilities

At amortised costs

Trade and other payables

n/a

(102)

(97)

(149)

Listed General portfolio investments at fair value through profit and loss

Half year ended

Year ended

31 December

30 June

2024

2023

2024

£000

£000

£000

Cost

12,182

11,154

11,154

Opening unrealised gains

1,850

4,342

4,342

Balance brought forward

14,032

15,496

15,496

Purchases

3,054

2,979

6,512

Sales proceeds

(16,689)

(2,256)

(8,891)

Realised gain on disposal

1,453

509

2,840

Net unrealised gains transferred to realised gain on disposal

(1,850)

(445)

(2,437)

Unrealised fair value gains in the period

-

453

512

Balance carried forward

-

16,736

14,032


