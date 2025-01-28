London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Interim Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28
London Finance & Investment Group PLC
("Lonfin" or the "Company'")
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial statements for the six months ended 31December 2024
The Company today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2024 (the "Interim Statement").
Introduction
Shareholders were advised in December of the Board's intention to send out a circular in January setting out the process for returning cash to shareholders. This process is taking longer than expected due to having to obtain clearance for the circular from both the FCA in the UK and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa, and South African exchange control approval. We do not now expect to be able to send out the circular before the middle of February.
The process will have two stages: first a general meeting to approve the delisting of the Company's shares and the return of capital and then a High Court hearing to approve the capital reduction. Factoring in the notice period required for general meetings, and court timetables, the payout to shareholders will not happen before May.
The exact amount of the return of capital can only be finalised at the time of the High Court hearing, and is dependent on exchange rates when US Dollar denominated deposits mature, but is expected to be approximately 71p per share.
Results
Lonfin's net assets per share decreased by 0.3% to 71.4p at 31 December 2024 from 71.6p at 30 June 2024 as profits for the period were marginally less than the dividend paid to shareholders in the period.
We have sold all the General Portfolio Investments, realising a loss of £397,000 (compared to their market value at 30 June 2024), and remaining Strategic Investments, realising a loss of £111,000. As a consequence, dividend income has reduced to £165,000 from £241,000 last year. Cash balances arising from these sales have been held in short term, interest bearing, deposits in £ Sterling and US Dollars. Interest income of £355,000 and exchange gains of £482,000 were booked on those deposits in the period.
The profit before tax for the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the half year was £230,000 (2023: profit of £3,755,000), resulting in earnings per share after tax of 0.5p (2023: earnings per share 11.7p).
Strategic Investments
Western Selection PLC ("Western")
At 30 June 2024, the Group held 45,786 ordinary shares in Western, being 43.8% of the issued share capital of Western, with a carrying value of £36,000.
In August 2024 Western shareholders approved a final return of capital and a capital reduction. Western's issued share capital has reduced from 104,555 ordinary shares to one ordinary share which is owned by the Company. We received £93,000 from this capital reduction and the carrying value of this investment is now nil. Steps are now being taken to wind up Western.
Edward Beale and Warwick Marshall are non-executive directors of Western.
City Group Ltd ("City Group")
City Group has for many years provided company secretarial and head office finance services to the Company and other quoted companies, many of them related parties. The cessation of trade by the Company makes City Group unviable. To ensure continuation of the provision of services by City Group, Marshall Monteagle plc, a major customer of City Group, and a related party due to common directors and shareholders, has acquired City Group for £90,000, a loss of £167,000. This related party sale which was approved by the independent directors of the Company, and the independent directors of Marshall Monteagle plc, takes into account the closure costs that would otherwise have been incurred and, in part, reverses the gain on acquisition of the minority interest of £83,000 recognised last year.
General Portfolio
All of the stocks in the General portfolio were sold in the period generating cash of £16,751,000, realising a loss of £397,000 compared to their market value at 30 June 2024, and a profit of £1,453,000 compared to their historic cost. The cash balances were invested in US Dollar and £ Sterling short term deposits generating interest income of £355,000 and exchange gains of £482,000 in the period. Deposits of £10,800,000 and US$14,400,000 maturing in January 2025 were outstanding at 31 December 2024. The cash receivable on maturity of the US Dollar deposits will differ from their 31 December 2024 carrying value of £11,506,000 depending on exchange rates at their maturity dates.
Conclusion
The Board is working to return capital to shareholders as expeditiously as possible, while containing transaction costs. Shareholders will be kept fully informed.
28 January 2025
Statement of Directors' responsibility
The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:
- the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2024, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim financial reporting', as adopted by the UK; and
- the Interim Statement includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Neither this Interim Statement nor any future interim statements of the Company will be posted to shareholders.
The Interim Statement is available as follows:
- on the Company's website at www.city-group.com/london-finance-investment-group-plc/; and
- by writing to City Group PLC, the Company Secretary, at Suite 1.01, Central Court, 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL.
This announcement contains information that was previously classified as inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
London Finance & Investment Group PLC +44(0) 20 3709 8740
JSE Sponsor to the Company:
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Total Comprehensive Income
Notes
Half year ended
Year Ended
31 December
30 June
2024
2023
2024
Restated
£000
£000
£000
Operating Income
Dividends receivable
165
241
614
Management service fees
111
192
361
Other income
837
25
138
(Loss)/Profit on disposal of Strategic Investments
(111)
-
3,183
(Loss)/Profit on disposal of General Portfolio Investments
7
(397)
52
403
605
510
4,699
Administrative expenses
Investment operations
(197)
(187)
(425)
Management services
(178)
(205)
(444)
Total administrative expenses
(375)
(392)
(869)
Operating profit
230
118
3,830
Unrealised changes in the carrying value of Strategic Investments
-
3,183
84
Unrealised changes in the carrying value of General Portfolio investments
7
-
453
512
Net interest income
-
1
6
Profit before taxation
230
3,755
4,432
Tax expense
(71)
(110)
(222)
Profit after taxation
159
3,645
4,210
Non-controlling interest
-
(6)
24
Profit attributable to shareholders
159
3,639
4,234
Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders
|
159
3,639
4,234
Basic, Diluted and Headline earnings per share
0.5p
11.7p
13.6p
Interim dividend
-
0.60p
0.55p
Final dividend
-
-
0.60p
Total in respect of the period
-
0.60p
1.15p
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Share Capital
Share Premium Account
Unrealised Profits and Losses on Investments
Share of Retained profits and losses of Subsidiaries
Retained Realised Profits &Losses
Total
Non-Controlling Interests
Total Equity
£000
£000
£000
£000
£000
£000
£000
£000
Period ended 31Dec 2024
Balances at 1 July 2024
1,560
2,320
1,850
160
16,453
22,343
-
22,343
Profit for the Period
-
-
(1,850)
(160)
2,169
159
-
159
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(1,850)
(160)
2,169
159
-
159
Issue of share capital
4
26
-
-
-
30
-
30
Dividends paid to shareholders
-
-
-
-
(187)
(187)
-
(187)
Balances at 31 Dec 2024
1,564
2,346
-
-
18,435
22,345
-
22,345
Ordinary Share Capital
Share Premium Account
Unrealised Profits and Losses on Investments
Share of Retained profits and losses of Subsidiaries
Retained Realised Profits & Losses
Total
Non-Controlling Interests
Total Equity
£000
£000
£000
£000
£000
£000
£000
£000
Period ended 31 Dec 2023
Balances at 1 July 2023
1,560
2,320
225
4,906
9,472
18,483
157
18,640
Profit for the Period
-
-
1
1
454
456
6
462
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
3,183
-
-
3,183
-
3,183
Total comprehensive income
-
-
3,184
1
454
3,639
6
3,645
Dividends paid and total transactions with shareholders
-
-
-
-
(187)
(187)
-
(187)
Balances at 31 Dec 2023
1,560
2,320
3,409
4,907
9,739
21,935
163
22,098
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
31 December
30 June
Notes
2024
2023
2024
Restated
£000
£000
£000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
-
3
3
Strategic Investments at fair value through profit or loss
6
-
6,328
37
-
6,331
40
Current assets
Listed investments at fair value through profit or loss
6,7
-
16,736
14,032
Investments held for sale
-
-
50
Trade and other receivables
18
198
59
Accrued interest income on term cash deposits
183
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
22,401
211
9,460
22,602
16,864
23,601
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables falling due within one year
(105)
(97)
(149)
Corporation tax liability
(152)
(263)
(581)
(257)
(360)
(730)
Net Current Assets
22,345
16,785
22,871
Non-current liabilities
Deferred taxation
-
(1,018)
(568)
Total Assets less Total Liabilities
22,345
22,098
22,343
Capital and Reserves
Called up share capital
1,564
1,560
1,560
Share premium account
2,346
2,320
2,320
Unrealised profits and losses on investments
-
3,409
1,850
Share of retained profits and losses of subsidiaries
-
4,907
160
Company's retained realised profits and losses
18,435
9,739
16,453
Total Capital and Reserves attributable to owners
22,345
21,935
22,343
Non-controlling equity interest
-
163
-
22,345
22,098
22,343
Net assets per share
71.4p
70.3p
71.6p
Number of shares in issue
31,287,479
31,207,479
31,207,479
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Half year ended
Year ended
31 December
30 June
2024
2023
2024
Restated
£000
£000
£000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
230
3,755
4,432
Adjustments for non-cash items-
Net finance (income)/expense
(355)
(1)
(6)
Depreciation charges
3
4
4
Depreciation on right of use of asset
-
11
11
Profit on early lease termination
-
(15)
(12)
Unrealised changes in the fair value of General Portfolio investments
-
(7)
1,925
Loss/(Profit) on sales of General Portfolio investments
397
(509)
(4,207)
Changes in the fair value of Western Selection
(56)
(3,183)
(1,816)
Loss/(profit) on disposal/acquisition of City Group
167
-
(83)
(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables
(242)
(98)
42
Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other payables
40
(54)
(2)
Taxes paid
(1,068)
(28)
(272)
Net cash outflow from operating activities
(884)
(125)
16
Cash flows from investment activity
Acquisition of general portfolio investments
(3,054)
(2,979)
(6,512)
Acquisition of other assets
-
(4)
(104)
Proceeds from disposal of current investments
16,689
2,256
8,891
Net (outflow)/inflow from disposal of strategic investments
(8)
-
6,291
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investment activity
13,627
(727)
8,566
Cash flows from financing
Net Interest received
355
1
6
Exercise of share options
30
-
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
-
(15)
(15)
Equity dividends paid
(187)
(187)
(374)
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing
198
(229)
(383)
Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
12,941
(1,053)
8,196
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period/year
9,460
1,264
1,264
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
22,401
211
9,460
Notes to the condensed financial statements
Basis of preparation
This condensed interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies contained in the Company's 2024 Annual Report and Accounts. This condensed interim financial report complies with the UK-adopted IAS 34 'Interim financial reporting'. The financial information contained in this report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The information contained in this interim financial report does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006. The statutory accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2024 have been reported on by the Company's auditors and have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors was unqualified.
New standards and interpretations
A number of new standards and amendments to standards and interpretations are effective for financial periods beginning after 1 January 2024 and have not been applied in preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. None of these are expected to have a significant effect on the financial statements of the Group.
Estimates and judgements
When preparing the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, management undertakes a number of judgements, estimates and assumptions about recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The actual results may differ from the judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management, and will seldom equal the estimated results. The judgements, estimates and assumptions applied in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainty, were the same as those applied in the Group's last annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024.
Earnings per share
Earnings per share are based on the profit on ordinary activities after taxation and non-controlling interests of £165,000 (2023: £3,639,000) and on 31,207,479 shares (2023: 31,207,479 shares) being the weighted average of number of shares in issue during the period. Options over 80,000 shares were exercised on 18 December 2024.
Reconciliation of headline earnings
Headline earnings are required to be disclosed by the JSE. Headline earnings per share are based on the profit attributable to the shareholders after tax and non-controlling interests of £165,000 (2023: £3,639,000) and on 31,207,479 shares (2023: 31,207,479 shares) being the weighted average of number of shares in issue during the period.
Going Concern
After making enquiries, the Board is satisfied that the Group will be able to operate for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Board considers it appropriate for the Group to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its financial statements.
Principal risks and uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties which could impact the Group's long-term performance and its performance over the remaining six months of the financial year include the following:
- Costs associated with the return of capital to shareholders;
- Exchange rates; and
- Interest rates.
Reconciliation of net cash flow to movement in net debt
At start
Cash
Non-cash
At end of
of Period
Flow
Movement
Period
Half year ended
£000
£000
£000
£000
31December 2024
Cash at bank
9,460
12,941
-
22,401
Net cash and cash equivalents
9,460
12,941
-
22,401
31 December 2023
Cash at bank
1,264
(1,053)
-
211
Lease liability
(33)
15
18
-
Net cash and cash equivalents
1,231
(1,020)
18
211
30 June 2024
Cash at bank
1,264
8,196
-
9,460
Lease liability
(33)
15
18
-
Net cash and cash equivalents
1,231
8,211
18
9,460
Financial Instruments
Financial assets and liabilities are classified in their entirety into one of the three levels of the fair value hierarchy determined on the basis of the lowest input that is significant to the fair value measurement.
Listed prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities - Level 1.
Values other than listed prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) - Level 2.
Values for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is unobservable inputs) - Level 3.
The categories of financial instruments used by the Group are:
Fair Value
Half year ended
Year ended
Hierarchy Level
31 December
30 June
2024
2023
2024
Financial assets
£000
£000
£000
At fair value through profit or loss
Non-current investments (strategic investments)
2
-
6,328
-
Non-current investments (strategic investments)
3
-
-
37
At fair value through profit or loss
Current asset investments (listed investments)
1
-
16,736
14,032
Loans and receivables at amortised costs
Trade and other receivables (excluding non-financial assets)
n/a
-
180
44
Cash at bank
n/a
22,401
211
9,460
Financial liabilities
At amortised costs
Trade and other payables
n/a
(102)
(97)
(149)
Listed General portfolio investments at fair value through profit and loss
Half year ended
Year ended
31 December
30 June
2024
2023
2024
£000
£000
£000
Cost
12,182
11,154
11,154
Opening unrealised gains
1,850
4,342
4,342
Balance brought forward
14,032
15,496
15,496
Purchases
3,054
2,979
6,512
Sales proceeds
(16,689)
(2,256)
(8,891)
Realised gain on disposal
1,453
509
2,840
Net unrealised gains transferred to realised gain on disposal
(1,850)
(445)
(2,437)
Unrealised fair value gains in the period
-
453
512
Balance carried forward
-
16,736
14,032