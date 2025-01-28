Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025

WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA
Tradegate
28.01.25
12:51 Uhr
2,746 Euro
+0,022
+0,81 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7442,77213:02
2,7482,76812:58
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 11:30 Uhr
112 Leser
Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions preferred supplier for a CCS Project



OSLO, Norway, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been selected as the preferred supplier for a project within the carbon capture and storage value chain.?

Aker Solutions' scope of work includes engineering, procurement, and construction.

The contract award is conditional upon the client's final investment decision (FID) and necessary governmental approvals. Following the final award, Aker Solutions expects to book a significant1 contract as order intake in the Renewables and Field Development segment in the first quarter of 2025.

1 Aker Solutions defines a significant contract as being between NOK 1.5 billion and NOK 2.5 billion.

For further information, please contact:
Preben Ørbeck
Investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
Media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--aker-solutions-preferred-supplier-for-a-ccs-project,c4096848

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-aker-solutions-preferred-supplier-for-a-ccs-project-302361802.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
