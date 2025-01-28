Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Mike Balfour, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director and Chair of Smithson Investment Trust PLC with effect from 28 January 2025.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

28 January 2025

0 20 7961 4240