Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Mike Balfour, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director and Chair of Smithson Investment Trust PLC with effect from 28 January 2025.
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
28 January 2025
