Neighborhood Income Solutions Invests $2.5 Million in CU WealthNext

CU WealthNext (CUWN), a leading credit union service organization holding company specializing in wealthtech, today announced a $2.5 million investment from Neighborhood Income Solutions (NIS). This strategic investment will accelerate CUWN's mission to bring top-tier wealthtech solutions to credit unions nationwide.

"This investment from Neighborhood Income Solutions validates our vision of transforming wealth management technology in the credit union space," said Joshua Herman, CEO and founder of CU WealthNext. "As a builder of innovative solutions in the credit union industry, we're honored to partner with NIS to expand our reach and impact in the credit union community."

"Neighborhood Income Solutions, LLC is extremely excited about our $2.5 million investment into CU WealthNext, LLC. Our collaboration with CU WealthNext LLC will ensure that Credit Unions of all asset sizes and their Members are able to access an innovative investment platform providing access to cryptocurrency, financial wellness, fractional real estate, estate planning, and other wealth building financial products & solutions that is 100% Credit Union owned with revenue staying in our Credit Union Community," stated Donald J. Mills, Chairperson of Neighborhood Income Solutions.

About CU WealthNext

CU WealthNext is a credit union service organization (CUSO) holding company focused on wealthtech owned by Frankenmuth Credit Union, Zeal Credit Union and Neighborhood Income Solutions.

About Neighborhood Income Solutions

Neighborhood Income Solutions, LLC is a Holding Company CUSO owned by Alpena Alcona Area CU, Frankenmuth CU and Team One CU.

