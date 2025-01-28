Aixtron SE experienced a significant market setback as its shares declined by 5.5% to €13.14 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, marking a substantial distance from its recent 52-week high of €36.18 achieved in February. The semiconductor equipment manufacturer reported quarterly revenues of €156.33 million, representing a moderate 5.25% year-over-year decrease. Despite this slight decline, the company maintained relatively stable operational performance, with earnings per share reaching €0.27. Trading activity intensified notably, with over 1.2 million shares changing hands, indicating heightened investor attention to the stock's movements.

Analyst Projections and Dividend Expectations

Market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook despite current price weakness, setting an average price target of €19.24, suggesting considerable upside potential from current levels. The company's dividend policy is under scrutiny, with experts forecasting a slight reduction in the annual dividend to €0.381 per share, compared to the previous year's distribution of €0.400. Looking ahead, analysts project earnings per share of €1.03 for the full year 2024, highlighting expectations for continued profitability despite current market challenges.

