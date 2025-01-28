Volkswagen's stock displayed positive momentum on Tuesday, gaining 0.4% to reach €98.38 on XETRA trading, with a daily peak of €98.88. This movement comes as the automotive giant navigates through a challenging market landscape, with the stock fluctuating between €128.60 and €78.86 over the past year. Financial analysts project an average target price of €112.56, suggesting significant upside potential despite an anticipated decrease in dividends from €9.06 to €6.39. The company's recent performance showed earnings of €2.42 per share on revenues of €78.48 billion, while experts forecast earnings of €22.16 per share for 2024.

2024 Performance and Future Outlook

Vehicle deliveries saw a slight decline in 2024, with approximately 9.03 million units representing a 2.3% decrease from the previous year, though narrowly meeting the company's 9 million target. The automotive manufacturer faces mounting pressures from Chinese competition and slower-than-expected progress in electric vehicle adoption, evidenced by a 4.2% increase in average CO2 emissions for new registrations to 119.8 grams per kilometer. Despite these challenges, market observers, particularly from leading financial institutions, maintain a positive outlook on Volkswagen's stock, citing the company's fundamental business strategy as sustainable even in difficult market conditions.

