Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN: C43) ("Cosmo") announced today that it will publish its unaudited Full-Year 2024 results on Thursday, 6 March 2025 at 7:00 am CET.

Live conference call and video webcast presentation:

Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life sciences journalists to a live webcast presentation which will follow on the same day at 3:00 pm CET.

Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer, and Svetlana Sigalova, Chief Financial Officer, will jointly present an in-depth overview of the Company's latest financial and operational performance. They will also discuss strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, and outlook for the coming period. A Q&A session will follow, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with the leadership team.

Date: Thursday, 6 March 2025



Time: 3:00 pm CET



Participant Link: Live Webcast

Please note that there is a function to type in your questions via webcast.

Via phone:

Participants wishing to ask verbal questions via phone may call the following numbers below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Switzerland / Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Replay:

The webcast, along with the presentation, will be available online shortly after the event and accessible for three months.

The 2024 Annual Report will be available for download on Thursday, 20 March 2025, as of 7:00 am CET at www.cosmopharma.com.

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company has approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Events

2024 Full-Year Results (unaudited) March 6, 2025

J.P. Morgan European Opportunities Forum, London March 12, 2025

2024 Annual Report Publication March 20, 2025

26th Kepler Cheuvreux Swiss Seminar, Zurich March 20, 2025

